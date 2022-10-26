Read full article on original website
Montgomery County upgrades display system
(Red Oak) -- Montgomery County's Courthouse is replacing its current display with new high-tech equipment. Earlier this week, the county's board of supervisors approved the purchase of a new digital display system for $1,156.94. Plans call for placing the 24 by 36 screen inside the courthouse near the front door. County Auditor Jill Ozuna says the new display replaces the current system that's outdated, and hard to maintain.
Wastewater treatment plant in Clarinda nearing completion
(Clarinda) -- Construction of a new wastewater treatment facility in Clarinda has hit the home stretch. During its regular meeting Wednesday evening, the Clarinda City Council approved a pay request to Building Crafts, Incorporated -- the project's general contractor -- for just over $93,490. However, Clarinda City Manager Gary McClarnon says after Wednesday's pay application, they are down to roughly the last $50,000 in retainage for the project.
Presentation today w/regard to “The Tree in the Middle of the Road”
(Atlantic, Iowa) – You have probably seen, or at least heard of, “The Tree in the Middle of the Road.” The Cottonwood tree has become a landmark in Audubon County. The story is when the county lines were being established the surveyor placed a green cottonwood stick into the ground at the exact point where the lines crossed and grew into the present tree. You have a chance to learn more about the landmark. Mary Rendleman Gilchrist is the presenter at Cass County Genealogical Society. Her presentation begins at 1-p.m. at the Atlantic Public Library.
Mills County to implement open burning ban
(Glenwood) -- Mills County has joined several KMAland counties in snuffing out open burning for the time being. The Mills County Emergency Management Agency announced an open burn ban will take effect this evening at 5 p.m. The ban prohibits open burning throughout the county and within all city limits. A permit for an open controlled burn can be obtained through the local fire district chief if they believe it is safe to do so. Mills County Emergency Management Agency Director Gabe Barney says precipitation earlier this week and some rainfall forecasted for Thursday will do little to balance the current abnormally dry and windy conditions -- common factors in large brush fires. Barney says 41 personnel and 21 vehicles from eight fire departments in Mills County were among those responding in mutual aid to a 750-acre field fire in Montgomery County Sunday battling harsh conditions.
Small Businesses Back Minimum-Wage Initiative on Ballot
(Lincoln) -- Nearly 300 Nebraska business owners and executives across the state have gone on record in support of ballot Initiative 433, which would gradually raise Nebraska's minimum wage to $15 an hour by 2026. Dave Titterington, owner of the Wild Bird Habitat Stores in Lincoln and Omaha, said it...
Ponca Tribe of Nebraska to break ground on Prairie Flower Casino expansion
(Carter Lake, IA) -- The Ponca Tribe of Nebraska is expanding their Prairie Flower Casino in Carter Lake. The tribe will break ground on a 60,000 square foot expansion of the Prairie Flower Casino on Monday. The groundbreaking will take place on the 32nd anniversary of the signing of the Ponca Restoration Act, which restored the federal government’s formal recognition of the Ponca Tribe if Nebraska, and four years after Prairie Flower Casino officially opened, on November 1, 2018.
Clarinda board reviews latest test scores
(Clarinda) -- Clarinda school officials are analyzing and troubleshooting following the latest standardized test scores. During Wednesday night's regular Clarinda School Board meeting, administrators reviewed the fall data from the Iowa School Performance Profiles. Clarinda High School's overall performance rating is at 56.72, or commendable according to state standards. Clarinda 7-12 Principal Luke Cox says the latest scores are exciting.
Iowa Farmers And Firefighters Tackle Massive Field Fire [PHOTOS]
As drought conditions worsen across the state, we are starting to see the effects in more than some farmers' yields. Over the weekend, dry conditions illustrated that as a small grass fire spread through hundreds of acres. It was a busy weekend for firefighters across Iowa. Over in Muscatine County...
Two flights make emergency landings in Omaha due to medical incidents
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Two flights made emergency landings in Omaha Friday morning. Two airline flights heading west had medical incidents while flying over Nebraska. The emergencies were declared roughly 20 minutes apart, between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. Friday morning. The first flight was Southwest Flight 2253 from Chicago...
'They're safe because of him': Passerby saves four people from house fire in Red Oak
OMAHA, Neb. — Terrifying video out of Red Oak, Iowa, shows children escape from their home as it goes up in flames. The children's mother says her kids made it out safe, thanks to someone nearby who jumped into action. Tender Lehman says she was in Montana for a...
Clay Ostarly Leaving Gray Television: Where Is the Omaha Meteorologist Going?
After meteorologist Clay Ostarly announced on social media that he would reveal some big news at the month’s end, his viewers eagerly awaited the announcement. And now the Omaha meteorologist has announced he is leaving Gray Television for an exciting career opportunity. His regular viewers naturally want to know where the chief meteorologist is going and if the new opportunity will also take him away from Omaha. Find out what Clay Ostarly said about leaving Gray Television and where he is now.
Clarinda schools boast enrollment hike
(Clarinda) -- Despite increased enrollment numbers, at least one Clarinda School Board member expresses concern over students leaving the district. Stressing that the numbers are preliminary, School Business Official Nancy McKinnon told the board Wednesday evening that the district's certified enrollment numbers for the 2022-23 school year totaled 989.16 students--an increase of 21 students over the 2021-22 academic year, and about one shy of the district's pre-COVID-19 enrollment numbers. Though 126 students open-enrolled into the district so far this school year, board member Paul Boysen sounded an alarm over the 76 students open enrolling out.
Randy Duehr, 68, Clarinda, Iowa
Service: Celebration of Life Visitation and Memorial. Location: 215 South 20th Street, Clarinda, Iowa (Randy's home) Visitation Location: 215 South 20th Street, Clarinda, Iowa (Randy's home) Visitation Day and Date: Saturday, November 12, 2022. Visitation Start: 1:00 p.m. Visitation End: no designated time. Memorials: in his name. Funeral Home:Nodaway Valley...
Red Oak man booked for driving while revoked
(Red Oak) -- A Red Oak man is in custody following his arrest early Thursday morning. The Red Oak Police Department says 43-year-old Kim Jack Douglas Trost was arrested shortly after midnight in the 1600 block of 200th Street for driving while revoked. Trost was taken to the Montgomery County...
Friends, family come together to harvest fields of farmer who passed from cancer
CRESTON, Iowa — It was a sad day for some in the agriculture community when they learned that friend and neighbor Paul Baker had lost his battle with cancer. “Between Paul and his brother, John, they probably have close to 1,200 to 1,500 acres of corn and beans,” said family friend Chad Rieck, of Creston. […]
Council Bluffs police identify driver in fiery fatal crash on I-29/I-80
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - Council Bluffs police say speed was a factor in the crash that killed a Lincoln man. Police released video from the crash that happened early Sunday morning on I-29. The driver is identified as Darian Davis, 32. The video from Iowa DOT shows a car...
Officials discussing next steps to find victims of suspected Iowa serial killer
Rumors of an alleged serial killer in a small town in western Iowa has made international headlines.
Mary Ann Waller
Mary Ann (Volkmer) Waller, 77 of Omaha (formerly Shenandoah/Essex) Service: Mass of Christian BurialName: Mary Ann WallerPronunciation: Age: 77From: OmahaPrevi…
Don "DJ" Ozbun, 42, of Grandview, MO, formerly of Atlantic, Iowa
Open Visitation Location:Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic. Visitation Day and Date:Saturday, November 5, 2022 (Prior to Service) Visitation Start:10:00 a.m. Memorials:In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to the family. Funeral Home:Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA. Cemetery:. Notes:. Don "DJ" Ozbun, 42, of Grandview, MO, formerly of Atlantic, died...
Theresa Johnston, 58, of Villisca, Iowa
Visitation Location:Villisca United Methodist Church. Visitation Start:Open Visitation: 3:00 - 7:00 P.m. Visitation End:Family receiving friends: 4:00 - 7:00 P.M. Memorials:"In lieu of flowers", to the Villisca Elementary P.T.O. Funeral Home:Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 701 7th Street, Corning, Iowa. Cemetery:Villisca Cemetery. Notes:Memories may be shared at www.pearsonfuneralhomes.com.
