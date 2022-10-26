ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, OH

miamivalleytoday.com

Suspects charged in Store-N-Lock thefts

PIQUA — Deputies with the Miami County Sheriff’s Office recently made two arrests involving thefts from numerous Store-N-Lock facilities in Piqua, the surrounding area and also in Darke County. Dylan L. Harrison, 31, at large, and Randy J. Peters, 50, of Piqua, were taken into custody and incarcerated...
PIQUA, OH
WHIO Dayton

Car crashes into front of UDF in Butler Township

BUTLER TOWNSHIP — A car crashed into the front of a United Dairy Farmers in Butler Township Saturday afternoon. Crews were called to reports of a car into a building in the 8000 block of North Dixie Drive around 1:30 p.m. According to dispatchers, no injuries were reported. >>...
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
WHIO Dayton

Area police department warns of recent increase in vehicle break-ins

BEAVERCREEK — The Beavercreek Police Department is warning residents about a recent increase in vehicle break-ins. The break-ins are happening at local gym facilities, shopping areas, and parks, the police department said. According to the police department, the “smash-and-grab” incidents are happening in congested parking lots during various hours...
BEAVERCREEK, OH
WLWT 5

Three arrested in Fairfield after police pursuit

FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Three people are in custody on Saturday following a police pursuit that began in Dayton and ended in Fairfield. Butler County dispatch said the pursuit began in Dayton and entered into the Cincinnati area around 9 p.m. on Friday. Dispatch confirmed that shots were fired from...
FAIRFIELD, OH
dayton247now.com

Crews on scene of fire on Eaton Pike in New Lebanon

NEW LEBANON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Crews are on scene of a dwelling fire at 14310 Eaton Pike in New Lebanon. New Lebanon Fire Dispatch says that all of their fire crews are on scene. Police on scene told Dayton 24/7 Now that live ammunition was going off when crews arrived, but it was not the original cause of the fire.
NEW LEBANON, OH
Times-Bulletin

Investigation under way

VAN WERT — At 3:49 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 26, Van Wert Police requested the VWFD to investigate the contents of three dumpsters located in the west parking lot of Wal-Mart’s parking lot. A witness told police smoke poured out of a dumpster when the lid flew open after an explosion. Fire department personnel cut the padlocks off all three dumpsters and found no evidence of an explosion.
VAN WERT, OH
Fairborn Daily Herald

Former Yellow Springs doctor gets arraigned

XENIA — A former Yellow Springs doctor was arraigned in Greene County Common Pleas Court Thursday. Donald Gronbeck, 42, a physician who treated patients at Yellow Springs Primary Care, and was a former instructor at Antioch College, entered a plea of not guilty after a Greene County Grand Jury handed down a 50-count indictment against him last week that listed charges of rape, sexual battery, sexual imposition, and gross sexual imposition.
YELLOW SPRINGS, OH
countynewsonline.org

Greenville Police Department adresses the growing population of unhoused and resources to help

On October 25, 2022 the Greenville Police Department held a community meeting discussing the population of unhoused residents in Greenville and proposing solutions to help these individuals. In attendance was the Tri County Board, members of Family Health, Darke County Health Department, CAP, Fish Choice Pantry, EUM Church and various others across the county.
GREENVILLE, OH
WDTN

Stolen vehicle suspect caught in Moraine, K-9 used in search

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A suspect has been caught after a stolen vehicle was found at a Dollar General on Friday. According to Moraine Police, a suspect is in custody after a stolen vehicle was found at the Dollar General located on the 4900 block of Springboro Pike in Moraine.
MORAINE, OH

