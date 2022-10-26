ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingsland, TX

KVUE

Suspect arrested in link to 16 armed robberies across Austin area

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department on Friday announced the arrest of a man they believe is responsible for 16 armed robberies across the Austin area. Police identified the suspect as 34-year-old Brian Degrate. According to police, Degrate allegedly targeted members of the Hispanic, non-English speaking community in...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

50-year-old man shot while driving on Loop 360 and US 183

AUSTIN, Texas — A 50-year-old man was shot in the chest while driving on Loop 360 and US 183 at around 2 a.m. Friday. Multiple shots were fired at the man and his two passengers, according to the Austin Police Department. The man was transported to a hospital. Police...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Suspect arrested following SWAT situation in South Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - A suspect has been arrested following a SWAT situation in South Austin Wednesday. The incident happened at a home on Collins Creek Drive near Georgia Meadows Drive. Police said they got a call around 11:40 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 25 about a disturbance inside a home. The...
AUSTIN, TX
highlandernews.com

Texas Rangers investigating death after police shooting

On Oct. 23, Llano County Sheriff’s Department deputies shot and killed 40-year-old Justin Harrod in Kingsland, during a brief standoff where investigators allege he “refused to drop the gun.” According to a statement by the agency, the incident unfolded at approximately 5:50 a.m. on Sunday morning when deputies were called to a residence on Eula Lane.
KINGSLAND, TX

