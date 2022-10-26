ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amherst, MA

amherstindy.org

“Mojuba” Event Honoring African Ancestors Will Feature Discussion Of Amherst’s Reparations Efforts

Bridge4Unity, a grass-roots organization devoted to interracial and intercultural dialogues, will host an event honoring African Ancestors and a discussion of Amherst Reparations efforts on Sunday, November 6 at 2 p.m. at the Unitarian Universalist Meeting House, 121 North Pleasant Street in Amherst. The event is free and the public is welcome. An opening “Mojuba” ceremony will honor African ancestors in the tradition of the Yoruba people. Included in those ancestors are the 78 Black residents of Amherst in 1860 as well as Black soldiers who fought in the Civil War. B4U members Rose Sackey-Milligan and Trevor Baptiste will lead reverential libations and prayers, at an improvised altar, accompanied by drumming, dancing and ending with songs from the Amherst Area Gospel Choir.
AMHERST, MA
amherstindy.org

Opinion: Our Community Stands With The Amherst 9

Is what Amherst Police told nine youths after detaining them before dawn on Main Street, July 5, 2022. Instead of getting them assistance for a flat tire, the Amherst Police proclaimed the youths had no right to leave and detained them for an hour. Local, noise complaint bylaws, however, do not merit the detainment of cooperative youth. A warning for being noisy is sufficient.
AMHERST, MA
amherstindy.org

Two Events In Solidarity With The Amherst 9

Defund413Amherst, Sunrise Amherst and Progressive Coalition of Amherst (PCA) are organizing two events to show support for the Amherst 9 following the July 5 incident between a group of primarily BIPOC youth and the Amherst Police Department. The youth were improperly told they had no rights during the interaction. The town has yet to provide a meaningful response to the incident.
AMHERST, MA
amherstindy.org

Zero Waste Amherst Encourages The Town To Not Install Synthetic Turf On High School Athletic Fields

Zero Waste Amherst thanks Toni Cunningham for cautioning the town regarding the use of synthetic turf in any of our school projects. In particular, Zero Waste Amherst urges the Town to not support the use of town funds for the purchase of synthetic turf at the High School. (Option 3 – Relocate the Track to a North/ South orientation with a Synthetic Turf playing field interior).
AMHERST, MA
amherstindy.org

Amherst Police Call To Hampshire College Draws Rebuke From Dean Of Students

Amherst Police were called to the Hampshire College campus on October 19 by Hampshire’s Department of Campus Safety and Wellbeing (CSW) to respond to “concerning behavior” of an individual on the Hampshire campus. That student was subsequently identified as a person of interest in an off-campus assault. APD officers conducted a search of campus for the individual and later apprehended them in Hadley. During the course of their search the officers detained a student for questioning and placed them in forceable restraints prior to questioning. That student was not involved in any dangerous behavior and was entirely compliant with the police. In response to that treatment, Hampshire President Ed Wingenbach spoke with both the Amherst Town Manager and the Chief of Police to “express our concerns and objections about the decisions that were made in this situation.” And Dean of Students Zauyah Waite sent a letter to the Hampshire community criticizing APD’s actions on campus and suggesting that students addressing a campus safety issue call CSW first before turning to the APD. That letter follows. For a story on the recent reimagining and reorganization of campus safety at Hampshire College, look here.
AMHERST, MA
MassLive.com

Fully back open for business in new space, Springfield’s Community Justice Support Center to provide new leases on life

SPRINGFIELD — After spending most of his adult life behind bars, Joe Johnson has held his first legitimate job for a full month now at a local grocery store deli. He been more than seven months clean and sober — his longest stint, really, since he had his first drink at 9 years old, then quickly transitioned to using drugs and all that went with it.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
amherstindy.org

Can You Imagine Amherst Without Cops? Addressing Your Questions & Concerns About Defunding the Police. A Virtual Event

Defund 413 Amherst is planning an interactive information session for local folks who are curious about defunding the police but have concerns about this movement or don’t know how to get involved. If that sounds like you, we’d love to have you join us! Otherwise, can you help us spread the word? We want to make sure people are aware of this opportunity to talk through the tough questions about building a community without cops.
AMHERST, MA
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Massachusetts

If you live in Massachusetts and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is list of three amazing pizza spots in Massachusetts that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
The Landmark

Arts & Crafts show set for Nov. 19

STERLING — November will see the return of the annual Friends of the Conant Public Library Arts & Crafts Show, where a plethora of holiday and gift items, as well as food offerings, will be available in the main hall of the First Church. All the items at the...
amherstindy.org

Opinion: Why The Conversation About Policing Cannot Stop

On October 17, an obscure and poorly-constructed provision of the Amherst Home Rule Charter was used by Amherst Town Councilor Mandi Jo Hanneke to abruptly shut down dialogue between the Town Council and the Community Safety & Social Justice Committee (CSSJC.) This move, which did not require a vote by the Council, enabled Hanneke, with all signs of support from Council President Lynn Griesemer, to unilaterally postpone discussion about the Amherst Police Department’s response to a call at the Watson Farms housing complex on July 5. When Hanneke blocked the dialogue, a motion from Councilor Michele Miller was on the table to refer the July 5 incident for further study by the CSSJC, the Amherst Human Rights Commission, and the Amherst Heritage Reparations Assembly.
AMHERST, MA
westernmassnews.com

Getting Answers: paranormal investigation in Agawam

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - With Halloween just days away, it’s time once again for our annual ghost hunt with Agawam Paranormal. After nine years of creeping through museums, restaurants, even a VFWs, this year we’re doing something different. Instead of searching a building open to the public, we’ll be looking for spirits inside someone’s house.
AGAWAM, MA
amherstindy.org

What’s In This Issue?

ANALYTICS. (Note: The Indy was on vacation for the month of July). Numbers in parentheses indicate change from the previous week. Last 30 days: 28,378 (+588) Last Week: 10,104 (+2200) Number of Unique Sessions. Last 30 Days: 14,285 (+119) Last Week: 5002 (+1297) TOP FIVE MOST-READ ARTICLES LAST WEEK. 1....
AMHERST, MA
amherstindy.org

Amherst Awarded $755k In Massworks Grant Funding For Sidewalk Improvements

Sidewalks on Belchertown Road near the East Amherst Village Center at the intersection with South East Street will receive much needed improvement, with the award of a $755,000 grant from the state. The Massachusetts Executive Office of Housing and Economic Development awarded the town this substantial grant under the state’s MassWorks Infrastructure Program.
AMHERST, MA
theberkshireedge.com

Great Barrington receives $3.2 million state grant for affordable housing site

Great Barrington — The town will receive a $3.2 million grant from the state for infrastructure costs for an affordable housing development. The development is located on North Plain Road in Housatonic and is a project between the town and Central Berkshire Habitat for Humanity, and is planned to include 19 affordable energy-efficient homes on the 7.25-acre site.
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA

