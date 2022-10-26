ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Police Department found a missing nine-year-old girl and she is safe. The girl was last seen near West Grace Avenue and North Walnut Street in Northwest Spokane at around 2 p.m. Police say she was last seen wearing a red/orange Halloween wig, a tan hat with purple flowers, a purple shirt depicting a unicorn, pink...
Suspect in shooting outside of downtown Spokane bar arrested

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — A man suspected of shooting a gun into a crowd in front of a downtown Spokane bar in August was arrested on Oct. 21, according to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO). 20-year-old Loren J. Bigleggins, a three-time convicted felon, allegedly fired multiple shots toward...
Driver in custody for DUI after head-on collision blocks Newport Highway

COLBERT, Wash. - A two-vehicle head-on collision completely blocked the northbound lanes on US-2 Saturday night. The crash, just south of Elk Chattaroy Rd., resulted in minor injuries, according to Washington State Patrol (WSP). One driver was taken into custody for DUI. One lane reopened around 8 p.m. Last updated...
South Hill bagel shop burglarized early Friday

SPOKANE, Wash. — A South Hill bagel shop was burglarized early Friday morning. A post from Hidden Bagel, which shares a space with the Scoop on 25th Ave, says someone broke in around 4:15 a.m.   View this post on Instagram   A post shared by Hidden Bagel Co. (@hiddenbagelco) An employee confirmed no one was in the store when the...
Spokane Police: Missing 9-year-old found and is safe

SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police Department (SPD) announced the 9-year-old reported missing Saturday afternoon was found safely. They thank the public for their assistance in the matter. Last updated on Oct. 29 at 6:30 p.m. Spokane Police Department (SPD) is asking the public to be on the lookout for a...
19 Year Old Palouse Man Pleads Guilty To Child Molestation

The 19-year-old Palouse man accused of child molestation has pleaded guilty. Kaleb Gibler pleaded guilty as charged to 2nd degree felony child molestation Friday morning in Whitman County Superior Court. Gibler was arrested by the City of Palouse Police Department on August 25th shortly after he molested a 13-year-old. Gibler...
KCSO: DUI suspect tops 80 mph during chase through Hayden

HAYDEN, Idaho – A DUI suspect led deputies on a chase through Hayden, topping 80 miles per hour, according to the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office.  Deputies said the situation started as a traffic stop near Highway 95 and Wyoming Ave Wednesday night. They said the suspect, later identified as 31-year-old Carlos E. Salazar, refused to stop and sped off.  The...
New information on teenager stabbed near the Spokane river

SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Valley Major Crimes Detectives are investigating a stabbing near the Spokane River on Oct. 25. A teenager was reported walking on the Centennial trail when he was stabbed in his chest area. First responders provided medical care until Spokane Valley Fire Fighters arrived and transferred the teen to the hospital with possible life-threatening injuries.
Local bagel shop in Spokane robbed

SPOKANE, Wash. - Hidden bagel, a small business located on the South Hill in Spokane was robbed early Friday morning. "It appears he only got our cash drawers and petty cash, but we are still assessing the damage," said Hidden Bagel in an Instagram post. The shop will still be...
Large power outage in north central Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. - A power outage in north central Spokane is affecting just under 1,500 customers, according to Avista. The outage began around 7:15 p.m. on Saturday and is estimated to be resolved around 10 p.m. It's unclear if this outage is related to the powerline pole fire that knocked...
Car crash sparks fire near downtown Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Fire crews responded to a car crash on North Monroe and East Boone Avenue Saturday night. The crash happened around 6:15 p.m. Saturday. According to Spokane Fire Department officials, a car crashed into a telephone pole, trapping two victims and caused the telephone pole to catch on fire.
