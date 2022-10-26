ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Big Ten finalizes Penn State’s 2023 football schedule

By Anderley Penwell
 3 days ago

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Big Ten Conference announced Penn State’s 2023 football schedule on Wednesday.

This is the eighth straight season the Nittany Lions have started Big Ten conference play on the road, something that Penn State Athletic Director Patrick Kraft said he was frustrated about during the 2022 Big Ten Media Days.

Kickoff times and networks will be announced at a later date.

Date Opponent
September 2 vs. West Virginia
September 9 vs. Delaware
September 16 at Illinois
September 23 vs. Iowa
September 30 at Northwestern
BYE BYE
October 14 vs. UMass
October 21 at Ohio State
October 28 vs. Indiana
November 4 at Maryland
November 11 vs. Michigan
November 18 vs. Rutgers
November 25 at Michigan State
