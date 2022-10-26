Read full article on original website
wfxrtv.com
Neonatal Intensive care unit coming to LewisGale
SALEM, Va. (WFXR) — LewisGale Medical Center has broken ground on a state-of-the-art project that will bring a new Level II Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) to the Roanoke Valley. The Hospital says it will feature six cribs with room for more if needed, and on-site board-certified neonatologists 24/7....
wfxrtv.com
RISE 540 gets Roanoke teens out of the house
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) – RISE 540 is a free program out of the Kirk Family YMCA for 12 to 15- year- olds that wellness director Andrea Burney says gets kids out of the house and into new experiences. “Pretty much the thought process of it was we needed something...
WDBJ7.com
Moms Under Pressure works with hypertensive pregnancy disorders
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - It is estimated by medical experts that one in every 12 pregnancies is complicated by preeclampsia – a serious disease related to elevated blood pressure. Huddle Up Moms and Carilion Clinic have created the “Moms Under Pressure” program, the aim of which is to educate,...
WDBJ7.com
Lynchburg Police Department hosts event for National Prescription Drug Take Back Day
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg Police Department partnered with Horizon Behavioral Health Saturday to hold an event for National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. Police departments all over the country participated in the national effort to safely dispose of prescription medications. “We are collecting medications that people have just...
WDBJ7.com
Lynchburg Participates In Drug Takeback Day Saturday
Carilion Mental Health Services Moving to Tanglewood. Health Department Offers Tips for Parents About Preventing Lead Poisoning.
WDBJ7.com
Piedmont region receives $1 million to expand treatment and prevention for Substance Use Disorder
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Rural Health Association (VRHA) has received $1 million in funding to expand treatment and prevention services for substance use disorders in the City of Martinsville and Franklin, Henry and Patrick counties. VRHA plans to use this funding to establish the Virginia Piedmont Harm Reduction...
WSLS
How to stay safe while trick or treating
ROANOKE, Va. – Halloween is right around the corner, and medical experts are urging parents to keep their kids safe. According to Carilion, most injuries on Halloween night are caused by being hit by a car. Carilion suggests wearing reflective costumes, so kids can be seen by drivers, and...
WSLS
Flu outbreaks impact schools across Southwest Virginia
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – Schools in the Commonwealth are seeing an increase in flu cases. Approximately 25% of the student body at Lord Botetourt High School is out sick with the flu. “Definitely seen an uptick here at the school,” said School Nurse Abby Rock. Rock said symptoms...
WDBJ7.com
Humble Hustle Co. to distribute winter coats to schools; donations needed
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A nonprofit in Roanoke Is working to make sure children have coats this winter. The Humble Hustle Company Inc. is working to collect and distribute coats at two elementary schools next month. The Winter Coat Drive is a part of the Keep Giving Initiatives that are...
WDBJ7.com
Lynchburg Fire offers safety tips ahead of Halloween
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - As families finish up their costumes and trick-or-treating plans, the Lynchburg Fire Department wants to offer a few safety tips for Halloween. Here @ Home traveled to the Hill City and took a walk with Chief Greg Wormser to hear ways parents can protect their little monsters during this spooky season.
theroanoker.com
Carilion To Launch New Children’s Services
The new facility will occupy two floors at Tanglewood Mall. Carilion has announced an important addition to its presence at Tanglewood Mall in Roanoke, joining its Carilion Children's Pediatric Medicine - Tanglewood Center. The new facility is Carilion Psychiatry and Behavioral Medicine outpatient services, which will open by the fall of 2023.
WSET
Lynchburg Police Department shares safety tips for Halloween
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Lynchburg Police Department reminds the public to stay safe this Halloween. They give tips to help everyone stay safe. Their tips are outlined below:. "Have a Happy Halloween Weekend," the department said.
WDBJ7.com
Veterinarians urge watching pets’ weight
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Just as we have to watch our weight and diet for a long life, we also need to do the same for our pets. October is Pet Obesity Month, urging us to really watch our pets’ body conditions, which can determine their quality of life.
WDBJ7.com
Virginia State Police facing dispatcher staffing shortages
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia State Police are looking to fill open dispatcher positions for its headquarters based in Salem. It comes as staffing shortages are continuing to affect industries all across the Commonwealth. Holly Finney has been a dispatcher with the Virginia State Police for years. She explained...
WDBJ7.com
Woman’s personal loss leads to support for Alzheimer’s cure
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Central and Western Virginia Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association has an upcoming Walk To End Alzheimer’s event in Lynchburg. One volunteer has been participating in the chapter’s events for years and it comes after suffering a personal loss. “My father was diagnosed...
WDBJ7.com
Fire damages Lynchburg townhome, spreads to unit next door
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Two townhomes were ventilated Saturday evening after a fire broke out at the Woodbine Village apartments. The Lynchburg Fire Department was called around 7:05 p.m. to the fire at 1442 Ashbourne Drive. Crews found smoke leaving the eaves of the two-story, wood-frame building with two residents...
WSLS
‘I thought we could work it out’: Domestic Violence against men, LGBTQ+ community
ROANOKE, Va. – When you think of domestic violence, you might picture the victim as a woman and the abuser as a man. That’s what one Roanoke man thought until it happened to him. “I tried everything, but it never got better,” said T, a domestic abuse survivor....
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke City Public School students participate in equity, resilience and youth matter campaign
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Some students at Roanoke City Public Schools are learning about resilience and that they matter to our community. Seven elementary schools participated in the “Shining Stars of the Star City” activity. Students were asked to draw the person they feel supports them on a...
WSET
Local law enforcement officers were recognized by 'MADD'
(WSET) — Two local law enforcement officers were recognized for their outstanding efforts by "MADD". They were both recognized at the Virginia Law Enforcement Awards Ceremony. Bedford County Sheriff's Office recognized Sergeant Peterson for his outstanding efforts in DUI recognition and arrest, the department said. Sgt. Peterson leads BCSO...
WSET
Roanoke Valley Libraries ready to implement OCLC Wise, improve online experience
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Roanoke Valley Libraries (RVL), consisting of libraries in Botetourt County, City of Roanoke, City of Salem, and County of Roanoke, is implementing OCLC Wise this November. Wise is the first community engagement system for public libraries. With Wise, people can expect a personalized online...
