ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WSPA 7News

Mexico scraps daylight saving time except along border

By Associated Press
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mYYtC_0infYEz700

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s Senate approved a bill Wednesday to eliminate daylight saving time, putting an end to the practice of changing clocks twice a year.

Some cities and towns along the U.S. border can retain daylight saving time, presumably because they are so linked to U.S. cities.

The Senate approved the measure on a 59-25 vote, with 12 abstentions. Those who opposed the measure said that less daylight in the afternoon could affect opportunities for children and adults to get exercise.

The bill already passed the lower house of Congress and now goes President Andrés Manuel López Obrador to be signed into law.

The law would go into effect Sunday, when Mexico is scheduled to turn clocks back for the last time.

Previously, Health Secretary Jorge Alcocer had said Mexico should return to “God’s clock,” or standard time, arguing that setting clocks back or forward damages people’s health.

The measure would mean darkness falling an hour earlier on summer afternoons.

Economists argue that, while the energy savings are minimal, going back to standard time might cause trouble for financial markets in Mexico by putting U.S. East Coast markets so far ahead.

And businesses like restaurants that have become accustomed to staying open later may have to close earlier as many crime-wary Mexicans often try to be off the streets after dark.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

More than 150 killed in Halloween stampede in Seoul

More than 150 people were killed in a stampede at a Halloween event in central Seoul, officials said Sunday, with South Korea's president vowing a full investigation into one of the country's worst-ever disasters. China also confirmed that four of its nationals had died, with President Xi Jinping sending his country's "deep condolences for the victims" to Seoul.
WSPA 7News

2 arrested for almost 50 burglaries across the Upstate

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Two people were arrested for a string of local burglaries across multiple jurisdictions in the Upstate. The Laurens Police Department said Christopher Jenkins and Sheila Brown had warrants for burglary and criminal conspiracy of multiple businesses in Laurens. Police said both individuals have also been charged across five other law […]
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

3 arrested for fatal shooting near Spartanburg Co. bar

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Three men were arrested in reference to a fatal shooting at a local bar in Spartanburg County. 7NEWS previously reported that on October 16th, a shooting happened near Twerkerz Southside Bar and Grill on South Church Street. 29-year-old Georgio Shavonte Littlejohn, of Greenville, was pronounced dead at the scene. On […]
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

Suspect in Spartanburg Co. deputy-involved shooting dies

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The suspect in the Spartanburg County deadly deputy-involved shooting has died according to the coroner. 7NEWS previously reported that 63-year-old Duane Heard shot and killed Deputy Austin Derek Aldridge when he responded to a domestic call at a home in the 4000 block of Chafee Road. Heard was facing a murder […]
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

1 dead, 1 injured in overnight crash in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died and another person was injured Saturday in an overnight crash in Greenville. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 2:20 a.m. on Highway 124. Troopers said a Toyota Camry was traveling west when it went left of center and hit a motorcyclist head-on. The […]
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

1 dead in shooting near Greenville Co. apartments

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person has died in a shooting at an apartment complex in Mauldin. The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said they responded to Lions Gate Apartments on the 200 block of Old Mill Road in reference to the shooting. Upon arrival, investigators located a man with at least one gunshot wound. […]
MAULDIN, SC
WSPA 7News

Coroner investigates inmate death in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – An investigation is underway after an inmate died Friday afternoon at a hospital in Spartanburg. The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office responded to Spartanburg Regional Medical in reference to the death. The coroner pronounced 48-year-old John Edward Miller, of Spartanburg, dead around 2:25 p.m. Miller was being held at the Spartanburg County […]
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

Shooting investigation underway in Union Co.

UNION COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A shooting investigation is underway in Union County. The Union County Sheriff’s Office and the Jonesville Police Department responded to Church Street in reference to the shooting at 1:50 p.m. According to Jonesville Police, one person was killed. No arrests have been made. Police say this is an isolated incident. […]
WSPA 7News

Graham: ‘I want every liberal jumping off bridges in San Francisco because Herschel Walker won in Georgia’

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham said Thursday he wants “every liberal jumping off bridges in San Francisco because Herschel Walker won” while campaigning for him in Georgia. Graham said politics is tough, and unlike football, there’s “no helmet in politics.” “All this crap they’re throwing at you coming from Los […]
GEORGIA STATE
WSPA 7News

WSPA 7News

38K+
Followers
15K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C. For the latest local news and weather, visit wspa.com.

 https://www.wspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy