ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

This Is Arizona's Most Popular Halloween Costume

By Ginny Reese
KNIX 102.5 KNIX
KNIX 102.5 KNIX
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0G0tFW_0infY9ej00
Photo: Getty Images

Halloween is the only time of year that we dress up as someone or something else that we never have the chance of being otherwise. From witches and monsters to robots and dinosaurs... people are always creative in what they dress up as.

Each state has one costume that stands out above the rest. The All Home Connections team at AT&T compiled a list of the most popular Halloween costume in each state. The website states, "For the fifth year in a row, the team at All Home Connections found the most searched Halloween costume in each state. This year, witches and cats rule the nation with a combined 22 states searching for them most."

So what costume is Arizona's favorite?

According to the list, it's Encanto characters .

Arizona's neighbors are loving witch, Buzz Lightyear, and Elvis costumes.

The most popular Halloween costume across the entire country was the classic cat. That costume was the favorite of 12 states across the nation. Witches were a close second, stealing the hearts of 11 states.

Other popular Halloween costumes on the list include vampires, Zombies, Wednesday Adams, Game of Thrones characters, and dinosaurs.

Check out the full list of each state's most popular costume at ATTSavings.com .

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

Arizona Teen Takes Down Monster 428-Inch Bull Elk

At just 16 years old, Arizona native Cody Vine has accomplished something bow hunters spend their whole lives trying to do: taking down trophy-caliber bull elk. Before, Vine drew a coveted Unit 9 archery elk tag in just his 5th year of applying. “That particular archery tag takes residents usually 16 to 20 years to draw,” the teen said. “I just got lucky.”
ARIZONA STATE
fox10phoenix.com

Streak of light caught moving across Arizona sky

Arizona residents were abuzz on Oct. 27 regarding a strange streak of light and an odd-shaped cloud in the sky, with many wondering if it was a meteor, rocket launch or perhaps - aliens? FOX 10's Danielle Miller reports.
ARIZONA STATE
iheart.com

This Restaurant Serves The Best Pie In All Of Arizona

The holidays are right around the corner, bringing in the familiar comfort of delicious desserts made from scratch. There aren't many desserts better than a nice warm pie straight out of the oven. Tasting Table compiled a list of places to get the best pie in each state. The website...
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Arizona politicians react to violent attack on Paul Pelosi

While the circumstances of the attack are unclear, the incident is raising additional questions about the safety of political leaders and their families. With the Arizona general election less than two weeks away, threats to lawmakers are at an all-time high. FOX 10's Stephanie Bennett reports.
ARIZONA STATE
fox10phoenix.com

Arizona gym member accused of stealing credit cards out of locker rooms

MESA, Ariz. - A gym member is accused of stealing credit cards from locker rooms at different fitness club locations in Arizona, the Mesa Police Department said. Between Sept. 28 and Oct. 28, 39-year-old Gregory Freeman reportedly burglarized two EōS Fitness locations in Mesa. He reportedly stole credit cards from lockers and then used them at businesses in Mesa and Tempe.
MESA, AZ
KNIX 102.5 KNIX

KNIX 102.5 KNIX

Phoenix, AZ
12K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Today's Best Country and All Time Favorites

 https://knixcountry.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy