UConn beats Boston College for first time behind 5 takeaways
EAST HARTFORD, Conn. — Zion Turner threw for a touchdown, the UConn defense forced five turnovers and the Huskies beat Boston College 13-3 on Saturday for their first win in the series dating to 1908. BC starter Phil Jurkovec and Emmett Morehead combined to throw three interceptions, helping the...
New Britain Herald
New Britain erases 20-point deficit to beat Enfield 48-47 in OT
The New Britain Golden Hurricanes (3-4, 2-2) found themselves down 20 points to the Enfield Eagles (1-6, 1-2) with three minutes remaining in third quarter on Friday night. The Canes responded with 28 unanswered to make a game of it and steal their first home win in three years 48-47 in overtime.
SCSU faculty wrong in their reaction to Southington high school race issue
It is not an established fact that America today is systemically racist, favoring whites over people of other races, and that all whites are complicit in this.
Skip Vermont - Connecticut has more fall fun and colorful foliage
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — New England is legendary for fall foliage. About 3.5 million people a year visit Vermont in the fall. And while Vermont certainly has beautiful fall foliage, so does Connecticut, and without the crowds. If you're looking for the best opportunity for hassle-free leaf-peeping, you'll want...
onthewater.com
Connecticut Fishing Report- October 27, 2022
Matt, at Black Hall Outfitters in Westbrook told me that he has been getting out quite a bit, and it has been a ton of fun in the local salt. Bait has been stacked up everywhere, especially around the tidal rivers, and when those rivers start to dump out on the outgoing, some epic blitzes usually follow. Some of the bigger blitzes that he has ever seen have happened recently, and they are usually loaded with striped bass of all sizes and some big bluefish. The strong late-season false albacore push throughout the sound has intensified this week, and this is now shaping up to be one of the better false albacore seasons we’ve had in recent years. When he’s not chasing false albacore pods, Matt has been scoring some nice tautog to 8 pounds in anywhere from 10 to 25 feet of water. The tautog fishing has been consistent across the area, but if you can work some lesser-known pieces of structure, you have a better shot at keepers.
AdWeek
Brittany Schaefer Joins WTNH as Reporter
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Brittany Schaefer has joined WTNH in Hartford-New Haven, Ct., as a reporter. “#LifeUpdate Today was my first day on air with @WTNH!”...
Analyst: Scant chance anyone but Sharpe committed ’84 rapes
There is less than a 1 in 7 billion probability that anyone but Michael M. Sharpe produced male DNA found in the Hartford-area homes of three women raped in 1984 and less than a 1 in 7.3 million chance in the fourth similar case, a retired DNA analyst testified Friday.
wiltonbulletin.com
CT students restrained, secluded thousands of times causing dozens of injuries: ‘Something is not working’
One day last May, Beth was summoned to New Beginnings Family Academy in Bridgeport because Rose, a second-grader who has ADHD and is prone to outbursts, had spent the morning bolting from her classroom and climbing on furniture. Rose screamed, threw shoes and a phone and bit, hit and kicked...
sheltonherald.com
Stratford's Danny's Drive-In closed amid sale and uncertain future
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. For 87 years, Danny's Drive-In has been a Connecticut institution, serving up burgers, hot dogs and milkshakes that evoke memories of car hops on skates rolling up car-side with the windows down and a cool summer breeze hanging nearby.
Message in a bottle from 1980s found on Charles Island
MILFORD, Conn. — A message in a bottle left by a family visiting Connecticut's shoreline nearly 40 years ago has been unearthed, and now the search is on to find the family who wrote it. The 38-year-old artifact was found buried at Charles Island, a part of Silver Sands...
Raising Cane's, chicken fingers and all, to open locations in Connecticut
HARTFORD, Conn. — A national fast-food restaurant is bringing its chicken game to Connecticut. Raising Cane's has plans to open several locations in the state. The first Connecticut location is slated to be in Enfield. At the moment, the estimated time of arrival is the end of 2023. They...
UC Daily Campus
State News: Misinterpreted text message about Connecticut State Rep., Bristol Police officers passing and CSCU board increasing tuition
A text message was sent to East Windsor and Enfield voters claiming Republican State Representative Carol Hall voted to help “prosecute women in other states for having an abortion,” according to the CT Mirror. The text message was sent by a political action committee that is controlled by...
NBC Connecticut
NBC CT EXCLUSIVE: CT Alderman Says He Attended Jan. 6 Rally, Entered Capitol
NBC Connecticut Investigates has learned a CT resident was inside the U.S. Capitol Jan. 6 and months later, he was elected Derby alderman. We spoke with Gino DiGiovanni Jr., 41, after a board meeting on Oct. 13, 2022. We showed DiGiovanni photos and screen grabs from Jan. 6, obtained by...
Families reunited with Navy sailors after 7 months of deployment
GROTON, Conn. — After being deployed for 7 months, the USS North Dakota returned home to Naval Submarine Base New London Thursday, where the crew was reunited with their families. “It has been a long seven months, but seeing the boat come up the river makes it all worth...
NBC Connecticut
New Haven Woman Finds Out Her Best Friend Is Actually Her Sister Through 23andMe
Two friends who worked alongside each other at a Connecticut restaurant made a remarkable discovery: DNA testing revealed they are biological sisters. Julia Tinetti and Cassandra Madison met in 2013 while working at the same New Haven restaurant. The two women shared many similarities. They grew up in Connecticut — Tinetti in New Haven and Madison in Ansonia — and both women were adopted from the Dominican Republic.
36-year path to arrest in rapes described
In 1984, when four women were raped late at night by a stranger in their Hartford-area homes, the first forensic use of DNA was occurring in England, said Elaine Pagliaro, then a senior criminalist in Connecticut’s Forensic Science Laboratory. DEFENDANT: Michael M. Sharpe, 71, of Marlborough. CHARGES: First-degree kidnapping...
Martin Readies 1 Last Bridge To Nature
Before he moves on from his city job next week, Martin Torresquintero is hustling to finish one last bridge to connect New Haveners to an overlooked nature wonderland. Torresquintero (pictured above) has been building those physical and metaphorical bridges for 24 years as the parks department’s outdoor adventures coordinator and park ranger supervisor.
2 University of New Haven students killed, multiple injured after car crash in Massachusetts
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Two University of New Haven graduate students were killed on Tuesday in an early morning accident in Massachusetts. Four other UNH graduate students who were in the minivan were injured and are being treated in a Massachusetts hospital. A seventh passenger in the minivan who...
'Warren’s Paracon' haunts Mohegan Sun for Halloween weekend
MONTVILLE, Conn. — Halloween always sets the scene for all things that scare, and one local event was so well-attended last year that they’ve brought it to a bigger venue. For the first time, Mohegan Sun is hosting what’s known as "The Warren’s Seekers of the Supernatural Paracon".
At Long Last, Coliseum Redo Set To Start
Hundreds of new apartments, a retail “laneway,” a parking garage, and a medical lab and office building are one big step closer to coming to a Ninth Square surface parking lot — now that the city has officially conveyed the former Coliseum site to a Norwalk-based developer.
