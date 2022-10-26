Read full article on original website
Spokane Valley police investigating stabbing off E. Indiana, juvenile in stable condition
The juvenile was transported to the hospital and he is reported to be in stable condition. Deputies continue investigating the case and no arrests have been made.
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Police Department found a missing nine-year-old girl and she is safe. The girl was last seen near West Grace Avenue and North Walnut Street in Northwest Spokane at around 2 p.m. Police say she was last seen wearing a red/orange Halloween wig, a tan hat with purple flowers, a purple shirt depicting a unicorn, pink...
Detectives still working to identify person who stabbed teen in Spokane Valley
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – The person who stabbed a teen boy in Spokane Valley earlier this week remains at large. The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office interviewed the victim, who was able to give a description of the suspect. He is described as a white man in his mid-30s, approximately 5’11” tall with a thin build, mustache and a “pointy nose.”...
Spokane Valley Major Crimes Detectives are searching for a person responsible for a stabbing near the Spokane River on Oct. 25. If you have any information, please call crime check at 509-456-2233.
Suspect in shooting outside of downtown Spokane bar arrested
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — A man suspected of shooting a gun into a crowd in front of a downtown Spokane bar in August was arrested on Oct. 21, according to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO). 20-year-old Loren J. Bigleggins, a three-time convicted felon, allegedly fired multiple shots toward...
Spirit Lake police searching for break-in suspect
The Spirit Lake Police are searching for a man who broke into a home on Oct. 28 and assaulted the homeowner. If you have any information call the Spirit Lake Police Department at 208-623-2701.
Driver in custody for DUI after head-on collision blocks Newport Highway
COLBERT, Wash. - A two-vehicle head-on collision completely blocked the northbound lanes on US-2 Saturday night. The crash, just south of Elk Chattaroy Rd., resulted in minor injuries, according to Washington State Patrol (WSP). One driver was taken into custody for DUI. One lane reopened around 8 p.m. Last updated...
Spokane Police release body footage in shooting of man holding knife to child
SPOKANE, Wash. — Body camera footage from January 24 of this year shows officers arriving at a home in Spokane about a call of a domestic dispute, and a man holding a knife to a child. By the end, the child was safe, and the man was dead. When police arrived, the woman identified as Peterson Kamo’s mother yelled that...
Spokane Police: Missing 9-year-old found and is safe
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police Department (SPD) announced the 9-year-old reported missing Saturday afternoon was found safely. They thank the public for their assistance in the matter. Last updated on Oct. 29 at 6:30 p.m. Spokane Police Department (SPD) is asking the public to be on the lookout for a...
Woman stabbed at Coeur d’Alene hotel, suspect arrested
COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — A man suspected of stabbing a woman at a Coeur d’Alene motel is now in custody. On Thursday at around 5 p.m., the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office and Coeur d’Alene Police Department responded to a call from a woman who said she was stabbed by a man at the Lake Drive Motel. Police say the man...
Teen sentenced for selling fentanyl to Post Falls HS student who later overdosed
KOOTENAI CO., Idaho. — A local teenager could spend up to 10 years in prison for selling fentanyl to a Post Falls student who then overdosed. Randy Ter Maaten, 17, was convicted of delivering a controlled substance on school grounds. The student he sold the drugs to then overdosed at Post Falls High School on June 2, 2022. Officers used...
pullmanradio.com
19 Year Old Palouse Man Pleads Guilty To Child Molestation
The 19-year-old Palouse man accused of child molestation has pleaded guilty. Kaleb Gibler pleaded guilty as charged to 2nd degree felony child molestation Friday morning in Whitman County Superior Court. Gibler was arrested by the City of Palouse Police Department on August 25th shortly after he molested a 13-year-old. Gibler...
KCSO: DUI suspect tops 80 mph during chase through Hayden
HAYDEN, Idaho – A DUI suspect led deputies on a chase through Hayden, topping 80 miles per hour, according to the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said the situation started as a traffic stop near Highway 95 and Wyoming Ave Wednesday night. They said the suspect, later identified as 31-year-old Carlos E. Salazar, refused to stop and sped off. The...
New information on teenager stabbed near the Spokane river
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Valley Major Crimes Detectives are investigating a stabbing near the Spokane River on Oct. 25. A teenager was reported walking on the Centennial trail when he was stabbed in his chest area. First responders provided medical care until Spokane Valley Fire Fighters arrived and transferred the teen to the hospital with possible life-threatening injuries.
Local bagel shop in Spokane robbed
SPOKANE, Wash. - Hidden bagel, a small business located on the South Hill in Spokane was robbed early Friday morning. "It appears he only got our cash drawers and petty cash, but we are still assessing the damage," said Hidden Bagel in an Instagram post. The shop will still be...
Teen stabbed in Spokane Valley remains in critical condition
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — The teenage boy stabbed in Spokane Valley on Tuesday remains in the hospital in critical condition. The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office said two boys were shooting a pellet gun on E. Indiana near the Centennial Trail. One walked away into the trees and suddenly heard the victim yell. He told deputies when he looked back, he...
Large power outage in north central Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - A power outage in north central Spokane is affecting just under 1,500 customers, according to Avista. The outage began around 7:15 p.m. on Saturday and is estimated to be resolved around 10 p.m. It's unclear if this outage is related to the powerline pole fire that knocked...
FOX 28 Spokane
Vera Water and Power reports ‘significant’ power outage impacting customers in Spokane Valley
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – Vera Water and Power reported a “significant” power outage impacting a large portion of the utility’s customers Friday morning. The service said the outage is the result of a substation issue, and crews are on site assessing the situation. FOX28 Spokane©
Car crash sparks fire near downtown Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Fire crews responded to a car crash on North Monroe and East Boone Avenue Saturday night. The crash happened around 6:15 p.m. Saturday. According to Spokane Fire Department officials, a car crashed into a telephone pole, trapping two victims and caused the telephone pole to catch on fire.
