Former Microsoft CEO and billionaire Steve Ballmer reveals he will invest $400 million in private-fund ventures to support Black entrepreneurs
Steve Ballmer, billionaire owner of the L.A. Clippers NBA team and former CEO of Microsoft, has been a major philanthropist for years. Now he’s investing $400 million to support Black-owned businesses. Ballmer, along with wife Connie Ballmer, will partner with established private equity firms and investment banks to help...
bitcoinist.com
Blockchain.com Introduces A Visa Debit Card That Allows Users To Pay In Crypto
Blockchain.com, a renowned and trusted platform to buy, sell, and trade crypto, has recently announced its Visa debit card. The introduction of this debit card has been expected for quite some time now. The Blockchain.com Visa card has a huge waitlist of 50,000 people wanting to sign up. The card...
crowdfundinsider.com
SWIFT, MonetaGo Deliver Key Milestone in Combatting Trade Finance Fraud
SWIFT and MonetaGo have achieved an important milestone in the global fight against fraud and duplicate financing, “with the live launch of the Trade Financing Validation Service provided by MonetaGo over the global SWIFT network.”. This is “the first third party service, in trade, available through the SWIFT API...
UPS Explains Plans for Logistics-as-a-Service
United Parcel Service may be seeing the same softening volume as other carriers have been reporting, but the logistics company is focused on a more ambitious buildout of its services its CEO is calling logistics-as-a-service. CEO Carol Tomé discussed the plans with analysts on Tuesday during the parcel delivery giant’s third-quarter call in which she outlined the company’s next business strategy phase called Better and Bolder, revised from the Better Not Bigger philosophy introduced when she joined the business in June 2020. “Bolder is about moving faster to grow in our targeted market segment,” Tomé said during the call. “It’s also about combining digital...
PayPal Clarifies Misinterpretation of Acceptable Use Policy
Two weeks after a widely reported furor over reports of a policy that threatened to fine users for sharing what the company determined to be misinformation, PayPal has issued a statement clarifying its position on “appropriate behavior” and fines. In a statement emailed to PYMNTS, the California-based FinTech...
CFPB Says Surprise Overdraft Fees Are Likely Illegal
Getting hit with an unexpected overdraft fee might be annoying, but according to America’s top consumer advocate, it’s probably also illegal. As part of its ongoing campaign against “junk fees,” the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) published guidance Wednesday (Oct. 26) about two such practices it says are “likely unfair and unlawful under existing law.”
OCC to Open Office of Financial Technology
Noting the rapidly changing banking landscape, the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) has announced it will establish an Office of Financial Technology next year. The new office will include the existing Office of Innovation, which the OCC established in 2016, and will build upon its efforts to support “responsible financial innovation,” the OCC said Thursday (Oct. 27) in a press release.
Alcohol Brands Mull D2C Conversion to Regain Control of Customer Data
As alcohol brands expand their presence on third-party marketplaces such as Drizly, many are coming up against the issues that restaurants have been facing with aggregators since early in the pandemic — a lack of access to their eCommerce sales figures that keeps them from being able to make informed business decisions.
Subscription Merchants Tweak Business Models to Keep Consumers
As subscription commerce moves from the pandemic sign-up wave to consumers being more selective and wanting more control, subscription providers are enhancing business models to deliver more value at a time when many subscriptions must pass the “nonessential” test. Speaking with PYMNTS for the “Subscribe and Scale” series,...
Barclays Backs Illuminate’s Latest Investment Vehicle
Illuminate Financial, the London-based venture capital firm which specializes in FinTech investments, has announced an expansion of its partnership with Barclays. Under the agreement, Barclays will become a limited partner in Illuminate Financial's latest venture capital strategy, according to a Wednesday (Oct. 26) press release. The bank was an investor...
CFPB Looks to Give Consumers More Control Over Their Data
The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) is looking at ways to give consumers more control over their financial data. Under the options the CFPB is considering, consumers would be able to more easily and safely. “walk away from companies offering bad products and poor service” and toward businesses offering alternative...
crowdfundinsider.com
Fintech Ramp Simplifies How Firms Spend, Finance Bills Internationally
Ramp, the finance automation platform and corporate card designed to help businesses spend less, announced international capabilities “for bill payments, short-term bill financing, and employee reimbursement products.”. Businesses on Ramp can now “consolidate their international and domestic spend, pay international vendors, and reimburse international employees for out-of-pocket expenses in...
Strong Local Trust in Nordic Wallets and Banks Is Moat for Big Tech
Most Nordic countries have at least one nationwide payment scheme to which all financial institutions (FIs) are party. The idea is that a common rule book and shared messaging standard will facilitate payments between any two banks regardless of their unique internal systems. But when it comes to cross-border, multi-currency...
American Orthodontics Launches B2B eCommerce Site
Orthodontic product manufacturer American Orthodontics has launched a B2B eCommerce site designed to simplify and streamline the buying experiences for both its sales force and its customers who order direct. Developed and deployed in collaboration with modern commerce firm Avensia, the site aims to consolidate processes into one system, Avensia...
crowdfundinsider.com
Financial Wellness Platform Envestnet Partners with FNZ, a Global Wealth Platform
Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE: ENV), a provider of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness, announced that it is partnering with FNZ, a global wealth platform, to create “a fully digital, integrated wealth management experience for the U.S. market.”. The integration of Envestnet’s and FNZ‘s platform will “allow for...
Retail Tech: ShipBob, Venmo Deepen Amazon Ties, Impact Analytics Nabs $10M
The weekly Retail Tech Roundup compiles technology news across the supply chain, manufacturing, retail, e-commerce, logistics and fulfillment sectors. Fulfillment ShipBob/Amazon ShipBob has launched features and enhanced offerings designed to optimize e-commerce business owners’ experience with Amazon fulfillment. The omnichannel fulfillment platform’s new Fulfilled By Amazon (FBA) prep automation in the U.S. is designed to streamline the process of preparing and sending ShipBob merchants’ FBA inventory to Amazon. The partnership aims for faster inventory placement and for merchants to use ShipBob as their centralized inventory hub. In addition, ShipBob has rolled out the capability to offer Fulfilled By Merchant (FBM) in its nine major e-commerce markets...
cspdailynews.com
‘Affordability Matters,’ Murphy USA CEO Says
7 Foodservice Predictions That Could Shape C-Stores and Restaurants in 2023. CSP’s Top 202 details the largest chains in the convenience-store industry and the biggest M&A stories of the past year. Welcome to a deep dive into the c-store landscape. Category Management Handbook. Category sales performance in Beverages, Candy,...
UK Financial Services Minister Proposes Cryptoasset Regulation
A new wave of cryptocurrency regulation may be coming for British investors, as U.K. Financial Services Minister Andrew Griffith on Thursday (Oct. 27) put forth an amendment to a financial services bill that would increase regulations for cryptoassets. Before the proposed amendment, the Financial Services and Markets Bill gave the...
getnews.info
Happy Penny Ltd. The Most Trusted Peer-to-Peer (P2P) International Micro Credit Company, Happy Penny Launches Hap2py as its Subsidiary in Southeast Asia to Financially Empower the People
United Kingdom – October 28, 2022 – Financial freedom is very essential during the current era, the reason behind this the purchasing power is getting lower due to global inflation that is increasing day by day. In this scenario it is blessing if you have a better financial assistance, there are significant number of companies who are offering these type of services, however there is still issue of trust level and authenticity between customer and service provider. Why are you getting trapped if Happy Penny Ltd is here to offer you the most trusted, authentic and professional peer to peer (P2P) financial lending platform.
Trading Not Part of Singapore’s Crypto Hub Ambitions
In the latest sign that Singapore is looking to shake off its reputation as a regulatory haven for the crypto industry, Ravi Menon, managing director of the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) said he was more interested in protecting investors than attracting crypto firms with lax rules. “We have to...
