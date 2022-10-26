Read full article on original website
Herald & Review
Decatur says goodbye to Fire House 3
DECATUR — Keith Wilson and his siblings were a few of the young family members allowed to roam through Decatur’s Fire Station 3 near Fairview Park nearly 30 years ago. “We were here quite often, since we lived on this side of town,” he said. The Wilson...
foxillinois.com
Food drive held at Central Illinois Foodbank
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Central Illinois Foodbank held a drive-thru food distribution on Friday. People received a variety of healthy and fresh produce. The food given out was purchased through a grant from the Arby's Foundation. The food bank says that they've seen an increase in people using their...
WCIA
The Illinois Amish Heritage Center to host Barn Raising Event
The Illinois Amish Heritage Center is hosting a Barn Raising Event Weekend October 28 and 29 from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. each day at the Illinois Amish Heritage Center campus. The weekend will not only feature a traditional Amish barn raising for the first time in Central Illinois in 100 years, but local Amish food, Amish demonstrations, craft vendors and more!
wmay.com
City Council Could Vote Tuesday On Poplar Place Project
The Springfield City Council could act Tuesday on a request for more than $2 million from the city of Springfield to help with the renovation of the Poplar Place neighborhood. That proposal has been on hold as aldermen wait to see a project labor agreement that will spell out who will do the work and under what terms. If that agreement is ready as expected by Tuesday’s meeting, aldermen could take a final vote.
freedom929.com
STATE NEWS BRIEF (10/29/22)
(SPRINGFIELD) The Illinois Department of Public Health is reporting an uptick in COVID-19 cases within the past week. The number of counties under the High Community Level for the coronavirus rose from 3 to 5 with another 33 counties at the Medium Level, according to guidelines set by the CDC. The IDPH is reporting over 13,000 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Illinois over the past week, with 67 additional deaths since a week ago yesterday. Health officials are urging residents to get booster and flu shots before the holiday season. More information and details are on the dph.illinois.gov website online.
Mountain lion spotted in Springfield was caught and tranquilized: DNR
Everyone was excited about a visitor to Springfield - who just stayed a couple of days. The infamous mountain lion that the Illinois Department of Natural Resources has been tracking has been caught.
WAND TV
Greyhound to serve Springfield Hub
Springfield, Ill (WAND) – The new Springfield transportation center has an additional method of getting into and out of the city. Greyhound is joining SMTD to provide bus service. The transportation center, known as The Hub, is currently under construction in downtown Springfield. In addition to Greyhound and SMTD...
wdbr.com
Trick or Treat hours in Springfield
Halloween trick-or-treating hours for the City of Springfield will be from 4:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. on Monday, October 31. Residents who wish to greet trick-or-treaters may do so by turning on their porch lights. Homes without their porch lights on should not be visited. Residents are reminded to...
wdbr.com
Yard waste program announced
Springfield, Illinois – The City of Springfield’s fall, six-week yard waste drop off program will begin Monday, October 31 and go through Saturday, December 10. Residents within the corporate limits of Springfield can drop off their yard waste to Evans Recycling during this time period. Proof of residency...
IDNR captures mountain lion in Illinois
Update 1:33pm IDNR announced they have captured the mountain lion and are transferring it to a special feline sanctuary. Wildlife experts and law enforcement officials determined the cougar was too close to Springfield residents and property and needed to be relocated safely. The mountain lion was tranquilized by USDA Wildlife Services around noon. “Thank you […]
Charleston family of 5 displaced after their home caught fire
CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) – A family of five is now displaced after their mobile home caught fire early this morning. The fire started in a nearby shed but quickly spread to the mobile home itself. Everyone was able to make it out alright, though one person had to be treated for minor burns. Crews were […]
WAND TV
Sloan's Calzones in Decatur closing soon
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- Sloan's Calzones has officially announced they will be closing as of Friday, October 28. Sloan's posted to their Facebook page announcing the closure on Tuesday with the #Gonefornowbutnotforever. Tuesday will be the last BOGO Tuesday for the business.
State Police respond to I-74 crash in Urbana
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois state troopers are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 74 in Urbana. The crash happened on the westbound side of the highway near the exit to Lincoln Avenue Friday evening. Troopers said the crash resulted in at least one lane being blocked. There is no word on […]
Herald & Review
OUR VIEW: Exemplary work by law enforcement
Police camera footage looks significantly different when it’s on a street you know and may also involve people you know. This week, body camera video footage shows Decatur police officers and a Macon County Sheriff's deputy in a shooting incident that resulted in two wounded officers and a suspect killed after opening fire on the officers.
‘Keep your dogs secured;’ Coles Co. shelter’s request and warning
CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Coles County Animal Shelter has a simple request for dog owners, but also warned of the consequences of failing to heed their request. On Facebook, the shelter requested that people secure their dogs ahead of the arrival of delivery workers. This comes after staff said two postal workers were either […]
Police respond to Champaign crash
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign Police responded to a crash Friday at the intersection of State and John Street. The Champaign Police Department confirmed that the accident occurred around noon and involved two vehicles. The first vehicle was driving westbound on John Street failed to yield to a stop sign. It entered the intersection and struck […]
WCIA
A sit down with an Old Order Amish Businessman
ARTHUR, Ill. (WCIA) – CiLiving storyteller Sarah Lehman got to sit down with an Old Order Amish Businessman to talk about his old traditions and some new ones he’s made along the way. This is a unique opportunity to sit down with and talk to a local old-order...
Man hurt in Springfield shooting
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a 31-year-old man was hurt in a shooting Thursday morning in Springfield. Officials said Sheriff’s deputies were among personnel from several local law enforcement agencies that responded to a shots-fired call at 2:45 a.m. Deputies arrived at the reported location, 3rd Base Sports […]
Herald & Review
Watch now: Johns Hill students learn what to flush, and what not to flush
Third grade students at Johns Hill Magnet School had a visit on Tuesday from Matthew Patricio, a chemist with the Sanitary Department of Decatur, and during his time with them, he did an experiment to illustrate what should and should not go down the drain. He told them to remember...
Herald & Review
More legal problems for man charged with crash involving St. Teresa teacher
DECATUR — The driver accused of injuring a St. Teresa teacher in an April crash is facing more legal troubles. Rashean D. Vorties was arrested Thursday after the Decatur Police Department received a DNA profile linking him to a Glock and a Smith and Wesson handguns seized from a Decatur home.
