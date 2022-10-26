Read full article on original website
KSNB Local4
Police identify motorcyclist killed in north Lincoln crash
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department released the name of a motorcyclist who was killed in a Friday-night crash on North 11th and Adams Streets. LPD said 30-year-old Trenten Bankhead of Lincoln was killed in the crash. Police and fire were dispatched to the intersection of North 11th...
KSNB Local4
Lincoln Police: Driver was speeding and intoxicated in crash that killed six
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department said drinking and speeding were factors in an Oct. 2 crash that resulted in the deaths of all six people in the vehicle. Toxicology tests indicated the driver, 26-year-old Jonathan Kurth of Lincoln, had a Blood Alcohol Content of .211. Electronic data collected from the vehicle’s airbag control module showed the car was traveling 100 mph in the moments before the crash.
KSNB Local4
Man killed in Omaha Police officer-involved shooting
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A 23-year-old man is dead after an overnight officer-involved shooting. According to the Omaha Police Department, it happened around 3 a.m. Sunday when Omaha Police officers responded to a shots fired call near 30th and Marcy Street. When officers arrived they found a man in a...
KSNB Local4
26-year-old inmate dies at Nebraska State Penitentiary
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - A 26-year-old inmate has died at the Nebraska State Penitentiary. According to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, Philip Garcia, 26, died Saturday while incarcerated at the State Penitentiary. The cause of death hasn’t been determined yet. A grand jury will conduct an investigation, which is...
KSNB Local4
Crete firefighter badly burned in fire talks about his road to recovery
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Last week, two Crete volunteer firefighters were burned while trying to help contain the wildfires in Lancaster County. One of them was treated and back home within a day, but the other has a lot of time left in the hospital because of third-degree burns. Despite...
KSNB Local4
Payment kiosks available to pay child support in Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - Nebraskans who pay child support can now make their payments by cash, check, money order, credit card or debit card at eight new self-serve payment kiosks, said State Treasurer John Murante. They are available in Kearney, Grand Island, Lincoln, Omaha, Papillion, Norfolk and Gering. The new...
KSNB Local4
Omaha zoo reopens two exhibits closed after pelican dies of bird flu
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium said Monday that the Lied Jungle and Desert Dome exhibits had reopened. The two exhibits were among three shut down earlier this month after a Pink-backed pelican had died as a result of contracting bird flu: the Simmons Aviary, Lied Jungle, and the Desert Dome.
KSNB Local4
NSAA State Football Playoffs (Nov. 1, 2022) | View brackets
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Check out the highlights and rundowns of the NSAA State Football Playoffs. The second round begins Nov. 4. Here’s a look at the brackets and matchups.
KSNB Local4
Nebraska football team readies for Minnesota
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Mickey Joseph and the Huskers spoke to the media on Tuesday prior to their game against Minnesota. The Nebraska football team could be without its starting quarterback this week. Casey Thompson is battling an injury suffered in Saturday’s 26-9 loss to Illinois. Casey Thompson did not...
KSNB Local4
Nebraska vs. Minnesota kickoff time announced
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Big Ten Conference announced that Nebraska’s home game against Minnesota next Saturday will kickoff at 11 a.m. The game will be televised on ESPN2.
