New Orleans, LA

Jarvis Landry, Marshon Lattimore among starters not seen at Wednesday Saints practice

By John Sigler, Ross Jackson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
It’s not too soon to feel alarmed at more bad news surrounding the New Orleans Saints. The team practiced Wednesday ahead of Sunday’s game with the Las Vegas Raiders and multiple starters weren’t spotted during the period open to the media. However, wide receiver Michael Thomas was briefly spotted in pads and a helmet during the team stretch period.

We’ll get a better idea of practice participation once the injury report is released later Wednesday afternoon, and it’s possible that key players like slot receiver Jarvis Landry, cornerback Marshon Lattimore, and right tackle Ryan Ramczyk worked once media observers where herded away from the practice field, but none of them were seen on the field. Neither was tight end Adam Trautman, who has been dealing with an ankle injury.

That’s a problem, especially when the Saints went into their long weekend hoping to get several of those guys back in the lineup. They did welcome left guard Andrus Peat and backup defensive end Payton Turner back at practice, but that’s hardly enough reinforcements to turn the tide. Still, keep an eye out for Wednesday’s initial injury report and updates throughout the week for official word on what’s going on at Saints practice.

