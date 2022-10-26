Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
miamivalleytoday.com
Suspects charged in Store-N-Lock thefts
2 men arrested for Stor-N-Lock thefts in Miami, Darke counties
Car crashes into front of UDF in Butler Township
BUTLER TOWNSHIP — A car crashed into the front of a United Dairy Farmers in Butler Township Saturday afternoon. Crews were called to reports of a car into a building in the 8000 block of North Dixie Drive around 1:30 p.m. According to dispatchers, no injuries were reported. >>...
Stolen Kia recovered in Kettering and person driving it is in custody, police say
KETTERING — A Kia believed to have been stolen from the University of Dayton campus this week was recovered Friday night and the person driving it was taken into custody after a brief foot chase, a Kettering police sergeant said. The apprehension occurred in the 1500 block of Beaver...
Sheriff: Man who jumped into pond to avoid deputies captured in Butler Co.
NEW MIAMI — A man accused of jumping into a Butler County pond to avoid being arrested by deputies has been captured. Early Thursday morning deputies were called to an alarm going off at a business in the 4000 block of Hamilton Trenton Road. When they got on the...
Man in jail after SWAT involved in standoff at residence in East Dayton
DAYTON — One man has been taken to jail after a regional SWAT team responded to the scene at an address in the 4500 block of Arcadia Boulevard Friday night on the report of a male who was making threats. >> Educators in southern Ohio working to respond to...
Area police department warns of recent increase in vehicle break-ins
BEAVERCREEK — The Beavercreek Police Department is warning residents about a recent increase in vehicle break-ins. The break-ins are happening at local gym facilities, shopping areas, and parks, the police department said. According to the police department, the “smash-and-grab” incidents are happening in congested parking lots during various hours...
WLWT 5
8-hour standoff ends with arrest of man wanted on robbery charges
PREBLE COUNTY, Ohio — A man wanted on a robbery warrant was taken into custody following a standoff that closed both directions of U.S. Route 127 for more than eight hours on Wednesday in Preble County. Officials say Gabbard was in the home but refused to exit. Richmond police...
WLWT 5
Three arrested in Fairfield after police pursuit
FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Three people are in custody on Saturday following a police pursuit that began in Dayton and ended in Fairfield. Butler County dispatch said the pursuit began in Dayton and entered into the Cincinnati area around 9 p.m. on Friday. Dispatch confirmed that shots were fired from...
dayton247now.com
Crews on scene of fire on Eaton Pike in New Lebanon
NEW LEBANON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Crews are on scene of a dwelling fire at 14310 Eaton Pike in New Lebanon. New Lebanon Fire Dispatch says that all of their fire crews are on scene. Police on scene told Dayton 24/7 Now that live ammunition was going off when crews arrived, but it was not the original cause of the fire.
Times-Bulletin
Investigation under way
VAN WERT — At 3:49 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 26, Van Wert Police requested the VWFD to investigate the contents of three dumpsters located in the west parking lot of Wal-Mart’s parking lot. A witness told police smoke poured out of a dumpster when the lid flew open after an explosion. Fire department personnel cut the padlocks off all three dumpsters and found no evidence of an explosion.
Fairborn Daily Herald
Former Yellow Springs doctor gets arraigned
XENIA — A former Yellow Springs doctor was arraigned in Greene County Common Pleas Court Thursday. Donald Gronbeck, 42, a physician who treated patients at Yellow Springs Primary Care, and was a former instructor at Antioch College, entered a plea of not guilty after a Greene County Grand Jury handed down a 50-count indictment against him last week that listed charges of rape, sexual battery, sexual imposition, and gross sexual imposition.
WKRC
Crews searching pond area in Butler County for suspect who fled from police
countynewsonline.org
Greenville Police Department adresses the growing population of unhoused and resources to help
On October 25, 2022 the Greenville Police Department held a community meeting discussing the population of unhoused residents in Greenville and proposing solutions to help these individuals. In attendance was the Tri County Board, members of Family Health, Darke County Health Department, CAP, Fish Choice Pantry, EUM Church and various others across the county.
WDTN
Stolen vehicle suspect caught in Moraine, K-9 used in search
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A suspect has been caught after a stolen vehicle was found at a Dollar General on Friday. According to Moraine Police, a suspect is in custody after a stolen vehicle was found at the Dollar General located on the 4900 block of Springboro Pike in Moraine.
‘Like a bomb blew up;’ Man describes moment truck slammed into his Dayton apartment
DAYTON — Twenty people remain without a home and in a temporary Red Cross center after a truck ran off the road and into their apartment building Thursday. Crews were called out to called to the crash in the area of Wayne Avenue and Wilmington Avenue around 4:05 p.m. Thursday. The crash left four people injured, including Jonathan Hollbrook and his girlfriend.
Kettering police asks for public’s assistance in identifying a person suspected of stealing cars
The Kettering Police Department (KPD) is asking the public for help in identifying a person suspected of stealing cars throughout Dayton and Kettering, according to a KPD spokesperson. KPD asks if you have any information on the suspect pictured below to please contact Detective Jung at 937-296-2460, the spokesperson said.
Jury finds defendant guilty of aggravated murder, other felonies in 9-year-old homicide
URBANA — A Champaign County Common Pleas jury on Friday returned a guilty verdict of aggravated murder and several felonies in the 2011 slaying of an 87-year-old Louis Taylor, who died several weeks after police found him in his home, Urbana Police Chief Matt Lingrell said. Josiah Wayne Mathews,...
Officials: 8 injured in crash on I-75 involving 3 school buses
West Chester officials said Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to I-75 north of Cincinnati Dayton Road for a crash. Eight people were injured.
1 dead following deadly school bus crash in Franklin Township
The Batavia Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the crash, which involved two vehicles. The crash occurred on Oct. 27 at 3:24 p.m. on State Route 222.
