My vote for Tiger of the Year? The team’s best hitter and a stand-up guy, too.
I hope I’m not breaking any rules by revealing my vote early. But when I submitted my ballot for Tiger of the Year last week, I had Eric Haase at No. 1. We’ll find out on Thursday if my colleagues agreed. As awards go, Tiger of the Year...
Justin Verlander making MLB history next to Roger Clemens
Verlander made his first three World Series starts with the Tigers. In 15 innings, the future Hall of Famer gave up 18 hits and 12 runs. Go figure.
Tigers re-sign veteran lefty to minor-league deal
The Detroit Tigers have re-signed veteran left-hander Miguel Del Pozo to a minor-league deal. Del Pozo, 30, has been an effective reliever over the last two seasons for the Toledo Mud Hens and briefly pitched for the Tigers in the big leagues in 2021. He also had short big-league stints...
Dave Dombrowski back in World Series for 2nd time since being fired by Tigers
It was less than two years ago that Dave Dombrowski was hired as the new baseball operations boss for the Philadelphia Phillies. Today, the 66-year-old baseball lifer and future Hall-of-Famer is preparing for the World Series. Again. Dombrowski has led four franchises to five World Series in his career, including...
Ex-Tigers in World Series: 2 players, plus manager who grew up just across border
When Joe Girardi was fired on June 3, the Philadelphia Phillies were 22-29 and massively underachieving expectations for 2022. Under interim manager Rob Thomson, the Phils 65-46, secured the sixth and final playoff spot in the National League and then beat the Cardinals, Braves and Padres to advance to the World Series.
Lions don’t think NFL is figuring out their offensive tendencies
ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions scored more points than anybody else in the first month of the season. Over their last two games, they’ve scored just six points while never finding the end zone at all. Which prompts the question: Are the Lions starting to show tendencies to...
