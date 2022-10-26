Read full article on original website
D. Grace
3d ago
Hilarious… so all you need to do now is break the law, lie, break the law some more, play the race card, and yell you can’t breath and you are set free!!🤣😂🤣🤣
Reply(1)
13
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Here Are The Top 3 Michigan Cities with Severe Rat Problems for 2022Marry EvensGrand Rapids, MI
Another Golden Corral Restaurant Permanently ClosesJoel EisenbergGrand Rapids, MI
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in MichiganKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Related
5 takeaways from key hearing for officer accused in Patrick Lyoya killing during traffic stop
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- A judge is expected to decide Monday if a former Grand Rapids police officer will stand trial in the shooting death of Congolese immigrant Patrick Lyoya after a traffic stop. Grand Rapids District Court Judge Nichola Ayoub listened to testimony over two days, ending Friday, as...
1 hurt in Grand Rapids shooting
One person is hurt following an early Saturday morning shooting in Grand Rapids.
Fox17
Grandville PD: 2 vehicles involved in shooting at Rivertown Crossings mall parking lot
GRANDVILLE, Mich. — Police responded to reports of a shooting at Rivertown Crossings mall Saturday afternoon. The Grandville Police Department (GPD) says occupants in two vehicles fire shots at one another in the mall’s parking lot. They tell us it happened on the north side at around 2 p.m.
Witness: Grand Rapids cop had 'upper hand' before killing Black motorist
(AP) - A Michigan police officer who killed a Black motorist "always had the upper hand" during a physical struggle that preceded the shooting, a witness testified Thursday.A judge in Grand Rapids, Michigan, began hearing evidence to determine if Christopher Schurr will stand trial for second-degree murder in the April death of Patrick Lyoya. The legal standard at this stage is probable cause, a low threshold.Lyoya, a 26-year-old native of Congo, was on the ground when he was shot in the back of the head following a traffic stop, short foot chase and intense scuffle in a residential neighborhood. The incident was recorded on...
Grandville police investigate shooting in the Rivertown Mall parking lot
GRANDVILLE, Mich. — The Grandville Police Department are investigating a shooting that happened in a parking lot at Rivertown Mall Saturday afternoon. The incident occurred just after 2 p.m., and police say two cars had exchanged gunfire at the lower north parking lot. The cars had fled by the...
Calhoun County motorcycle rider killed in collision with 2 trucks
A Battle Creek man died when his motorcycle was involved in an accident with two trucks Saturday morning.
‘Used knife, No remorse’: Suspected serial killer on police radar in 1996
In 1997, months after Sharon Hammack's body was found, a member of a task force investigating a string of murders interviewed Garry Artman at his home in Kentwood.
GRPD: Man hospitalized after shooting at party
Grand Rapids Police are investigating what led up to a shooting that sent one man to the hospital early Saturday morning.
1 hospitalized after stabbing in Allendale Twp.
A Grand Rapids man is in the hospital following an early Saturday morning stabbing in Allendale Charter Township.
Footage shown in court of Patrick Lyoya death ‘terribly taxing’ for family, attorney says
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Footage shown in court of Patrick Lyoya’s fatal encounter with a now-former Grand Rapids police officer has been emotionally difficult on relatives present, an attorney for the Lyoya family said. “It’s terribly taxing for the family,” said Tom Waun, a managing partner with Ven...
One hospitalized after stabbing near GVSU
Deputies in Ottawa County are investigating what led up to a stabbing at an apartment complex near GVSU.
No one injured in gunfire exchange in Grandville mall parking lot, police say
GRANDVILLE, MI - No one was injured in a shooting in broad daylight in a Grandville mall parking lot, but police are still searching for the suspects. On Saturday, Oct. 29, Grandville Police were dispatched approximately 2:07 p.m to a report of a shooting in the RiverTown Mall’s parking lot.
‘The law is on our side,’ prosecutor says ahead of judge’s ruling on police officer’s murder charge
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Kent County’s prosecutor is anticipating a former Grand Rapids police officer will face trial on a murder charge in the killing of Patrick Lyoya. Prosecutor Chris Becker, who is trying the case himself, told reporters Friday morning after a second day of testimony in the high-profile case that he believes the law is on his side in getting the case before a jury.
Lawsuit imminent against former Grand Rapids officer accused in Patrick Lyoya’s death: attorney
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- A lawsuit is imminent against a former Grand Rapids police officer for the death of 26-year-old Congolese immigrant Patrick Lyoya, an attorney for the Lyoya family said. Tom Waun with the Ven Johnson Law firm, spoke outside a Grand Rapids courtroom Thursday, Oct. 27 after listening...
Will police officer face murder trial for killing Patrick Lyoya? Judge to announce ruling next week.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – A judge will rule Monday, Oct. 31, if former Grand Rapids police Officer Christopher Schurr will stand trial charged with second-degree murder in Patrick Lyoya’s fatal shooting. Grand Rapids District Judge Nicholas Ayoub said Friday, Oct. 28, that he would issue a written opinion...
whtc.com
Semi Runs Red Light on US-31, Slams Pickup Truck South of Grand Haven
GRAND HAVEN TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Oct. 28, 2022) – A 70-year-old Grand Haven man was injured in a two-vehicle crash south of Grand Haven on Friday afternoon. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Christopher Dill, deputies and other first responders were dispatched to US-31 at Hayes Street shortly after 12 Noon. That was where a northbound semi-tractor trailer, driven by a 39-year-old Illinois man, apparently drove through a red light and slammed into a pickup truck that was going through the junction with a green light. While the trucker was not hurt, the pickup driver was taken to North Ottawa Community Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.
Fox17
Grand Rapids man sentenced for illegal firearms possession
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids man has been sentenced to spend almost six years behind bars for the illegal possession of firearms. The U.S. Attorney’s Office – Western District of Michigan says 22-year-old Ernest James Jones Jr. will be imprisoned for 70 months, followed by three years of supervised release.
Harassment allegations preceded terminations of Kalamazoo Township fire officials, documents show
KALAMAZOO, MI — Two Kalamazoo Township fire officials fired in September were terminated for violations of the township’s harassment policy in the wake of allegations brought forward by a female employee. The complaints of workplace harassment and the internal investigation that resulted are outlined in documents obtained by...
Patrick Lyoya took control of officer’s Taser before fatal shooting, defense claims
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – A defense-hired expert said Patrick Lyoya had momentary control of ex-Grand Rapids police Officer Christopher Schurr’s Taser before Schurr shot him in the back of the head. The witness said a frame-by-frame analysis showed Schurr’s hand came off his Taser after a long struggle....
Man pleaded with Patrick Lyoya to ‘stand down,’ but said officer always had control before killing
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – A man testified he told Patrick Lyoya to stop resisting police but said the officer, Christopher Schurr, maintained control during the violent encounter before he shot Lyoya in the back of the head. Wayne Butler, 41, who is Black, like Lyoya, said that based on...
The Grand Rapids Press
Grand Rapids, MI
26K+
Followers
30K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT
The Grand Rapids Press and MLive www.mlive.com/grand-rapids. Part of Michigan's #1 media organization www.mlivemediagroup.comhttps://www.mlive.com/grand-rapids-muskegon/
Comments / 12