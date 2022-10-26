ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicago Sculpture Exhibit now accepting bids for annual art display

By Nancy Harty
WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio
 3 days ago

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) - Sculptors interested in displaying their work on the streets of Chicago have less than two months to apply for the 23rd Chicago Sculpture Exhibit.

They must be robust enough to withstand the extremes of Chicago’s weather over a given year. They must be sturdy enough to hold up on city sidewalks and creative enough to be chosen by the jury.

The Chicago Sculpture Exhibit is looking for professionals to submit at least 50 ideas for next year’s public art display. Many of the professional artists selected for this year have installed pieces before. Ruth Aizuss Migdal’s distinct wavy red painted aluminum or stainless steel sculptures have graced spaces outside McCormick Place and in Old Town.

Artists will receive a $2,000 honorarium for each piece that’s selected. The deadline for submissions is December 16.

