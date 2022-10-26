ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newburgh, NY

Daily Voice

Lane Of I-84 In Southeast To Close For A Week

A lane of a busy highway in the region will close for most of the day over the span of a week. A lane of I-84 eastbound and westbound will close between Exit 52 (Taconic State Parkway) in the Dutchess County town of East Fishkill and Exit 68 (Interstate 684) in the Putnam County town of Southeast beginning on Monday, Oct. 31, and lasting until Friday, Nov. 3, New York Department of Transportation officials said.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
101.5 WPDH

NYC Construction Workers Using Hudson Valley as Garbage Dump

A construction company from New York City was caught using the Hudson Valley as its own personal landfill. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation says they recently tracked down two trucks that were illegally dumping construction debris in the Hudson Valley. Earlier this month two environmental conservation officers...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Alert: Extensive Halloween DWI Crackdown in Dutchess County, NY

Residents are being warned and cautioned to be extra careful while celebrating this Halloween. It's hard to believe, but October has completely flown by and Halloween is just a few days away. Halloween is one of those holidays that is fun for everyone, adults get into it just as much as kids do and there are so many fun ways to celebrate it. There really is something for everyone whether it's a party at a bar, restaurant, or someone throwing their own.
101.5 WPDH

Goodnight Kenny Breaths New Life to Bar Scene on Academy Street in Poughkeepsie, NY

The transformation of Poughkeepsie's Academy Street continues with a new bar opening its doors. Goodnight Kenny announced their grand opening on October 28th, 2022. The bar, located at 27 Academy Street, is just another addition bringing Poughkeepsie back to life. We spoke with Goodnight Kenny owner Davina Thomasula who gave us the inside scoop about Goodnight Kenny's history and it's future in Poughkeepsie.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
101.5 WPDH

Photos: New York Woman Crashes Into Hudson Valley Creek

Police are trying to determine how a Hudson Valley woman ended up driving into a creek. The Saugerties Police Department responded after a car ended up driving into a creek. Saugerties, New York Police Respond After Car Drives Into Plattekill Creek. On Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at 4:06 p.m., Saugerties...
SAUGERTIES, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Alert: Massive Fire Can Break Out Due to Using This Device

The temperatures are dropping quickly and it's very important to remember these fire safety tips. Ugh, we have officially reached that time of year where it's cold in the morning and at night. Unfortunately it's just going to be getting worse and a big debate always starts about when to turn the heat on. I have NO tolerance when it comes to the cold and the second I feel chilly it's game over for me. I try anything to stay warm, but you have to be careful because there are methods that you might not be aware of that are actually dangerous and could cause fires.
HIGHLAND FALLS, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Fire causes heavy damage to Monticello house

MONTICELLO- A three-alarm house fire kept first responders busy for seven hours on Thursday at 132 Haddock Road in Monticello. The fire was called in shortly after 8 a.m. A 59-year-old man sustained burns to his upper body, according to EMS personnel at the scene. He had jumped out of...
MONTICELLO, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Do you Know the Story Behind the “Spy House” in the Hudson Valley?

There is something new to learn in the Hudson Valley every day. Each town has a story of its own to tell. Some locations can date back to as early as the 1600s with settlers. Some pieces of history are hidden in the Hudson Valley while others are in front of us. To name a few, a shocking story changed an upstate town forever. The Anti-Rent War happened in Andes, NY. There's also the Dutchess County, NY town that was once referred to by a different name than it is called now. A post office in the Hudson Valley is known as a National Historic Site where FDR was a part of and Uncle Sam's home is located in Catskill, NY with the basement now being a tiki bar open to the public.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
101.5 WPDH

Help! Devastating Theft Shatters One Hudson Valley Business

The Dutchess County Sheriff's Office is asking for public assistance after a recent theft happened in the area. Local businesses have had to go through a lot lately and some of them have just now been able to get back on their feet. When you hear stories about theft or burglary, it's just awful and it's terrible to think that there are people out in this world who steal from others.
Hudson Valley Post

Beware, Police Say Wappinger Man Dismantled Cars at Fall Festival

The last thing you'd expect to happen during a local festival is for your car to be taken apart by thieves, but that's what police say happened and could happen again. Fall is the most popular time of year to visit the Hudson Valley. People looking to peep at the foliage, pick apples and pumpkins or just get away from the hustle and bustle of the city flock to the region every October. Countless festivals and fall activities are scheduled every weekend throughout the month, attracting tourists as well as local residents.
RHINEBECK, NY
101.5 WPDH

101.5 WPDH

Poughkeepsie, NY
101.5 WPDH plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

