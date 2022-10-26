Here are 10 Fort Worth-area high school football players to watch in Week 10

Week 10 of the Texas high school football season starts Thursday and expect more great performances from Fort Worth-area football players.

Keep an eye out for these 10 players this week:

Aaron Darden, Sr., RB, Byron Nelson: We fully expect Jake Wilson and his receivers to put up some big numbers like they have all season, but Southlake Carroll will be the toughest defense they face. If things don’t go well in the air, Darden may be called on to lead the offense. He’ll also have to compliment Wilson for both the rushing and passing games to work. Through eight games, Darden has accounted for over 1,300 yards and 25 touchdowns. He comes in averaging over 170 yards total offense per game.

Eric Orozco, Jr, QB, Arlington Heights: Orozco hasn’t had to do a whole lot with Brian Furch running loose behind him in the backfield. But Orozco is just doing enough for 8-0 Heights, which plays for a district title this week against Grapevine . In eight games, Orozco has decent stats, running for nearly 500 yards and eight touchdowns. The run game is the strength for Heights so if Grapevine catches on quick, Orozco may need to get Furch out of a jam or start beating the Mustangs through the air.

Kevin Dodard, Jr., QB/CB, Lake Country: The Eagles improved to 7-1 this season after a narrow win over Colleyville Covenant last week. Dodard had a kickoff return for a touchdown with 18 seconds left as Lake Country dropped the Cougars 33-27. He also had three inceptions, four tackles and a defensive score.

Jake Strong, Sr., QB, Justin Northwest: Strong is coming off a near perfect start, going 11 of 12 for 265 yards and five touchdowns against South Hills. But the Texans play Burleson Centennial this week and a far better defense. This is a huge game for the district standings as both teams are tied for second at 5-1. On the season, the 4-star Texas Tech commit has accounted for over 1,400 yards and 19 touchdowns.

Logan Lewandowski, Sr., CB, Southlake Carroll: The Dragons defense is allowing nine points per game through nine weeks. They enter with 17 takeaways as seven players have made an interception. Lewenduski leads the bunch with two picks and a team-high seven pass deflections along with 28 tackles. He’ll have a big test with Byron Nelson’s offensive attack, one that’s averaging 55 points per game.

Noah Normand, Soph., QB, Birdville: Normand had a big game in the Hawks’ 34-30 upset win over undefeated Richland last week, going for 273 yards passing and four total touchdowns. The Hawks are 5-1 in district and in great position to finish in second place. On the season, Normand has 19 touchdown passes to only three interceptions.

Drelon Burton, Jr., RB, Arlington: Burton had a big night on the ground in the Colts win over Lamar in Week 9. Burton rushed for 186 yards and three touchdowns against the Vikings. He’ll look for another big week against district leading Martin. He has rushed for 13 scores and is averaging 125 yards per game.

Tramar Gilbert, Sr., RB/LB, Peaster: Gilbert did a little bit of everything in the Greyhounds win over Ponder. Gilbert rushed the ball 16 times for 214 yards and three touchdowns. On defense, he made four tackles and two interceptions, and on special teams, Gilbert had three kickoff returns for 142 yards and another touchdown.

Jayden Hart, Sr., RB, Keller: Hart rushed for a career-high 242 yards and four touchdowns in the Indians 47-21 win over Fossil Ridge. Hart came into the night with eight touchdowns in seven previous games this season. Hart averaged 11 yards per carry and had a long during a 68-yard touchdown. He goes over 800 yards with 12 scores.

Anthony Toliver, Jr., DE, North Crowley: The Panthers are 8-0 and with another win, they’ll clinch a share of the District 3-6A title. They can also win the outright title in Week 11. North Crowley faces Chisholm Trail this week. Toliver leads the team with 10 sacks and 14 QB hurries, and is tied for first with 13 tackles for loss. North Crowley’s defense is allowing 14.5 points per game.