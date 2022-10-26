Analysis: Breaking down Tuesday's New York Governor debate

Buffalo, N.Y. (WBEN) - With two weeks remaining until Election Day in New York State, Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) and Rep. Lee Zeldin (R) took to the stage at Pace University in New York City on Tuesday to hold the only scheduled debate between the two candidates for Governor.

Over the last several weeks, the race for Governor has tightened up between both candidates, with Zeldin appearing to be closing the gap in recent election polls. However, some political analysts feel that Tuesday night's debate is not going to do much to swing many people's votes one way or the other.

"I think the candidates both pretty much stuck to their talking points that they've been using for a long time, things that have appeared in their commercials," said Ken Kruly of PoliticsAndStuff.com on Wednesday with Susan Rose and Brian Mazurowski on WBEN. "People are locking in, or have locked in to whether they're going to vote or who they're going to vote for. I don't think it made much difference, there was no knockout blow, there was no fault or real problem with anything either of the candidates said, in terms of creating a controversy. So no, I don't think it moves the needle."

"I don't think either one scored a knockout punch. I think they both drew blood during different parts of the debate. It's one of those debates that by tomorrow at this time, we probably won't be talking about very much. But I think both did what they thought they had to do," added political strategist Carl Calabrese also when speaking on WBEN.

Calabrese feels both Zeldin and Hochul really zeroed in on their thoughts and views heading into Election Day on Nov. 8. Zeldin stressed the issues of crime and economic development, while Hochul continued to stress the three issues her and Democrats around the country have been stressing: Donald Trump, abortion, and guns.

When it comes to the discussion of crime concerns in New York State, Calabrese says he can't remember a time when he saw any other issue but the economy and jobs and taxes as the No. 1 issue heading into an election. He feels it's incredibly significant that crime is now the No. 1 issue in the state, and Zeldin is owning the issue at-hand, while Hochul's been too little, too late on the matter.

"The Siena poll has gotten deeper into that issue, and here's what stuck out to me in a poll a month ago: They asked people not just what the most important issue was, but they said, 'Do you believe that crime has significantly increased?' A huge majority said yes. Then they asked, 'Have you seen an increase in crime in your neighborhood?' 65% of New Yorkers across the board said yes. And then they asked, 'Do you feel you could be a victim of crime in the next year?' 61% said yes. There is this real fear out there," Calabrese said. "And as somebody said last night, he's just trying to scare people with his rhetoric on crime. My answer was, 'You don't need Lee Zeldin's rhetoric to scare people about crime. What's scaring people about crime is criminals committing brutal crimes.' And as Zeldin pointed out last night, it's not just guns."

While Zeldin may have stood his ground and came out with the upper-hand regarding crime in the state, Kruly doesn't feel his arguments were enough to really swing the votes more in favor of his end compared to Hochul.

"He needed a moment, and no, he didn't land a punch. He repeated regularly his issues about crime and other things," Kruly said. "Just looking at it from a parochial point of view, the subject and what were the comments about the Buffalo Bills stadium, sort of, struck a nerve around here. But I think that he didn't land the punch, and it really didn't change minds at all."

Where Calabrese feels that Zeldin missed a golden opportunity to take advantage during the debate was the discussion over the impact of learning loss and the lockdown of schools over the last couple of years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Calabrese says if Zeldin had made that more of a talking point on Tuesday, he could have earned himself more votes in New York State.

"I'm a little surprised he has not made that an issue, because I think it's there, I think it concerns people. It concerns parents very much, especially in the suburbs, and he has not made that a priority issue. Votes are waiting to be had from a candidate who makes that the issue," Calabrese said. "She said something last night that he jumped on in talking about COVID. She said if she could do it all over again, she'd do the same and he jumped on that right away. He didn't tie it to education though, and maybe he missed the boat there."

Also of relevance during Tuesday's Governor debate, especially in Western New York, was the discussion of the hundreds of millions of state dollars allocated for a new stadium in Orchard Park for the Buffalo Bills.

Hochul said Tuesday the Bills are to Western New York like Broadway is to New York City, and that the hundreds of millions in dollars owed to the state from the Seneca Nation of Indians will help offset the cost of the stadium deal. She also said the team was looking to leave Buffalo if there was not an agreement in place for the new stadium.

As for Zeldin, he believes while the Bills are not leaving Western New York, there could be a better stadium deal to be had.

While many people around New York State, outside of the Western New York region, may land on the other end of the stadium argument for the Bills, Kruly feels Tuesday's debate is not going to swing any voters in one particular direction towards either Hochul or Zeldin.

"New Yorkers seem to like to bring it up, and they kind of overlook of the projects that we all have contributed for things in New York City, whether it's public facilities, sports facilities, train stations or subway stations and things like that. What brings it to a head, I suppose, is that [Terry] Pegula is a billionaire, so there's an issue to talk about [with] providing the billionaire with the resources. But that's the way of the NFL these days, and they think that the state actually came up with a good way to deal with it. $600 million is a lot of money, but there was $600 million owed to the state by the Senecas, so that helped take care of it."

Kruly also makes mention the Bills' stadium deal may look better now than originally thought, especially since it is no longer the most expensive public financing of a stadium. In Nashville, a new stadium deal was recently announced where $1.4 billion of publicly funded money will go towards a new stadium for the Tennessee Titans.

While Calabrese feels Zeldin is hurting himself with Bills fans, with his comments regarding the stadium deal going forward, he says that the issue of public money going towards funding a project like a new football stadium is always a sore subject among voters.

"If you look at the polling of that stadium deal, even in Upstate New York, it's not very popular. It had like 60% disapproval. Now, the problem is, Upstate New York is defined as anything outside of Long Island, and so it's a little broad. But I do believe in past surveys that have been done, even by like The Buffalo News, funding of stadiums with public money is just not a very popular issue outside of that Bills fan base, which you and I and a lot of people listening to this show are a part of."

You can listen to the entire Governor debate from Tuesday night in the player below: