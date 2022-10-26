ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, MI

CBS Detroit

Witness: Grand Rapids cop had 'upper hand' before killing Black motorist

(AP) - A Michigan police officer who killed a Black motorist "always had the upper hand" during a physical struggle that preceded the shooting, a witness testified Thursday.A judge in Grand Rapids, Michigan, began hearing evidence to determine if Christopher Schurr will stand trial for second-degree murder in the April death of Patrick Lyoya. The legal standard at this stage is probable cause, a low threshold.Lyoya, a 26-year-old native of Congo, was on the ground when he was shot in the back of the head following a traffic stop, short foot chase and intense scuffle in a residential neighborhood. The incident was recorded on...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
The Ann Arbor News

‘The law is on our side,’ prosecutor says ahead of judge’s ruling on police officer’s murder charge

GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Kent County’s prosecutor is anticipating a former Grand Rapids police officer will face trial on a murder charge in the killing of Patrick Lyoya. Prosecutor Chris Becker, who is trying the case himself, told reporters Friday morning after a second day of testimony in the high-profile case that he believes the law is on his side in getting the case before a jury.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
whtc.com

Semi Runs Red Light on US-31, Slams Pickup Truck South of Grand Haven

GRAND HAVEN TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Oct. 28, 2022) – A 70-year-old Grand Haven man was injured in a two-vehicle crash south of Grand Haven on Friday afternoon. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Christopher Dill, deputies and other first responders were dispatched to US-31 at Hayes Street shortly after 12 Noon. That was where a northbound semi-tractor trailer, driven by a 39-year-old Illinois man, apparently drove through a red light and slammed into a pickup truck that was going through the junction with a green light. While the trucker was not hurt, the pickup driver was taken to North Ottawa Community Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.
GRAND HAVEN, MI
Fox17

Grand Rapids man sentenced for illegal firearms possession

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids man has been sentenced to spend almost six years behind bars for the illegal possession of firearms. The U.S. Attorney’s Office – Western District of Michigan says 22-year-old Ernest James Jones Jr. will be imprisoned for 70 months, followed by three years of supervised release.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

The Grand Rapids Press

Grand Rapids, MI
