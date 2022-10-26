Read full article on original website
3 Great Pizza Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Licensed cannabis factory worker Lorna McMurrey dies from occupational asthma after inhaling the crushed product's fumesCheryl E PrestonHolyoke, MA
This Massachusetts Mountain Coaster is an Epic Fall DestinationTravel MavenCharlemont, MA
“Mojuba” Event Honoring African Ancestors Will Feature Discussion Of Amherst’s Reparations Efforts
Bridge4Unity, a grass-roots organization devoted to interracial and intercultural dialogues, will host an event honoring African Ancestors and a discussion of Amherst Reparations efforts on Sunday, November 6 at 2 p.m. at the Unitarian Universalist Meeting House, 121 North Pleasant Street in Amherst. The event is free and the public is welcome. An opening “Mojuba” ceremony will honor African ancestors in the tradition of the Yoruba people. Included in those ancestors are the 78 Black residents of Amherst in 1860 as well as Black soldiers who fought in the Civil War. B4U members Rose Sackey-Milligan and Trevor Baptiste will lead reverential libations and prayers, at an improvised altar, accompanied by drumming, dancing and ending with songs from the Amherst Area Gospel Choir.
Opinion: Our Community Stands With The Amherst 9
Is what Amherst Police told nine youths after detaining them before dawn on Main Street, July 5, 2022. Instead of getting them assistance for a flat tire, the Amherst Police proclaimed the youths had no right to leave and detained them for an hour. Local, noise complaint bylaws, however, do not merit the detainment of cooperative youth. A warning for being noisy is sufficient.
Two Events In Solidarity With The Amherst 9
Defund413Amherst, Sunrise Amherst and Progressive Coalition of Amherst (PCA) are organizing two events to show support for the Amherst 9 following the July 5 incident between a group of primarily BIPOC youth and the Amherst Police Department. The youth were improperly told they had no rights during the interaction. The town has yet to provide a meaningful response to the incident.
Zero Waste Amherst Encourages The Town To Not Install Synthetic Turf On High School Athletic Fields
Zero Waste Amherst thanks Toni Cunningham for cautioning the town regarding the use of synthetic turf in any of our school projects. In particular, Zero Waste Amherst urges the Town to not support the use of town funds for the purchase of synthetic turf at the High School. (Option 3 – Relocate the Track to a North/ South orientation with a Synthetic Turf playing field interior).
Amherst Police Call To Hampshire College Draws Rebuke From Dean Of Students
Amherst Police were called to the Hampshire College campus on October 19 by Hampshire’s Department of Campus Safety and Wellbeing (CSW) to respond to “concerning behavior” of an individual on the Hampshire campus. That student was subsequently identified as a person of interest in an off-campus assault. APD officers conducted a search of campus for the individual and later apprehended them in Hadley. During the course of their search the officers detained a student for questioning and placed them in forceable restraints prior to questioning. That student was not involved in any dangerous behavior and was entirely compliant with the police. In response to that treatment, Hampshire President Ed Wingenbach spoke with both the Amherst Town Manager and the Chief of Police to “express our concerns and objections about the decisions that were made in this situation.” And Dean of Students Zauyah Waite sent a letter to the Hampshire community criticizing APD’s actions on campus and suggesting that students addressing a campus safety issue call CSW first before turning to the APD. That letter follows. For a story on the recent reimagining and reorganization of campus safety at Hampshire College, look here.
Former Bentley Billiards historic building in downtown Westfield awarded restoration funds
The iconic Lambson Furniture building, more recently known as the former Bentley Billiards in downtown Westfield, was awarded funds for the renovation project.
BREAKING: St. Bridget Church Closed; No Masses This Weekend
FRAMINGHAM – Saint Bridget Church announced this afternoon, October 26, there will be no masses this weekend, and the church will be closed. “Due to Parish staff contracting COVID, and under an abundance of caution, the church will remain closed and reopen on Wednesday, November 2,” said the announcement.
