cryptoglobe.com
$940 Million in Bitcoin Move off Coinbase, Fueling Speculation a Whale Is Accumulating $BTC
Roughly $940 million worth of the flagship cryptocurrency Bitcoin ($BTC) were suddenly moved off of wallets associated with the Nasdaq-listed cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase, fueling speculation a large player is accumulating funds. According to Bitcoin blockchain data tracked by on-chain analytics firm CryptoQuant, around 48,000 BTC suddenly moved off of wallets...
dailyhodl.com
Staggering $1,520,000,000 in Bitcoin Exits Crypto Exchanges in 24 Hours: IntoTheBlock
New data from crypto analytics firm IntoTheBlock shows tens of thousands of Bitcoin (BTC) tokens worth more than $1 billion left crypto exchanges in a single day. According to IntoTheBlock, the more than 70,000 Bitcoin tokens valued at $1.52 billion that left exchanges in the past 24 hours is the largest outflow in six months.
zycrypto.com
Ripple’s XRP Hits Remarkable Decentralization Milestone As SEC Lawsuit Heads For Conclusion
XRP holders have a good reason to be cheerful. Distributed ledger startup Ripple now holds less than half of the total XRP supply in its wallets — a huge milestone in the company’s efforts to distance itself from the cryptocurrency in order to “desecuritize” it as the SEC v. Ripple lawsuit approaches final ruling.
CoinTelegraph
Ethereum sets record ETH short liquidations, wiping out $500 billion in 2 days
Ether (ETH) is setting liquidation records this week as a comparatively modest price uptick reveals how bearish the market has become. Data from on-chain analytics platform CryptoQuant confirmed that United States dollar-denominated short liquidations hit a new all-time high on Oct. 25. Two days, half a billion dollars of ETH...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Trader Predicts 80% Surge for Ethereum-Based Altcoin, Says One Dogecoin (DOGE) Chart Is ‘Crazy Bullish’
A widely followed analyst is expressing bullish sentiment for Dogecoin (DOGE) an Ethereum (ETH)-based decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol amid a bounce in crypto asset prices. The pseudonymous crypto analyst known as Smart Contracter tells his 211,800 Twitter followers that Dogecoin is looking “crazy bullish” when paired with Bitcoin (BTC)....
Goldman Sachs Has 5 Stocks to Buy Under $10 With 100% to 800% Upside Potential
These are five stocks for aggressive investors looking to get share count leverage on companies that have sizable upside potential. While not suited for all investors, they are not penny stocks with absolutely no track record or liquidity, and Goldman Sachs does have research coverage.
u.today
Key Reason Why Bitcoin (BTC), Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Cardano (ADA) Just Dropped to Intraday Lows
The Bitcoin price dropped to a fresh intraday low of $18,183 at 12:30 p.m. UTC on the Bitstamp exchange. It reached the lowest level since Sept. 21. Leading altcoins are also getting hammered, failing to decouple from Bitcoin. Cardano (ADA) dropped to a new intraday low of $0.3490 on the Binance exchange. Meme coin Shiba Inu (SHIB) bottomed out at $0.00000924.
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum Whale Suddenly Moves $22,200,000 in ETH After Lying Dormant for Over Six Years: Santiment
An Ethereum (ETH) whale is coming alive after lying dormant for over half a decade, according to blockchain analytics platform Santiment. Santiment says the Ethereum’s whale address moved 15,000 ETH worth $22.2 million at the time of the transaction to an empty wallet after being inactive since October 4th of 2016.
The Reason Behind Ethereum Massive Rally In Price In the Last 24 Hours
Ether’s price has spiked by about 15% in 24 hours, with the crypto now hovering at around $1,532. Ether had been under $1,500 for over a month. CFTC Chairman Rostin Behnam recently said that he didn’t think Ether was a security. This could have contributed to the price bump.
ambcrypto.com
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025-2030: $70,000 is probable for BTC if…
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. In the third quarter of 2022, Bitcoin (BTC) managed to beat stocks and the majority of major fiat currencies, except the U.S. Dollar Index, despite severe macroeconomic headwinds and a stagnating cryptocurrency market.
bitcoinist.com
Next Cryptocurrency to Explode in Q1 2023 Alongside the Ethereum Price – Altcoin Season Incoming
Alongside the Ethereum price increase in October 2022, Dash 2 Trade (D2T) has the potential to become the next big crypto altcoin to explode as we enter into 2023. Offering investors the opportunity to join the initial token offering via a 9-stage presale, D2T is an ERC-20 token that boasts deflationary tokenomics and multiple use cases.
dailyhodl.com
Analytics Firm Details Where Bitcoin Whales Are Invested, Lists One Crypto Sector That Will Foreshadow BTC Rally
Analytics platform Santiment is revealing where deep-pocketed Bitcoin (BTC) investors parked their money following the crypto sell-off. Santiment says that crypto whales could have invested in government debt in the US and other countries as a result of interest rate increases by the Federal Reserve and a gloomy economic outlook.
ambcrypto.com
Is Bitcoin still ‘worth buying’ as it sheds some of its gains
Since it reclaimed its psychological $20,000 price mark a few days ago, Bitcoin’s [BTC] price went ahead to touch highs that were last touched several weeks ago. According to data from Santiment, the leading coin traded for as high as $20,770 during trading sessions on 26 October. However, as...
dailyhodl.com
Exchange Giant Coinbase Adds Custody Support for 14 Ethereum (ETH)-Based Altcoins, Spurring Rallies Up to 20%
Top US-based crypto exchange platform Coinbase is expanding its suite of digital assets by adding custody support for over a dozen Ethereum (ETH)-based altcoins. Coinbase says it’s adding 14 new cryptocurrencies to the growing roster of virtual currencies in its Coinbase Custody cold storage trust. Coinbase Custody, which launched...
ambcrypto.com
Can Solana [SOL] defeat the bears? Its development activity suggests…..
Solana has been quite popular for its news related to outages and downtime debacles. However, it has started to find its footing again with the help of new projects on its platform. Here’s AMBCrypto’s Price Prediction for Solana for 2022-2023. The DeFi angle. Zeta Markets, a DeFi platform...
dailyhodl.com
Coinbase Adds Support for Little-Known Altcoin Project – And Delists Four Crypto Assets
Top US crypto exchange Coinbase is rolling out support for a little-known small-cap altcoin project, while also announcing the delisting of several other coins. Coinbase announced via Twitter that it will be adding support for Wrapped Axelar (WAXL) on the Ethereum (ETH) network when sufficient liquidity conditions are met. Axelar...
kitco.com
Bitcoin shows resilience as bulls take aim at $21K resistance
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. Traditional markets closed out Friday on a strong note despite a 9% dip in the price of Amazon...
ambcrypto.com
Dogecoin critics will be appalled to know that DOGE rallied 46.48% because…
Dogecoin [DOGE] saw an impressive rally over the past week, as its price rose from $0.059 on 25 October to $0.086, at the time of writing. Markedly, the meme coin’s price crossed $0.085 for the first time since 17 August. Much to the surprise of investors, it rallied by 46.48% in the past seven days.
dailyhodl.com
Shiba Inu Whale Abruptly Moves 3,914,263,607,418 SHIB in One Massive Crypto Transaction
A deep-pocketed Shiba Inu (SHIB) investor is suddenly moving trillions of SHIB in one massive crypto transaction. According to whale-surveying platform Whale Alert, the high-net-worth trader is moving a staggering 3,914,263,607,418 tokens worth about $43 million at time of writing from one unknown wallet to another. Data from the blockchain...
AOL Corp
XRP Ripple Price Prediction: 2022-2030
If you already invest in cryptocurrency or intend to take advantage of the low prices of this bear market to begin investing, you might be wondering about Ripple’s price predictions and how XRP coins may fare in the future. What Is XRP?. XRP is a little different than most...
