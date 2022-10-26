Read full article on original website
Police investigate northwest Lincoln stabbing
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police are investigating a stabbing that happened near North 68th Street and Logan Avenue on Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. Information about the individual injured or the extent of their injuries has not been released at this time. No arrests have been made as of 4 p.m.
Police identify motorcyclist killed in north Lincoln crash
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department released the name of a motorcyclist who was killed in a Friday-night crash on North 11th and Adams Streets. LPD said 30-year-old Trenten Bankhead of Lincoln was killed in the crash. Police and fire were dispatched to the intersection of North 11th...
Lincoln Police: Driver was speeding and intoxicated in crash that killed six
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department said drinking and speeding were factors in an Oct. 2 crash that resulted in the deaths of all six people in the vehicle. Toxicology tests indicated the driver, 26-year-old Jonathan Kurth of Lincoln, had a Blood Alcohol Content of .211. Electronic data collected from the vehicle’s airbag control module showed the car was traveling 100 mph in the moments before the crash.
Pickup driver killed in collision with train in Gage County
GAGE COUNTY, Neb. (KOLN) - An 80-year-old Adams man is dead after his truck collided with a train in Gage County on Monday. The Nebraska State Patrol said troopers and Gage County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a collision of a train and a pickup at 4:15 p.m. The crash occurred near the intersection of South 176th Street and Birch Road.
Car thefts on the rise, nearly half from drivers leaving keys in the vehicle
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It’s that time of the year when you’re likely hopping into a cold car to start your morning commute, but the advice from Lincoln Police is to not leave your car unattended and running. Over the weekend LPD responded to 11 auto theft reports,...
Two people robbed by masked gunmen in northwest Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Two 21-year-olds were robbed by a pair of masked gunmen in northwest Lincoln on Halloween. According to Lincoln Police, a 21-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman were approached by two masked men near the 700 block of West Belmont Avenue at 9:19 p.m. The woman said she initially thought they were dressed for Halloween. Both of the masked men produced handguns and demanded money from the victims.
Two arrested in Lancaster County following downtown hit-and-run with stolen vehicle
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police arrested two people following a hit-and-run on 11th and O Streets on Sunday. LPD was dispatched to 19th and O Streets following the hit-and-run at 8:15 a.m. According to LPD, the suspected vehicle, a 2019 Hyundai Tuscon, had been been stolen from an area...
Person in serious condition after driving through Halloween barricade in Omaha neighborhood
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Chaos at a Halloween event in North Omaha Monday night. Hundreds of people were allegedly put in danger by a driver and Omaha police ended up shooting that person. It all started a little after 7 p.m., a terrifying Halloween night for people in the Minne...
Driver has life-threatening injuries after north Lincoln crash
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - One person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a crash in north Lincoln Sunday morning. The Nebraska State Patrol responded to a single-vehicle crash at the roundabout at 14th and Superior Streets at 1:35 a.m. According to NSP, a Chevrolet Malibu was traveling...
Man killed in Omaha Police officer-involved shooting
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A 23-year-old man is dead after an overnight officer-involved shooting. According to the Omaha Police Department, it happened around 3 a.m. Sunday when Omaha Police officers responded to a shots fired call near 30th and Marcy Street. When officers arrived they found a man in a...
26-year-old inmate dies at Nebraska State Penitentiary
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - A 26-year-old inmate has died at the Nebraska State Penitentiary. According to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, Philip Garcia, 26, died Saturday while incarcerated at the State Penitentiary. The cause of death hasn’t been determined yet. A grand jury will conduct an investigation, which is...
Lancaster County Board of Commissions recognize first responders who battled Oct. 23 wildfires
Car thefts on the rise, nearly half from drivers leaving keys in the vehicle. Of the 694 vehicles stolen this year, just over 65 percent were left unlocked and 49.7 percent were from someone leaving keys in the car.
Crete firefighter badly burned in fire talks about his road to recovery
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Last week, two Crete volunteer firefighters were burned while trying to help contain the wildfires in Lancaster County. One of them was treated and back home within a day, but the other has a lot of time left in the hospital because of third-degree burns. Despite...
Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office gives safety tips for Halloween
Interview with Pat Condon, candidate for Lancaster County Attorney
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - 10/11′s Bayley Bischof sat down with Pat Condon about his run for Lancaster County Attorney. Here’s the full interview:. Bayley Bischof, 10/11 NOW: If there’s a viewer out there who doesn’t know anything about you, what would you want them to know before they vote?
One-on-one with Lancaster County Attorney Pat Condon ahead of the election
Portion of North 27th Street now closed for water main repair
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Conference) -The northbound lanes of North 27th Street between Dan Avenue and Superior Street are now closed for an emergency water main repair. Lincoln Transportation and Utilities expects one northbound lane to reopen by 3 p.m. Tuesday. It is not known at this time when the street will fully reopen.
Payment kiosks available to pay child support in Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - Nebraskans who pay child support can now make their payments by cash, check, money order, credit card or debit card at eight new self-serve payment kiosks, said State Treasurer John Murante. They are available in Kearney, Grand Island, Lincoln, Omaha, Papillion, Norfolk and Gering. The new...
Seward’s Gabi Cepek’s return to the court
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - February 15th started out just like any other day for junior volleyball star Gabi Cepek. Driving to school at Seward High School, until things took a turn for the worst. “When I got into my car accident I couldn’t remember anything for like two weeks. I...
