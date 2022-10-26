ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roanoke, VA

wfxrtv.com

Neonatal Intensive care unit coming to LewisGale

SALEM, Va. (WFXR) — LewisGale Medical Center has broken ground on a state-of-the-art project that will bring a new Level II Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) to the Roanoke Valley. The Hospital says it will feature six cribs with room for more if needed, and on-site board-certified neonatologists 24/7....
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

RISE 540 gets Roanoke teens out of the house

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) – RISE 540 is a free program out of the Kirk Family YMCA for 12 to 15- year- olds that wellness director Andrea Burney says gets kids out of the house and into new experiences. “Pretty much the thought process of it was we needed something...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Moms Under Pressure works with hypertensive pregnancy disorders

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - It is estimated by medical experts that one in every 12 pregnancies is complicated by preeclampsia – a serious disease related to elevated blood pressure. Huddle Up Moms and Carilion Clinic have created the “Moms Under Pressure” program, the aim of which is to educate,...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

How to stay safe while trick or treating

ROANOKE, Va. – Halloween is right around the corner, and medical experts are urging parents to keep their kids safe. According to Carilion, most injuries on Halloween night are caused by being hit by a car. Carilion suggests wearing reflective costumes, so kids can be seen by drivers, and...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Flu outbreaks impact schools across Southwest Virginia

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – Schools in the Commonwealth are seeing an increase in flu cases. Approximately 25% of the student body at Lord Botetourt High School is out sick with the flu. “Definitely seen an uptick here at the school,” said School Nurse Abby Rock. Rock said symptoms...
BOTETOURT COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Lynchburg Fire offers safety tips ahead of Halloween

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - As families finish up their costumes and trick-or-treating plans, the Lynchburg Fire Department wants to offer a few safety tips for Halloween. Here @ Home traveled to the Hill City and took a walk with Chief Greg Wormser to hear ways parents can protect their little monsters during this spooky season.
LYNCHBURG, VA
theroanoker.com

Carilion To Launch New Children’s Services

The new facility will occupy two floors at Tanglewood Mall. Carilion has announced an important addition to its presence at Tanglewood Mall in Roanoke, joining its Carilion Children's Pediatric Medicine - Tanglewood Center. The new facility is Carilion Psychiatry and Behavioral Medicine outpatient services, which will open by the fall of 2023.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Veterinarians urge watching pets’ weight

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Just as we have to watch our weight and diet for a long life, we also need to do the same for our pets. October is Pet Obesity Month, urging us to really watch our pets’ body conditions, which can determine their quality of life.
VINTON, VA
WDBJ7.com

Virginia State Police facing dispatcher staffing shortages

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia State Police are looking to fill open dispatcher positions for its headquarters based in Salem. It comes as staffing shortages are continuing to affect industries all across the Commonwealth. Holly Finney has been a dispatcher with the Virginia State Police for years. She explained...
SALEM, VA
WDBJ7.com

Woman’s personal loss leads to support for Alzheimer’s cure

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Central and Western Virginia Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association has an upcoming Walk To End Alzheimer’s event in Lynchburg. One volunteer has been participating in the chapter’s events for years and it comes after suffering a personal loss. “My father was diagnosed...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Fire damages Lynchburg townhome, spreads to unit next door

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Two townhomes were ventilated Saturday evening after a fire broke out at the Woodbine Village apartments. The Lynchburg Fire Department was called around 7:05 p.m. to the fire at 1442 Ashbourne Drive. Crews found smoke leaving the eaves of the two-story, wood-frame building with two residents...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Local law enforcement officers were recognized by 'MADD'

(WSET) — Two local law enforcement officers were recognized for their outstanding efforts by "MADD". They were both recognized at the Virginia Law Enforcement Awards Ceremony. Bedford County Sheriff's Office recognized Sergeant Peterson for his outstanding efforts in DUI recognition and arrest, the department said. Sgt. Peterson leads BCSO...
NELSON COUNTY, VA

