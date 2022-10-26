ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, CT

New Britain Herald

New Britain erases 20-point deficit to beat Enfield 48-47 in OT

The New Britain Golden Hurricanes (3-4, 2-2) found themselves down 20 points to the Enfield Eagles (1-6, 1-2) with three minutes remaining in third quarter on Friday night. The Canes responded with 28 unanswered to make a game of it and steal their first home win in three years 48-47 in overtime.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
onthewater.com

Connecticut Fishing Report- October 27, 2022

Matt, at Black Hall Outfitters in Westbrook told me that he has been getting out quite a bit, and it has been a ton of fun in the local salt. Bait has been stacked up everywhere, especially around the tidal rivers, and when those rivers start to dump out on the outgoing, some epic blitzes usually follow. Some of the bigger blitzes that he has ever seen have happened recently, and they are usually loaded with striped bass of all sizes and some big bluefish. The strong late-season false albacore push throughout the sound has intensified this week, and this is now shaping up to be one of the better false albacore seasons we’ve had in recent years. When he’s not chasing false albacore pods, Matt has been scoring some nice tautog to 8 pounds in anywhere from 10 to 25 feet of water. The tautog fishing has been consistent across the area, but if you can work some lesser-known pieces of structure, you have a better shot at keepers.
CONNECTICUT STATE
AdWeek

Brittany Schaefer Joins WTNH as Reporter

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Brittany Schaefer has joined WTNH in Hartford-New Haven, Ct., as a reporter. “#LifeUpdate Today was my first day on air with @WTNH!”...
NEW HAVEN, CT
sheltonherald.com

Stratford's Danny's Drive-In closed amid sale and uncertain future

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. For 87 years, Danny's Drive-In has been a Connecticut institution, serving up burgers, hot dogs and milkshakes that evoke memories of car hops on skates rolling up car-side with the windows down and a cool summer breeze hanging nearby.
STRATFORD, CT
FOX 61

Message in a bottle from 1980s found on Charles Island

MILFORD, Conn. — A message in a bottle left by a family visiting Connecticut's shoreline nearly 40 years ago has been unearthed, and now the search is on to find the family who wrote it. The 38-year-old artifact was found buried at Charles Island, a part of Silver Sands...
MILFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

New Haven Woman Finds Out Her Best Friend Is Actually Her Sister Through 23andMe

Two friends who worked alongside each other at a Connecticut restaurant made a remarkable discovery: DNA testing revealed they are biological sisters. Julia Tinetti and Cassandra Madison met in 2013 while working at the same New Haven restaurant. The two women shared many similarities. They grew up in Connecticut — Tinetti in New Haven and Madison in Ansonia — and both women were adopted from the Dominican Republic.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Journal Inquirer

36-year path to arrest in rapes described

In 1984, when four women were raped late at night by a stranger in their Hartford-area homes, the first forensic use of DNA was occurring in England, said Elaine Pagliaro, then a senior criminalist in Connecticut’s Forensic Science Laboratory. DEFENDANT: Michael M. Sharpe, 71, of Marlborough. CHARGES: First-degree kidnapping...
MARLBOROUGH, CT
New Haven Independent

Martin Readies 1 Last Bridge To Nature

Before he moves on from his city job next week, Martin Torresquintero is hustling to finish one last bridge to connect New Haveners to an overlooked nature wonderland. Torresquintero (pictured above) has been building those physical and metaphorical bridges for 24 years as the parks department’s outdoor adventures coordinator and park ranger supervisor.
NEW HAVEN, CT
FOX 61

'Warren’s Paracon' haunts Mohegan Sun for Halloween weekend

MONTVILLE, Conn. — Halloween always sets the scene for all things that scare, and one local event was so well-attended last year that they’ve brought it to a bigger venue. For the first time, Mohegan Sun is hosting what’s known as "The Warren’s Seekers of the Supernatural Paracon".
MONROE, CT
New Haven Independent

At Long Last, Coliseum Redo Set To Start

Hundreds of new apartments, a retail ​“laneway,” a parking garage, and a medical lab and office building are one big step closer to coming to a Ninth Square surface parking lot — now that the city has officially conveyed the former Coliseum site to a Norwalk-based developer.
NEW HAVEN, CT
