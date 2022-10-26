Read full article on original website
Related
Phys.org
Some of the most drastic risks from climate change are routinely excluded from economic models, says study
The risks from climate change are likely to be greater than economists usually calculate, because their models routinely exclude potentially devastating but hard-to-quantify threats such as the collapse of ocean circulation currents, civil breakdowns and major weather disasters, according to a new study published in the peer-reviewed journal Nature. Governments...
Cop27 climate summit: window for avoiding catastrophe is closing fast
It has been an alarming time for climate scientists. One by one, the grim scenarios they had outlined for the near future have been overtaken by events: extreme storms, droughts, floods and ice-sheet collapses whose sudden appearances have outstripped researchers’ worst predictions. Catastrophic climate change is happening more rapidly and with greater intensity than their grimmest warnings, it transpires.
Phys.org
Climate Questions: What are the sources of emissions?
Greenhouse gases, like carbon dioxide, methane, nitrous oxide and fluorinated gases, are all heating up the planet. So what are the main human activities that cause them?. The biggest share of these planet-warming gasses is spewed for energy, as coal, oil and gas still provide a lot of the world's needs. Energy for industries like steel and iron, electricity to turn the lights on in homes and buildings, and gas to fuel up cars, ships and planes, all pump carbon dioxide into the air if they're not coming from renewable sources.
Phys.org
Climate plans would allow up to 2.6C of global warming: UN
Country climate pledges leave the world on track to heat by as much as 2.6 degrees Celsius this century, the United Nations said on Wednesday, warning that emissions must fall 45 percent this decade to limit disastrous global warming. The United Nations Environment Programme, in its annual Emissions Gap report,...
Phys.org
UN report: Climate pollution reductions 'highly inadequate'
The world, especially richer carbon polluting nations, remains "far behind" and is not doing nearly enough—not even promising to do enough—to reach any of the global goals limiting future warming, a United Nations report said. That "highly inadequate" inaction means the window is closing, but not quite shut...
Phys.org
Global warming palpable for 96% of humans: study
Whether they realized it or not, some 7.6 billion people—96 percent of humanity—felt global warming's impact on temperatures over the last 12 months, researchers have said. But some regions felt it far more sharply and frequently than others, according to a report based on peer-reviewed methods from Climate...
Phys.org
Wind climate change threatens to bury entire villages under sand
Climate change could alter wind regimes so much by the end of this century that desert dunes and sand seas may impact human infrastructure, agriculture and homes, finds new study by King's researchers. In a new study published in Nature Climate Change, King's researchers have analyzed future wind regimes to...
Phys.org
A catalyst to remove emissions of methane, a powerful greenhouse gas
Researchers from the UPC, the University of Udine (Italy) and the ALBA Synchrotron have discovered a palladium and platinum catalyst, the first to eliminate methane emissions from transport and other human activities to reduce global warming. The study has been recently published in Nature Communications. Methane is a primary component...
Phys.org
Declining bat populations are a cause for human concern
Fewer bats will be flapping through the evening skies in the coming months. It's the time of year where some species go into hibernation, cozying up in narrow rock crevices or caves to overwinter. Fortunately, this disappearance is only seasonal. Bats are critical for the functioning of healthy ecosystems. They...
Phys.org
Real-time space observations can now keep watch over 'super emitter' power plants
Countries signed up to the 2015 Paris Agreement have committed themselves to keep the rise in average global temperature "well below" 2 °C. Every five years, they are to issue so-called "nationally determined contributions" (NDCs), describing their actions to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and adapt to climate change impacts.
Phys.org
Intercropping plant covers between olive grove alleys increases carbon sequestration, reduces soil losses from erosion
Compared to conventional practices and bare soil, plant covers generated by intercropping between the alleys of olive groves increase carbon sequestration and reduce soil losses due to erosion. Agricultural soils play a fundamental role against climate change by favoring carbon sequestration and the sustainability of agroecosystems. However, due to traditional...
Phys.org
Environment now the greatest concern for business leaders
A new report built on findings from a survey of 4,206 professionals across 75 countries has revealed that the environment is the single greatest concern facing modern-day business leaders, overtaking technological advancement. Reliance on a wise "guru" leader or "hero CEO" endangers progress in tackling the environmental crisis by delaying...
Phys.org
A close look at melting below Antarctica's largest ice shelf
The Antarctic Ice Sheet is the largest block of ice in the world. It covers an area four times the size of China and holds more than 60% of the world's fresh water. Where the ice sheet meets the ocean, it forms floating shelves that cool and freshen the salty waters below as they melt. Because of the Antarctic Ice Sheet's vast size and effects on the ocean, the rates at which its shelves melt play key roles in influencing Earth's climate.
Phys.org
Beyond a state of sandbagging: What can we learn from all the floods, in the UK and overseas?
"We are […] sandbagging the state," New South Wales Emergency Services Minister Steph Cooke declared on Saturday. And so we endure the third La Niña season with this waiting-for-the-next-disaster attitude. After heavy rain and repeated floods across Australia's eastern states over the past three years, it's worth considering...
Phys.org
Understanding what makes rainforests distinct from one another could advance conservation efforts
For many people, the phrase "tropical rainforest" might conjure the image of a landscape teeming with vegetation, exotic animals and extraordinary beauty. But while the world's rainforests do share some qualities—including serving as habitats for a diverse range of wildlife and storing vast amounts of atmospheric carbon dioxide—new UCLA-led research shows just how different rainforests can be, even when they're located near each other.
Phys.org
Evolution of cooperation through cumulative reciprocity
Understanding reciprocal cooperation is a key element to understanding how people work together. Whether it is friends who exchange favors, animals who exchange food or services, or nations that coordinate their policies, all are essentially reciprocal interactions. Stable reciprocity requires that people are prepared to help others but that they...
Phys.org
How tracking birds can help them, and us
Scientists track birds with electronic tags and radar to solve flight mysteries. In answering ecological questions, the research findings may also improve infrastructure planning. Feathers mark birds as a group, but with feathers come remarkable aerial feats. Bar-tailed godwits can fly 12,000 kilometers non-stop, flapping for more than 200 hours....
Phys.org
Study shows hazardous herbicide chemical goes airborne
"Dicamba drift"—the movement of the herbicide dicamba off crops through the atmosphere—can result in unintentional damage to neighboring plants. To prevent dicamba drift, other chemicals, typically amines, are mixed with dicamba to "lock" it in place and prevent it from volatilizing, or turning into a vapor that more easily moves in the atmosphere.
Phys.org
Australians clueless about their country's most endangered species
Australia holds an unenviable conservation status: it's the fourth-worst country in the world for species extinctions and is in the top three for critically endangered animals. This week's Federal Budget included a $224 million allocation to help save threatened species—news that coincides with some concerning findings of a new paper...
Comments / 0