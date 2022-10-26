ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Browns' Asking Price For Running Back Kareem Hunt Reportedly Revealed

By Mitchell Forde
 3 days ago

Kareem Hunt

With the NFL trade deadline fast approaching, we've already seen a couple major trades involving running backs.

Could Kareem Hunt be next?

According to ESPN reporters Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano, there is belief that the Cleveland Browns would be willing to part with Hunt in exchange for a fourth-round draft pick.

"There is belief among NFL teams that Kareem Hunt can be acquired for a fourth-round pick, per @JFowlerESPN and @DanGrazianoESPN." -- Bleacher Report

Hunt has split reps in the Browns' backfield with Nick Chubb since signing with the team in 2019. However, he could likely serve as the starter for most NFL teams. As a member of the Kansas City Chiefs, Hunt racked up 1,782 scrimmage yards as a rookie in 2017 and more than 1,200 yards in 11 games the following season.

Hunt would likely welcome a change of scenery, as he asked the Browns to be traded in August. The Browns declined, but their season has since gone south with four consecutive losses, so it might make sense to get something for Hunt now rather than waiting until he becomes a free agent at the season's end and signs elsewhere.

It's generally rare to see teams offer significant draft capital in exchange for a running back, but this year has been an exception.

The San Francisco 49ers made major waves when they acquired Christian McCaffrey from the Carolina Panthers in exchange for picks in the second, third, fourth and fifth rounds. Earlier this week, the New York Jets traded for James Robinson , sending the Jacksonville Jaguars a sixth-round pick that could become a fifth.

Would a running back-needy contender like the Los Angeles Rams or Buffalo Bills give up a fourth-rounder for Hunt, even though his contract is up after this year?

We'll have our answer within the next five days. The trade deadline is set for Nov. 1.

