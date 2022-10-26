ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bryce Harper mural in South Philly catching fans' attention

By Vittoria Woodill
 3 days ago

Where to find mural of Phillies' Bryce Harper

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A new mural painted of one of the Fightin' Phils has caught fire on social media and fans have been coming from near and far just to snap a picture and see it up close.

Eyewitness News headed to South Philadelphia to catch up with the artist and check it out for ourselves.

"It almost looks like Jesus too, should call it Bryce Jesus, it's pretty decent," a visitor said.

Looking out Interstate 95 into the high heaven is the face everyone is talking about.

"I just picked her up at the airport and I said I gotta show you something," another visitor added.

The mural of Bryce Harper is slightly hidden inside the gates of Dougherty Electric in South Philly. The concrete walls of the company have served as a canvas for artist Joe Dougherty his whole life.

His dad owns the business and splattered across the bricks, you'll find his newest work of art.

"He's always got his game face on, Bryce, so I figure why not paint him that and paint him looking out and looking ahead towards the future," Joe said.

Joe says the inspiration for his Bryce Harper mural struck him like lightning a few years ago, then after Sunday's win he bolted for his brushes.

"The vibe was right the whole mood of the whole city it just seemed like the perfect time to paint," Joe said.

It took him just shy of 20 hours to paint.

There is a little bit of humor behind the face.

"Jesus Bryce, our savior, that's where it came from, I figured it made sense," Joe said.

CBS 3 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

