The Best Books of 2022, According to Barnes & Noble
As the end of 2022 draws nearer, you may find yourself looking back on your yearly reading goal. Whether you’ve read 1 book or 100 this year, we can all agree: Figuring out what to read next is never easy. With so many great books coming out each month, crafting your TBR pile can feel like a full-time job.
5 new books to read this week
Barbara Kingsolver, author of cult book The Poisonwood Bible, is back with her take on a classic…Fiction1. Demon Copperhead by Barbara Kingsolver is published in hardback by Faber & Faber, priced £20 (ebook £12.99). Available now#demoncopperhead by @barbara.kingsolver arrives in store in all its indie glory @faberbooks pic.twitter.com/45l4IARNQy— Dulwich Books (@DulwichBooks) October 17, 2022In this angry, funny, completely engrossing novel, Barbara Kingsolver transplants the David Copperfield story to 1990s Appalachia. It’s a perfect analogue – here too, the poor and disadvantaged struggle daily for survival, in a world where the odds are stacked against them and dangerous temptations are legion....
The 10 Best Books of 2022: Dazzling Fantasies, Medical Histories & Another Michelle Obama Memoir
2022 saw the publication of some pretty amazing books, but where to start when collecting new works to add to your bookshelf? Diverse authors, deeply moving memoirs and ultra-fantasy stories are high on the list. Whether you love the feel of a physical book or are just looking to add to your e-reader, classic bookseller Barnes & Noble has put together a list of the year’s best books.
Mom unwittingly bought her sons ‘Harry Potter’ books that are now worth thousands
Two Harry Potter books bought by a mom more than 20 years ago could sell for thousands at auction – after they both turned out to be rare first editions. Tessa Prince, 65, purchased the J.K. Rowling novels from the same bookshop in 1997 and 1998 to encourage both her sons, John and Billy, to read.
For Your Fall TBR List, 30 New Books We're Reading This Autumn Season
Dystopian societies, murder mysteries, psychological thrillers, steamy romances and the year’s most anticipated sequel (we see you, Colleen Hoover) have all been on our reading lists this fall. As the cooler weather sets in and the leaves begin to change, the cozy reading nooks start calling our names, and we’re ready with piles of the season’s newest books.
What we’re reading: writers and readers on the books they enjoyed in October
In this series we ask authors, Guardian writers and readers to share what they have been reading recently. This month, recommendations include a feminist cookbook, a piercing memoir and revisited favourites. Tell us in the comments what you have been reading. Rebecca May Johnson, writer. A friend recently sent me...
Where to start with: Sylvia Plath
Within Sylvia Plath’s short life, she produced works that, decades on, are still read and studied across the globe. Known for her confessional poetry, which won her a Pulitzer prize, awarded posthumously in 1982, she also wrote exceptional fiction and memoir. In honour of the 90th anniversary of her birth, Elin Cullhed, whose novel Euphoria is a fictional portrayal of Plath’s last year, has put together an insightful guide to the great American writer’s works.
Thanksgiving Children’s Books
Gobble up these Thanksgiving children’s books! From its historical past to modern traditions, read about the season of gratitude. Every year, my kids bring home Thanksgiving crafts from school, like a wreath all about gratitude or the ubiquitous “hand” turkey. They’ve put on classroom shows where they sing about turkeys in Albuquerque and learn cute dance moves.
Grandpa Builds Secret Library That You Have to Walk Through a Narnia Wardrobe To Get To
Um, we need this in our lives.
We Rank the 10 Worst Dystopian Worlds in Fiction From ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ to ‘1984’
A world where books are banned. A society where children fight to the death. A country where citizens are cloned. These are the scariest dystopian books, ranked. One of the great joys of reading fiction is escaping into a new world where none of our everyday social conventions can control us. But have you ever stopped to think about your favorite dystopias and what it would be like to live in them? This list takes 10 of the best sci-fi and dystopian fiction books and ranks their worlds by which ones would be the worst to live in.
This “Magic” Bookshelf Doubles As Decorative Art
What a great way to display your favorites for all to see!
