(AP) - A Michigan police officer who killed a Black motorist "always had the upper hand" during a physical struggle that preceded the shooting, a witness testified Thursday.A judge in Grand Rapids, Michigan, began hearing evidence to determine if Christopher Schurr will stand trial for second-degree murder in the April death of Patrick Lyoya. The legal standard at this stage is probable cause, a low threshold.Lyoya, a 26-year-old native of Congo, was on the ground when he was shot in the back of the head following a traffic stop, short foot chase and intense scuffle in a residential neighborhood. The incident was recorded on...

GRAND RAPIDS, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO