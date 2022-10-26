ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SheKnows

What You Need To Know About the Dangerous Reason Pine-Sol Is Being Recalled

By Justina Huddleston
SheKnows
SheKnows
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2umwuW_0infVeH200

When we head to the store to buy a bottle of Pine-Sol, it’s usually because we’re trying to get our floors, countertops, and bathrooms seriously clean. But unfortunately Clorox, the company that makes Pine-Sol cleaning products, just announced a huge recall of their products because they might actually contain bacteria that can spread around and be inhaled while cleaning. Make it make sense!

The company announced that they were recalling 37 million bottles of various Pine-Sol products, which were sold on Amazon and at various retailers accross the country. It’s suspected that the cleaners might contain the bacteria Pseudomonas aeruginosa, and, according to the Pine-Sol recall website , “eople with weakened immune systems or external medical devices who are exposed to Pseudomonas aeruginosa face a risk of serious infection that may require medical treatment. The bacteria can enter the body if inhaled, through the eyes, or through a break in the skin.”

Check your cupboards for the following recalled products: Pine-Sol multisurface cleaner in Lavender Clean, Sparkling Wave, and Lemon Fresh; CloroxPro Pine-Sol all purpose cleaner in Lavender Clean, Sparkling Wave, and Orange Energy; and Clorox Professional Pine-Sol Lemon Fresh Cleaner. The company did note that their signature product, Original Pine-Sol (Pine Scent) is not part of the recall.

If you find yourself in posession of one of the recalled Pine-Sol cleaning products, you should throw them away and contact Pine-Sol for a refund. There’s a form that can be filled out on their website , both for individual consumers, and for retailers and distributors.

In the meantime, maybe it’s time to check out some new natural cleaning products .

Before you go, check out these natural cleaning brands that are safe for families in the gallery below:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yFEOQ_0infVeH200

Watch: Ina Garten’s Go-To Kitchen Cleaning Tool Is Sold Out Everywhere Except Here

More from SheKnows Best of SheKnows

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Miami

Clorox recalls cleaning products that may contain bacteria

MIAMI - If you're thinking of wiping down your kitchen with that bottle of Pine-Sol all-purpose cleaner under your sink - stop. It may contain bacteria that could cause serious illness in people with compromised immune systems. The Clorox Company said Tuesday it has recalled its scented multi-surface cleaners and all-purpose cleaners. The recall doesn't include its iconic original pine-scented Pine-Sol, which is its only product registered as a disinfectant. The products recalled by the Oakland, California-based company also include scented CloroxPro Pine-Sol All Purpose Cleaners and Clorox Professional Pine-Sol Lemon Fresh Cleaners, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said...
Popculture

Popular Beverage Recalled Over Potential Botulism Contamination

Health officials are warning consumers against drinking a popular brand of drink mixes after they were found to possibly be contaminated with Clostridium botulinum, the bacterium responsible for causing the rare and potentially deadly illness of botulism. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) alerted consumers in a Thursday, Sept. 29 notice that the Chai Box recalled chai concentrate mixes due to the health hazard.
GEORGIA STATE
BGR.com

Massive Pine-Sol recall: Clorox recalls 37 million bottles of cleaner

Clorox issued a massive recall for various Clorox products that might contain dangerous bacteria, including Pseudomonas aeruginosa. The action covers approximately 37 million products the company produced between January 2021 and September 2022. Thankfully, Clorox has not received any reports of incidents or injuries to date. But customers who own...
GEORGIA STATE
House Digest

How To Keep Your Lampshades Clean And Dust Free

Even the cleanest of people likely have places in their homes they might neglect or at least don't know they should be cleaning. One of those spots for many is lampshades. Whether it's a table, standing lamp, or ceiling light fixture, your lampshades need regular cleaning to prevent dust and dirt buildup.
SheKnows

Shoppers Say This $8 Hair Treatment Is a ‘Miracle Worker’ for Making Your Hair Shinier & Silkier

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Healthier hair is always a must, especially when you swore by box dye in high school and are still dealing with the aftermath to this day. Healthy hair is happy hair, and no look is complete without a killer hairstyle. Instead of spending hundreds on a bunch of hair masks and treatments at a spa, you haven’t been to, treat yourself to something both affordable and fast-acting. Available on Amazon, you can snag this $8 treatment that thousands of shoppers can’t...
TODAY.com

