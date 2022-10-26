Read full article on original website
Vice
Photographing a 90s coming-of-age on the Lower East Side
"I was looking for things to photograph, and I just found them, quite beautifully, in this gorgeous autumn light," Angela Cappetta tells me, recalling her first interaction with Glendalis, then nine years old, and her family. It was the early 90s, and the multigenerational group were piling into a car on New York's Lower East Side when Angela stopped them for a photo. Little did she know she would continue taking the family's picture, with a particular focus on Glendalis, for the next decade.
New York Rapper " Mula Migz " drops his new music video " Tik Tok "
Mula Migz is a rising artist born and raised in Brooklyn, New York. He always enjoyed music during his early life, where he found a love for rap music. His background in the US and love for music, his sound is fresh and dynamic, which is showcased on his brand-new EP, Outta This World.
Finding Who You Are In New York
Hey! It’s me, Reyin Jasmine! I moved to New York about five months ago and have been through a sh*t-ton. Moving at 21 from your families house to a whole new state with new people, new roommates, new grocery stores, and new new new. It is a lot. Moving alone is the worse and I am here to tell you that you have to be secure within yourself to do it. I sit back and think of who I was before; I needed validation and a bunch of friends, and I believe leaving your family home at a young age teaches you that it is okay to be alone. It will hurt in the beginning and feel as though you made the absolute W-R-O-N-G decision but I swear you didn’t. Moving is a big accomplishment and you need to see that. You will grow into the person you hope to become. Living in New York City is a struggle for many women because there are so many people to compare themselves to; would you want to be the Soho narcissist, Upper West Side pilates in Central Park, or the Brooklyn hipster? Who do you want to be? 21 is a very impressionable age but at the same time determines your future. A city with a voluminous amount of people really and truly teaches you it is okay to be by yourself, it is all in the decisions you make. When you feel alone in a city so huge, sit and think about who you can become and what you’ve accomplished to get to where you are. If we can be completely honest with each other! So many people want to be in our shoes. So, let's fill those shoes and become our person.
‘SNL’ Star Chris Redd Attacked Outside NYC’s Comedy Cellar Before Performance
Last night (Oct. 26), Saturday Night Live veteran Chris Redd was attacked outside of New York City’s Comedy Cellar, where he was scheduled to perform. TMZ reports that the incident occurred at the Greenwich Village venue around 9:40pm. Upon exiting his vehicle, Redd was punched in the face by a man dressed in a security guard uniform. It was also reported that the comedian’s Greg Yuna necklace (which retails from $600-$60K) was “snatched off” by the assailant, causing it to break. However, it was recovered at the scene. The former Saturday Night Live performer was brought to Bellevue Hospital in Manhattan for...
NBC New York
Rev. Calvin Butts III, Legendary NYC Pastor and Community Leader, Dies at 73
Rev. Dr. Calvin O. Butts III, senior pastor of the Abyssinian Baptist Church and one of New York City's most influential religious and community leaders, died Friday at 73. "It is with profound sadness, we announce the passing of our beloved pastor, Reverend Dr. Calvin O. Butts, lll, who peacefully transitioned in the early morning of October 28, 2022. The Butts Family & entire Abyssinian Baptist Church membership solicit your prayers," the church tweeted. No cause of death was given.
fox5ny.com
NYC tears down outdoor dining shed at Manhattan art gallery
NEW YORK - This week, artist Mimi Blitz, the owner of Pinky’s Space on 70 East 1st St., arrived at the small art gallery-restaurant she owns with her husband, to find an 18-man crew, ripping apart her beloved $50,000 outdoor dining space, the restaurant's lifeline from the pandemic's start to present.
stupiddope.com
Uncle Budd NYC Launches Hi-Tech Last Mile Weed Delivery App For New York City
Recreational cannabis legalization has led to a real economical boom in New York City. In the past, people sold cannabis out of economic necessity. The profits were reinvested back, funding schools, health-food restaurants, and other community-serving businesses. And we were the ones criminally and adversely affected by illegal marijuana. What used to be the factor in our marginalization and prosecution, is now becoming the source of our prosperity and the chance to build generational wealth.
Central Park: An Accurate Reflection of New York’s Racist History
Manhattan in the early 1800s was an undeveloped land full of opportunity, a stark contrast to the overcrowded island we know today. Amid the racial prejudice rife in New York at that time, a predominantly Black community called Seneca Village sprouted up in 1825 in what is now Central Park along the Upper West Side. It was a safe haven from the crowded and racist downtown area of Manhattan. Seneca Village eventually developed into a thriving middle-class neighborhood, complete with 50 homes, three churches and a school for Black children. But in 1857, the Central Park was built over their land, and the community was forced to leave. What happened to cause such a drastic change?
mymodernmet.com
Massive Sculpture With 1,600-Pound Moving Chains Examines the Long History of American Slavery
A pivotal figure in conceptual art for nearly 50 years, American artist Charles Gaines uses his art to challenge notions of aesthetics, politics, and philosophy. For his latest project, The American Manifest, he tackles one of America's most pressing problems—systematic racism and its historical roots—which have contributed to the country's current political divide. The American Manifest is broken down into several chapters with the latest—Moving Chains—opening on New York's Governors Island.
fox5ny.com
Does listening to a book have the same benefits for your brain as reading one?
NEW YORK - In this digital age, a lot of people are putting down traditional hardcover books and opting to listen to audiobooks and while they may be a great solution for those on the go, does listening to an audiobook have the same benefits for your brain as reading one?
fox5ny.com
Winter Village at Bryant Park opens for season
NEW YORK - It might still be October, but it's starting to feel like Christmas in Midtown as the Winter Village at Bryant Park opened for the season on Friday. This is the 21st year of the quintessential New York City holiday attraction. Ice skating on the village's rink is...
New York Post fires employee who allegedly posted racist, sexist articles to website, Twitter
A New York Post employee has been fired after several fake racist and sexist articles were posted to the website Thursday morning.
Salt-N-Pepa to Get Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame
Salt-N-Pepa are the latest hip hop artists to receive their star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Marking the 2,739th star on the Walk, the ceremony taking place on Nov. 4 will honor the New York City trio, who will receive their honor in the Recording category at 6213 Hollywood Blvd., adjacent to Amoeba Music. Fellow New York City rappers MC Lyte and Roxanne Shante will appear as guest speakers and help present the group with their star during the ceremony, which will be streamed live exclusively at walkoffame.com.
Former NYC Transit president Sarah Feinberg punched while standing at Chelsea intersection
Sarah Feinberg, former interim NYC Transit president, was randomly attacked while standing at an intersection in Chelsea.
fox5ny.com
Rev. Calvin Butts, pastor of Harlem's Abyssinian Baptist Church dies
NEW YORK - Reverend Dr. Calvin O. Butts, lll, who was the pastor at Harlem's historic Abyssinian Baptist Church has died, the church announced on Friday. "The Butts Family and entire Abyssinian Baptist Church membership solicit your prayers for us in our bereavement," a statement read. Butts spent 50 years...
Black NY cannabis farmers wrestle with history, look toward future as state undergoes legalization: "So much emotion, joy and grief"
Jasmine Burems and King Aswad left city life in Brooklyn behind to start an organic, biodynamic farm in Copake, New York in 2015, but, in some ways, their journey is generations in the making.
bkreader.com
Brooklyn Brothers Open Cycling Shop – With a Side of Pizza
Burrowes Brothers Bikes, a new community centered bike shop in Prospect Lefferts Gardens, held its grand opening event on Tuesday night. The multi-purpose shop will sell and repair bikes, hold training classes for all ages, and even offer a takeout pizza kitchen. The Burrowes brothers, Jermaine, Paul and Johann, are...
NBC New York
Former NYC Transit Boss Sucker Punched Near Subway Stop
The previous head of New York City Transit became the latest victim in the city's growing list of random attacks when a stranger sucker punched the woman last week, police said. According to the NYPD, the unprovoked assault occurred the afternoon of Oct. 20, at the intersection of Avenue of...
fox5ny.com
Haunted House of Hamburgers offers Halloween year-round on Long Island
LONG ISLAND - Halloween doesn't have to be a once-a-year phenomenon if you're living on Long Island. At the Haunted House of Hamburgers in Farmingdale, spooky-themed cuisine is on the menu year-round. Gargoyles, ghouls, and goblins greet you as you enter the restaurant, as creepy sound effects play, creatures in...
