UPDATE: Suspect dead, shelter in place lifted for Burnet neighborhood
The Burnet County Sheriff's Office issued a shelter-in-place Friday evening near East Elm Street, according to a BCSO Facebook post.
Affidavit identifies suspect from Sunday night police shooting in north Austin
In an affidavit filed Friday morning, the Austin Police Department identified the man at the center of Sunday night’s police shooting at a north Austin restaurant.
APD: Man carrying machete during some robberies arrested
The department's robbery unit said Brian Degrate, 34, targeted the Hispanic, non-English speaking community.
Teenage cousin of Vanessa Guillén critically injured in southeast Austin shooting
AUSTIN, Texas — The teenage cousin of murdered U.S. Army soldier Vanessa Guillén is in a critical condition after being shot in the head in southeast Austin last week, KVUE’s media partners at the Austin American-Statesman report. Manor High School student Alan Guillén, 16, was shot around...
Suspect arrested in link to 16 armed robberies across Austin area
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department on Friday announced the arrest of a man they believe is responsible for 16 armed robberies across the Austin area. Police identified the suspect as 34-year-old Brian Degrate. According to police, Degrate allegedly targeted members of the Hispanic, non-English speaking community in...
Austin business owner finds burglary suspect from store video
Craig Staley, owner of Royal Blue Grocery, said he searched for the man seen in his surveillance footage breaking into his store after he filed a non-emergency police report.
50-year-old man shot while driving on Loop 360 and US 183
AUSTIN, Texas — A 50-year-old man was shot in the chest while driving on Loop 360 and US 183 at around 2 a.m. Friday. Multiple shots were fired at the man and his two passengers, according to the Austin Police Department. The man was transported to a hospital. Police...
1 taken to hospital after shooting in northwest Austin
One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting in northwest Austin Friday morning, an Austin Police Department watch commander said.
Affidavit: Austin pedicab crash ejects passengers, driver arrested
Police arrested the driver of a pedicab early Monday morning following a crash that ejected one of his passengers from the vehicle and sent him to the hospital.
Man faces aggravated assault charges after 4 separate shootings in south Austin
A man arrested last week by the Austin Police Department faces four aggravated assault charges after reportedly opening fire four separate times in August and September, and in some cases, causing injuries to three victims.
CBS Austin
APD says 11 firearms, 500 rounds of ammunition turned in during Gun Surrender Program
The Austin Police Department said 11 firearms and over 500 rounds of ammunition were surrendered on Tuesday during the Gun Surrender Program. The initiative, which resumed this year after a two-year hiatus, aims to promote responsible gun ownership and provide education on securing firearms. ALSO | Police arrest man accused...
mycanyonlake.com
Spring Branch Man Arrested Again for Trafficking a Second Juvenile Victim
A 58-year-old Spring Branch man arrested Friday by New Braunfels police for sex trafficking a juvenile victim was arrested again today by U.S. Marshals for allegedly sex trafficking a second teen. Marc Stephen Jamison was arrested without incident at a gas station in the 1800 block of State Highway 46...
fox7austin.com
Suspect arrested following SWAT situation in South Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - A suspect has been arrested following a SWAT situation in South Austin Wednesday. The incident happened at a home on Collins Creek Drive near Georgia Meadows Drive. Police said they got a call around 11:40 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 25 about a disturbance inside a home. The...
APD finds 18-year-old homicide victim shot inside crashed vehicle
Austin Police announced it was investigating a homicide in the 5700 block of N. Mopac Expressway after police found a man shot inside a vehicle Saturday at 12:35 a.m.
KWTX
63 pounds of marijuana seized by Williamson County Sheriff’s Office
ROUND ROCK, Texas (KWTX) - A traffic violation lead to authorities discovering over 60 pounds of marijuana Tuesday. The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office stopped a vehicle on Oct. 25 on Interstate Highway 35. During the investigation, deputies found 63 pounds hidden in luggage. The 32-year-old was taken into custody...
highlandernews.com
Texas Rangers investigating death after police shooting
On Oct. 23, Llano County Sheriff’s Department deputies shot and killed 40-year-old Justin Harrod in Kingsland, during a brief standoff where investigators allege he “refused to drop the gun.” According to a statement by the agency, the incident unfolded at approximately 5:50 a.m. on Sunday morning when deputies were called to a residence on Eula Lane.
1 Person Killed In A Motor-Vehicle Accident In Austin (Austin,TX)
According to the Austin Police, a motor vehicle accident occurred in Austin on Wednesday. The crash happened near 51st street at around 7:30 p.m. According to the Police, an unknown person was hit by a vehicle.
KSAT 12
DPS director refuses Uvalde families’ call for resignation but says shooting should’ve been stopped within minutes
The head of the Department of Public Safety told the families of the Uvalde shooting victims that first responders were “wrong” in their delay to breach the classroom where a gunman killed 19 students and two teachers. The gunman, who remained in the classroom for more than an...
Texas Man Dies After Wife Was On Hold With 911 For Over 15 Minutes
"When you hear the phone ring for 15 minutes and you can't get to anybody to help you is the worst nightmare that you could have."
Motorcyclist killed in crash last week in southwest Austin
Last Thursday, a man was killed in a crash involving two vehicles and a motorcycle in southwest Austin, according to the Austin Police Department.