Fully back open for business in new space, Springfield’s Community Justice Support Center to provide new leases on life
SPRINGFIELD — After spending most of his adult life behind bars, Joe Johnson has held his first legitimate job for a full month now at a local grocery store deli. He been more than seven months clean and sober — his longest stint, really, since he had his first drink at 9 years old, then quickly transitioned to using drugs and all that went with it.
Chicopee center blighted building awarded funds
A group of buildings located on the corner of Exchange and Cabot streets in Chicopee center was awarded funds to revitalize.
Can You Imagine Amherst Without Cops? Addressing Your Questions & Concerns About Defunding the Police. A Virtual Event
Defund 413 Amherst is planning an interactive information session for local folks who are curious about defunding the police but have concerns about this movement or don’t know how to get involved. If that sounds like you, we’d love to have you join us! Otherwise, can you help us spread the word? We want to make sure people are aware of this opportunity to talk through the tough questions about building a community without cops.
If you live in Massachusetts and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is list of three amazing pizza spots in Massachusetts that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Arts & Crafts show set for Nov. 19
STERLING — November will see the return of the annual Friends of the Conant Public Library Arts & Crafts Show, where a plethora of holiday and gift items, as well as food offerings, will be available in the main hall of the First Church. All the items at the...
Opinion: Why The Conversation About Policing Cannot Stop
On October 17, an obscure and poorly-constructed provision of the Amherst Home Rule Charter was used by Amherst Town Councilor Mandi Jo Hanneke to abruptly shut down dialogue between the Town Council and the Community Safety & Social Justice Committee (CSSJC.) This move, which did not require a vote by the Council, enabled Hanneke, with all signs of support from Council President Lynn Griesemer, to unilaterally postpone discussion about the Amherst Police Department’s response to a call at the Watson Farms housing complex on July 5. When Hanneke blocked the dialogue, a motion from Councilor Michele Miller was on the table to refer the July 5 incident for further study by the CSSJC, the Amherst Human Rights Commission, and the Amherst Heritage Reparations Assembly.
Half the trustees at Paulo Freire Charter School in Chicopee resign in disagreement with executive director
CHICOPEE — Half the members of the Board of Trustees at the Paulo Freire Social Justice Charter School have resigned, creating turmoil at a time when educators are trying to turn around the struggling school and renew its state charter. Kevin J. Dumpson, the board chairman, said he submitted...
Getting Answers: paranormal investigation in Agawam
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - With Halloween just days away, it’s time once again for our annual ghost hunt with Agawam Paranormal. After nine years of creeping through museums, restaurants, even a VFWs, this year we’re doing something different. Instead of searching a building open to the public, we’ll be looking for spirits inside someone’s house.
What’s In This Issue?
ANALYTICS. (Note: The Indy was on vacation for the month of July). Numbers in parentheses indicate change from the previous week. Last 30 days: 28,378 (+588) Last Week: 10,104 (+2200) Number of Unique Sessions. Last 30 Days: 14,285 (+119) Last Week: 5002 (+1297) TOP FIVE MOST-READ ARTICLES LAST WEEK. 1....
Amherst Awarded $755k In Massworks Grant Funding For Sidewalk Improvements
Sidewalks on Belchertown Road near the East Amherst Village Center at the intersection with South East Street will receive much needed improvement, with the award of a $755,000 grant from the state. The Massachusetts Executive Office of Housing and Economic Development awarded the town this substantial grant under the state’s MassWorks Infrastructure Program.
Great Barrington receives $3.2 million state grant for affordable housing site
Great Barrington — The town will receive a $3.2 million grant from the state for infrastructure costs for an affordable housing development. The development is located on North Plain Road in Housatonic and is a project between the town and Central Berkshire Habitat for Humanity, and is planned to include 19 affordable energy-efficient homes on the 7.25-acre site.
Amtrak’s Valley Flyer Passenger Service to stay in western Massachusetts
MassDOT announced Friday night the Amtrak's Valley Flyer Passenger Service in Northampton will become permanent fixture here in western Massachusetts.
