Dolphins S Brandon Jones (torn ACL) out for season

Packers QB Coach Tom Clements on Aaron Rodgers
Green Bay Packers quarterbacks coach Tom Clements discusses the play of Aaron Rodgers and the mental errors on offense.
Titans QB Ryan Tannehill out, rookie Malik Willis to start
Jets WR Elijah Moore in, WR Corey Davis out vs. Patriots
New York Jets wide receiver Elijah Moore will draw back in the lineup for Sunday's game against the visiting New England Patriots, coach Robert Saleh said Friday.
Falcons CB A.J. Terrell (hamstring) out vs. Panthers
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the visiting Carolina Panthers due to his hamstring injury, coach Arthur Smith announced Friday.
Broncos QB Russell Wilson (hamstring) to start vs. Jaguars
Dolphins look to crank up offense against Lions
Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa made it through Sunday's game without any issues.
Panthers RB Chuba Hubbard (ankle) ruled out vs. Falcons
Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard will miss Sunday's game at the Atlanta Falcons with an ankle injury, the team confirmed Friday.
DE Robert Quinn set to make Eagles debut Sunday
Veteran defensive end Robert Quinn is expected to make his Philadelphia Eagles debut on Sunday, four days after being acquired in a trade with the Chicago Bears.
Reports: Bucs LB Shaq Barrett (torn Achilles) out for season
Tampa Bay Buccaneers star linebacker Shaq Barrett will sit out the remainder of the season with a torn Achilles, multiple media outlets reported on Friday.
Can The Packers Keep Things Competitive Vs. Bills On Sunday?
Joe Pisapia joins Ben to discuss if he believes the Green Bay Packers can keep things competitive with the Buffalo Bills on Sunday in the NFL.
All eyes on Ryan Tannehill's health as Titans visit Texans
Will he play, or won't he? That's the question surrounding Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill, whose availability going into his team's meeting with the host Houston Texans on Sunday is still up in the air.
NFL: Cleveland Browns at Baltimore Ravens
Oct 23, 2022; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) throws the ball against the Cleveland Browns during the first half at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jessica Rapfogel-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Baltimore Ravens at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Oct 27, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette (7) runs with the ball against the Baltimore Ravens in the first quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Chicago Bears at New England Patriots
Oct 24, 2022; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) drops back to pass during the first half against the Chicago Bears at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports
Aaron Rodgers doesn't back down on criticism of teammates
One day after taking shots at his Green Bay teammates, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers stood by his remarks on Wednesday.
Ravens at Bucs: Preview, Props, Prediction
The Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers enter their Thursday night game tied for first place in their respective divisions. But looks are certainly deceiving in the case of two teams that entered the season with extremely lofty expectations.
NFL: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Carolina Panthers
Oct 23, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard (30) on the sidelines in the third quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Super Bowl LV-Kansas City Chiefs vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Feb 7, 2021; Tampa, FL, USA; Gisele Bundchen, wife of Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (not pictured) celebrates after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles
Oct 16, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) carries the ball against Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
Syndication: The Enquirer
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell (24) is helped to his feet after going down with a non-contact injury in the first quarter of the NFL Week 7 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Atlanta Falcons at Paycor Stadium in…