Clorox recalls 8 Pine-Sol products over possible harmful bacteria

Clorox is recalling eight of its Pine-Sol disinfectant cleaning products, which covers 37 million containers, due to a possible harmful bacteria contamination. The CDC says the bacteria can cause blood and lung infections in people with compromised immune systems.Oct. 26, 2022.
Prevention

Millions of Pine-Sol Bottles Have Been Recalled Due to Potential Contamination

Clorox has recalled 37 million scented Pine-Sol products over potential bacterial contamination. The bacteria, Pseudomonas aeruginosa, was discovered during a routine product review. Pseudomonas aeruginosa is an organism primary found in soil and water that poses infection risk to those with weakened immune systems and those that use external medical...
Hot 104.7

Dump or Return your Pine-Sol Products. Bacteria Recall

It seems like every week we have a new product that has been recalled for one reason or another. Plastic where it shouldn't be, rubber in one product, metal shavings in another. Bacteria contaminating foods. How does this even happen?. This time it's Clorox Pine-Sol products. There is a recall....
Medical News Today

What to know about clementines

Clementines are a type of mandarin. These bright orange citrus fruits have a sweet flavor and are easy to peel, making them a tasty and convenient snack. Like other citrus fruits, clementines are also a good source of nutrients, such as vitamin C and potassium. Continue reading to find out...
shefinds

Nutritionists Say You Should Be Cooking With This Instead Of Olive Oil—It Reduces Bloating!

If you frequently suffer from indigestion and bloating, using fattening cooking oils could partially be to blame. We asked nutritionists and other health experts which kind of oil, in their opinion, is ideal to cook with if your goal is to prioritize your gut health (and still make tasty meals!) Read on for tips, suggestions and insight regarding all things avocado oil from Lisa Richards, registered nutritionist and creator of The Candida Diet, Jay Cowin, NNCP, RNT, RNC, CHN, CSNA, registered nutritionist and Director of Formulations at ASYSTEM, Dr. Gabriela Rodríguez Ruiz, MD, PhD, FACS, board-certified bariatric surgeon at VIDA Wellness and Beauty, and Trista Best, MPH, RD, LD, registered dietitian at Balance One Supplements.
1390 Granite City Sports

Did Your Dry Shampoo Make This Recall List? Better Safe Than Sorry!

Raise your hand if you use dry shampoo at least once a week. Guilty as charged right here, sometimes maybe more, but that's neither here nor there. When I first discovered the glorious, life-changing, amazing, where has it been my whole life product, I knew it would be a part of my weekly routine for probably the rest of my life. Anyone who knows how long it can take to wash, blow-dry, and then fix hair...knows what I'm talking about here.
SheKnows

Quitting Smoking Before This Age Can Make Your Health Risks Comparable to People Who Have Never Smoked

Are you a cigarette smoker under the age of 35? If you quit now, your health risks could be comparable to those of someone who has never smoked, new research suggests. A study published in the medical journal JAMA Network Open explored the benefits of smoking cessation among a survey pool of 551,000 U.S. adults. Participants included current smokers, former smokers, and “never smokers,” meaning people who had smoked less than 100 cigarettes in their lifetime. Researchers noted participants’ race, age, ethnicity, and sex when analyzing data. Across the board, they found that quitting smoking was associated with “a reduction in...
SheKnows

Several Popular Dry Shampoo Brands Were Recalled for Containing Benzene

My fellow Lazy Girls, take a deep breath and be ready to check your cabinets. Several popular dry shampoo brands from Unilever have voluntarily recalled their products after benzene (a known carcinogen) was found in select lots. According to a site set up by Unilever for the recall, “dry shampoo aerosol products produced prior to October 2021 from Dove, Nexxus, Suave, TIGI (Rockaholic and Bed Head), and TRESemmé” were recalled “due to potentially elevated levels of benzene.” Notably, the internal investigation found that the benzene was not found in the product but in the propellant (chemicals added to create pressure in...
SheKnows

SheKnows

76K+
Followers
8K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

SheKnows recognizes that raising a healthy family requires a strong heart and mind. We are here to inform, inspire and give voice to the moms of the world. We're an inclusive community for modern moms that offers a curated take on the most relevant parenting, health and lifestyle topics.

 https://www.sheknows.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy