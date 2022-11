”It takes a small group of thoughtful committed citizens to change the world, indeed it is the only thing that ever has.” ~ Margaret Mead. It all started in 2012 when Otto Walker Willis approached me at my Mermaid Festival asking for help with the overwhelming garbage created by multiple encampments along Fife Creek in Guerneville. Together, we walked the creekbed of this seasonal tributary to the Russian River to see how this important creek and habitat was being destroyed.

GUERNEVILLE, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO