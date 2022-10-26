Read full article on original website
Related
MedicalXpress
Short bursts of vigorous activity linked with increased longevity
Two-minute bursts of vigorous activity totaling 15 minutes a week are associated with a reduced risk of death, according to research published today in European Heart Journal. "The results indicate that accumulating vigorous activity in short bouts across the week can help us live longer," said study author Dr. Matthew N. Ahmadi of the University of Sydney, Australia. "Given that lack of time is the most commonly reported barrier to regular physical activity, accruing small amounts sporadically during the day may be a particularly attractive option for busy people."
MedicalXpress
Long COVID prevalent in U.S. adults with prior COVID-19 infection
Nearly 15 percent of U.S. adults with a prior positive COVID-19 test reported current symptoms of long COVID, according to a study published online Oct. 27 in JAMA Network Open. Roy H. Perlis, M.D., from Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, and colleagues estimated the prevalence of and sociodemographic factors associated...
MedicalXpress
Experimental drug to treat liver cancer shows evidence of activity with manageable side effects
A new drug that inhibits an enzyme playing a crucial role in cell division and growth has shown signs of anti-cancer activity with manageable side effects in liver cancer patients who have been treated unsuccessfully previously with up to three lines of treatment. Presenting the findings on Friday at the...
MedicalXpress
Targeted lung cancer drug shows promise in phase I/II clinical trial
Early trials of the targeted drug repotrectinib suggest that it could help treat patients with a certain type of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). The results of the TRIDENT-1 trial, which will be presented on Friday at the 34th EORTC-NCI-AACR Symposium on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics in Barcelona, Spain, suggest that repotrectinib could be effective for treating ROS1 positive NSCLC, both in patients who have received other targeted treatments and in those who have not.
MedicalXpress
Diverticular disease associated with cancer outside gastrointestinal tract
Through the ESPRESSO cohort, researchers from Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston, University of Newcastle, Australia, University of Washington, Seattle, and Karolinska Institutet examined the risk of cancer among 75,000 patients with a diagnosis of diverticular disease and colorectal histopathology. The paper is now published in the Journal of the National Cancer Institute.
MedicalXpress
Chinese medicine ingredients found to generate autophagic flux to suppress tumor progression in gastric cancer
A diet of fresh fruits and vegetables may reduce the prevalence of cancers, including gastric cancer (GC). In addition, clinical studies have found that certain biologically active dietary molecules can inhibit multiple steps in the pathways associated with carcinogens. Piceatannol (trans-3,4,3ʹ,5ʹ-tetrahydroxystilbene), an analog of resveratrol, is a naturally occurring polyphenolic...
MedicalXpress
Study assesses symptom trajectories and outcomes in patients with kidney disease
When individuals with varying degrees of chronic kidney disease who were not on dialysis answered annual questionnaires about their symptoms, researchers found that one-third could be categorized as having a "Worse symptom score and worsening trajectory" of symptoms. As reported in the Clinical Journal of the American Society of Nephrology, these patients had especially high risks of later needing dialysis and of dying before dialysis initiation.
MedicalXpress
A new device for early diagnosis of degenerative eye disorders
Researchers at an EPFL lab have developed an ophthalmological device that can be used to diagnose some degenerative eye disorders long before the onset of the first symptoms. In early clinical trials, the prototype was shown to produce images with a sufficient degree of precision in just five seconds. Research...
MedicalXpress
Better reporting of harm needed in clinical trials
Clinical trials are critical to understanding the benefits of new treatments and medical therapies, but researchers say people who design and run clinical trials need to lift their game when it comes to recording and reporting harm. In a Medical Journal of Australia article, the researchers examined how inadequate reporting...
MedicalXpress
Black, Hispanic COVID patients less likely to get antiviral Paxlovid
Black and Hispanic patients are less likely to be given antiviral drugs such as Paxlovid to help battle a bout of COVID-19 than white patients are, a new government report shows. In a study of more than 700,000 patients with COVID-19, researchers from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and...
MedicalXpress
Olaparib and adavosertib work best when given sequentially for DNA-damage response mutations in advanced tumors
Patients with cancers that are driven by certain mutations occurring in response to DNA damage can be safely treated with two drugs, olaparib and adavosertib, if they are given in sequence rather than concurrently. Presenting results from the phase Ib STAR clinical trial to the 34th EORTC-NCI-AACR Symposium on Molecular...
MedicalXpress
Researchers develop an algorithm to improve cancer treatment
UVA Health Cancer Center researchers have developed an algorithm that will improve cancer care by quickly and easily identifying patients who will benefit from powerful cancer drugs called kinase inhibitors. The algorithm may have other diagnostic benefits for patients as well. Kinase inhibitors are the most common cancer drugs approved...
MedicalXpress
Researchers home in on a new cause of Stargardt disease
Using a new stem-cell based model made from skin cells, scientists found the first direct evidence that Stargardt-related ABCA4 gene mutations affect a layer of cells in the eye called the retinal pigment epithelium (RPE). The discovery points to a new understanding of Stargardt disease progression and suggests a therapeutic strategy for the disease, which currently lacks treatment. The study took place at the National Eye Institute (NEI), part of the National Institutes of Health. The findings published online today in Stem Cell Reports.
MedicalXpress
New pan-coronavirus vaccine passes key experiments, demonstrates protection
In laboratory and primate tests, a new pan-coronavirus vaccine developed by the Duke Human Vaccine Institute (DHVI) has demonstrated wide protection against SARS-CoV-2 viruses and variants, including omicron BA.5. Publishing in the journal Nature Communications, the DHVI and collaborating researchers reported that three doses of the pan-coronavirus vaccine induced neutralizing...
MedicalXpress
Neurons made from Huntington's disease patients' skin cells shed light on cognitive decline
Huntington's disease, a fatal, inherited neurodegenerative condition, is caused by a genetic error present at birth, though its symptoms often don't begin until middle adulthood. Scientists at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis have been trying to understand how the aging process triggers the onset of symptoms, with the expectation that such knowledge could point to treatments that delay or prevent neurodegeneration.
MedicalXpress
Researchers create new cancer fighting compound
A University of Kentucky Markey Cancer Center researcher's team developed new chemical compounds that show promise as a potential anticancer therapy to treat aggressive tumors. The study led by Samuel G. Awuah, Ph.D., was published in Chemical Communications with Adedamola Arojojoye, a graduate student in Awuah's lab as the paper's...
MedicalXpress
Large stroke trial finds intensive blood pressure lowering after clot removal worsens recovery
A large stroke trial has shown that intensive blood pressure lowering after clot removal worsens recovery. The results of the trial, stopped early due to the significance of the findings, were presented in a late-breaking session at the World Stroke Congress and simultaneously published in The Lancet. Professor Craig Anderson,...
MedicalXpress
Chlorhexidine disinfectant may perform best in killing bone tumor cells after surgery
The widely used disinfectant chlorhexidine gluconate (CHG) appears to be the most effective irrigation solution for use as part of the surgical treatment of bone tumors, suggests an experimental study in The Journal of Bone & Joint Surgery. Of the various solutions used to eliminate remaining tumor cells after surgery,...
MedicalXpress
New online tool to support expectant parents with prenatal testing decisions
A new online tool has been launched to support expectant parents in their choices around prenatal testing for chromosome conditions in their unborn baby. It's YourChoice, created by the Murdoch Children's Research Institute and James Cook University, aims to guide pregnant women through the prenatal testing options and which tests may be best suited for them.
MedicalXpress
A new standard for pediatric musculoskeletal ultrasound courses
Pediatric musculoskeletal ultrasound (PedMSUS) has great potential in the evaluation of children with arthritis, and since 2012 several PedMSUS courses have been endorsed by EULAR—The European Alliance of Rheumatology Associations. But despite this, there has been no agreed educational procedure for the conduct, content and format of these courses. This is critical, since the ability of PedMSUS to correlate imaging findings with clinical assessment is highly dependent on operator expertise.
Comments / 0