ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wheatland, WY

Comments / 0

Related
capcity.news

As WYDOT struggles to find snowplow drivers, big storms could mean increased winter hazards

CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming Department of Transportation is experiencing some difficulty finding people to work as snowplow drivers. “Crews currently seeing the most severe staffing shortages include Rock Springs, Hulett, Shirley Rim, LaBarge, Reno Junction, Patrick Draw and Muddy Gap, among others,” WYDOT said in a press release Tuesday. “Motorists may experience increased winter hazards like ice and drifting snow in these areas this winter, especially during heavy, multi-day storms.”
WYOMING STATE
capcity.news

Laramie County Recent Arrests (10/28/22–10/31/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
capcity.news

Laramie lawyer suspended for professional misconduct

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Wyoming Supreme Court issued an order suspending Laramie attorney Katherine C. Osten from the practice of law for a period of six months beginning Dec. 8, 2022. The order of suspension stemmed from Osten’s professional misconduct in failing to diligently pursue a client’s divorce case....
LARAMIE, WY
capcity.news

Deputy injured by suspect gunfire released from hospital Tuesday

CASPER, Wyo. — The Laramie County sheriff’s deputy injured by a suspect’s gunfire on Monday night has been released from the Cheyenne Regional Medical Center, according to a release from the county sheriff’s office on Tuesday. The suspect died during the exchange of gunfire while officers...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming’s New Black License Plate Is Getting A Mixed Reaction

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming residents can get a sneak peek at their new license plate design, and so far the reception has been mixed. The new license plate takes a dramatic turn from the traditional design with large, white block lettering on a black...
WYOMING STATE
capcity.news

New $9.6M Wyoming Game and Fish Cody Region Office to open Nov. 7

CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming Game and Fish Department’s new Cody Region Office building, 2 Tilden Trail, is set to open for business at 8 a.m. Monday, Nov. 7. The new facility was built for approximately $9.6 million within the budget allocated for it, Game and Fish said on Thursday. The Wyoming Game and Fish Commission planned for the project and reserved money for it. No General Fund dollars from the State of Wyoming were used for the project and no debt was incurred.
WYOMING STATE
capcity.news

Laramie County Circuit Court arraignments (11/1/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Laramie County Circuit Court. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to change by the Laramie County District Attorney’s Office. Initial Appearances:. Eric Dale Valencia, 34 –...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
capcity.news

BREAKING: Halloween shooting leaves one dead, deputy in hospital

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Laramie County Sheriff’s Office has released information regarding a shooting that occurred yesterday, Oct. 31. At around 7:57 p.m. on Halloween, deputies responded to the 6900 block of Horse Soldier Road to serve a warrant. During the warrant service, shots were exchanged between deputies and the suspect.
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

Wyoming man dead, 1 injured after rollover crash near Cody on Monday

CASPER, Wyo. — A Wyoming resident has died after a rollover crash near Cody on Monday. According to a preliminary report from the Wyoming Highway Patrol, a Ford Ranger was headed eastbound on US 14A. The vehicle passed a tractor-trailer while partially in the center turn lane before drifting across the two westbound lanes and touching the shoulder. The driver overcorrected to the right and crossed the two westbound lanes, center turn lane, and eastbound lane, drifting into a clockwise rotation.
CODY, WY
The Associated Press

74-year-old hypothermic, unable to move when found in Maine

ETNA, Maine (AP) — A 74-year-old man who spent nearly 30 hours lost in the woods was hypothermic and unable to move when he was found by a game warden using a tracking dog, officials said. Joseph Nolin knew his ordeal was over when he heard a bell attached to the Labrador retriever’s collar, and then the dog bounded up and started licking him Monday afternoon, his son told wardens. Nolin walked until he couldn’t move, and told wardens he wouldn’t have survived another night in the woods. He was found a mile from his house deep in the woods at the edge of the Etna Bog, officials said. A Maine Forest Service helicopter was used to retrieve Nolin, and he was released after being hydrated and warmed up, officials said.
MAINE STATE
KOOL 96.5

Idaho Man Gets Lifetime Hunting Ban for Killing Multiple Animals

REXBURG, Idaho (KLIX)-A Madison County man will not be able to hunt for the rest of his life in Idaho or 48 other states following his conviction for multiple wildlife crimes. According to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, Brayden Froehlich was sentenced Monday for illegally killing several large game animals between July and August of 2021 near Rexburg. Froehlich had already been convicted of killing a deer with a rifle during archery season and had his license suspended. Idaho Fish and Game credit a tip to the Citizen's Against Poaching hotline that resulted in the latest conviction.
MADISON COUNTY, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy