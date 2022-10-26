Read full article on original website
Nevada one of top 10 states for “trunk or treating” study says
The top three was held by New Jersey, Rhode Island, and Maryland with Nevada coming in tenth right after North Carolina.
mynews4.com
Fun facts about Nevada you might not have known
As Nevada prepares to celebrate its 158th birthday on Monday — there's a lot of random facts you might not be aware of. Nevada became the 36th state on Oct. 31, 1864. It was the second of two states added to the Union during the Civil War. Nevada is...
Cases of Avian Flu confirmed at multiple Southern Nevada parks, agencies issue health alert
Several local agencies issued health alerts this week, after cases of Highly Pathogenic Avian Flu (HPAI) were confirmed at multiple Southern Nevada parks. "It's definitely a concern," regular parkgoer Roland Lewis said.
Nevada officials begin unprecedented hand count of ballots
PAHRUMP, Nev. (AP) — Volunteers in a rural Nevada county where voting machine conspiracy theories led to an unprecedented hand-count of mail-in ballots came face-to-face with one messy reality of their plan Wednesday: It’s more time-consuming than anticipated. After a full day in the Nye County office building in Pahrump, 60 miles (96 kilometers) west of Las Vegas, some 60 volunteers had counted about 900 of the 1,950 mail-in ballots that the county has received so far. It was the first day that counting could start under a state Supreme Court ruling that said officials must prevent the public release of early results. The court also blocked a plan to livestream the vote-counting, saying video could be released only after polls close on Nov. 8. The American Civil Liberties Union of Nevada unsuccessfully sought to block the counting on the grounds that it could allow election results to be made public before many voters had even weighed in.
Nevada orders shutdown of controversial ballot hand count in rural county
The Nevada Secretary of State's office says an unprecedented hand count of mail-in ballots in Nye County, Nevada, must stop and cannot resume until after polls close on November 8. Local officials say they are looking for a way to restart the counting.
KOLO TV Reno
Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada collecting Thanksgiving donations
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada (CCNN) and the Boys & Girls Club of Truckee Meadows (BGCTM) are teaming up for a Thanksgiving food basket drive for families in need. The Dolan Auto Group bought all of the turkeys for the baskets. The organizations are asking for...
Meet Nevada’s most famous ghost, The Lady in Red
Legend has it The Lady in Red, arguably Nevada’s most famous apparition, was a Tonopah prostitute. With Halloween around the corner, what better time to revisit – in a strictly chaste manner – her reputation. Sweet, affectionate, welcoming.
news3lv.com
Imagine Dragons drummer helps campaign for Cortez Masto
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto's statewide tour of Nevada breweries and bars stopped at ReBar in downtown Las Vegas. Cortez Masto, D-Nevada, made an appearance with Imagine Dragons drummer Daniel Platzman Thursday night. Voters had the opportunity to share a drink and speak with Sen. Cortez-Masto...
Fox5 KVVU
Nevada mailboxes flooded with election mail, experts explain why and how to stop it
Beloved bronze statue stolen from Girls Scouts of Southern Nevada now in need of major repairs. For almost 20 years the beloved “In Grace” statue has sat out front of the Southern Nevada Girl Scouts building. Ahead of Halloween, Las Vegas police partners with app to show sex...
Nevada is full of ghost towns and haunted sites
Nevada is about to turn 158 years old. It's a long time but still relatively young compared to many other states. But in those 158 years, the state has collected some of the wildest stories, many of them ending up as ghost stories.
FOX Reno
Abandoned fort once guarded Nevada frontier
SILVER SPRINGS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The ruins of a military station from the 1800s form the centerpiece of a Nevada state park. When thinking of Nevada's history it's normal to immediately jump to gold-rush-era ghost towns and long abandoned mines. But the state also has many old abandoned forts from a time when the state was still considered the "wild west." Places like Fort Churchill.
Cegavske shuts down hand counting of ballots in Nye County
Policy, politics and progressive commentary Nye County’s attempt to hand count ballots, a move that stemmed from conspiracy theories about voter fraud that was pushed by election deniers, “must cease immediately,” the secretary of state’s office said Thursday night. “The current Nye County hand counting process must cease immediately and may not resume until after the close of polls on […] The post Cegavske shuts down hand counting of ballots in Nye County appeared first on Nevada Current.
news3lv.com
Breaking down Nevada Ballot Question 3: Open primaries and ranked-choice voting
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — There aren’t many things that can manage to bring Republicans and Democrats to an agreement, but opposing Nevada ballot Question 3 is one of them. The measure would bring open primaries and ranked-choice voting to the Silver State, a process that would arguably take power away from the two major parties.
Black Bears Breaking Into Lake Tahoe Homes, Residents Warned
Black bears all around the country are preparing to hibernate for the cold months. And, part of this process is seeking out plenty of food to help the animals bulk up for the month’s long slumber. However, this means that some bears are pushing the boundaries in some instances, breaking into homes in search of some of these delicious pre-hibernation goodies. As a result, officials in these areas are warning residents to be cautious.
2news.com
Treasurer’s Office returns $600,000 in unclaimed property owed to Nevada Law Enforcement
Nevada State Treasurer Zach Conine announced the Treasurer’s Office has worked with the Nevada Police Union to identify more than $600,000 in unclaimed property due to State law enforcement officers. The Treasurer’s Office has proactively identified these funds owed to members of the Nevada Police Union and will work...
KDWN
Most Haunted Places In Nevada: Silver State’s Dark History
Hidden behind the glittering Las Vegas lights lies a dark secret of murder, mystery and ghosts. Best known for being the “playground for adults,” Las Vegas history is a unique one that stems from the stories and activities of organized crime. Perfectly representing the “wild west,” interesting stories and tales clouds Las Vegas’ murky history.
2news.com
Cannabis No Longer A Controlled Substance In Nevada
A judge ruled that according to state law, the Nevada Board of Pharmacy does not have the authority to regulate cannabis. The ruling means the Nevada Board of Pharmacy cannot reschedule cannabis as a controlled substance under any schedule (Schedule 2, etc.).
KCRA.com
Black bears preparing to hibernate break into Lake Tahoe homes for more food
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Black bears breaking into homes in the Tahoe area has been a year-round issue for residents, but the coming winter might warrant additional caution. Toogee Sielsch, known in the South Lake Tahoe area as the bear guru, said this is the time of year...
Divers discover more human skeletal remains at Lake Mead outside Las Vegas
More skeletal remains have been discovered at Lake Mead following a dive earlier this month, the 8 News Now Investigators confirmed Wednesday.
pvtimes.com
Tests show arsenic in Nevada rural well water
A new study from Desert Research Institute found unhealthy levels of arsenic and heavy metals in drinking water from privately owned wells across rural Nevada. Researchers sent testing kits to 174 homes with private wells to test for arsenic and heavy metals, which can cause health problems when unsafe levels are present in the drinking water. Of those wells, 22 percent had arsenic levels that were above what the Environmental Protection Administration deems safe. In some cases, those levels were 80 times higher than federal agency’s maximum contaminant limit.
