ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Daily Post-Athenian

Dolphins S Brandon Jones (torn ACL) out for season

By Field Level Media
The Daily Post-Athenian
The Daily Post-Athenian
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mhEUS_0infXjBj00

Miami Dolphins starting safety Brandon Jones will miss the remainder of the season with a torn left ACL, coach Mike McDaniel announced Wednesday.

Comments / 0

Related
The Daily Post-Athenian

Syndication: The Enquirer

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell (24) is helped to his feet after going down with a non-contact injury in the first quarter of the NFL Week 7 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Atlanta Falcons at Paycor Stadium in…
ATLANTA, GA
The Daily Post-Athenian

The Daily Post-Athenian

Athens, TN
749
Followers
2K+
Post
37K+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1848, The Daily Post-Athenian is the oldest business in continuous operation in McMinn County and the second-oldest newspaper in the state of Tennessee. The newspaper provides comprehensive news coverage in McMinn and Meigs counties of East Tennessee.

 https://dailypostathenian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy