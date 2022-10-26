Get Marty: Setting up a trust can help your family but ONLY if you do this

Do you remember the old line from inventor and infomercial king Ron Popeil, "Set it and forget it"? That's how a lot of people treat their family trust and that's the huge mistake they see all the time at Julian Gray Associates. People set up a trust to protect their assets and save their family money, but it only works if you put things in the trust.

Watch the video on this page to see my discussion about it with Certified Elder Law Attorney Julian Gray and he will tell you why this avoidable problem keeps happening and how to avoid it with your family.

