Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The 909 Walnut building in Kansas City has been repurposed a few times and has a garage rooftop award-winning gardenCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
A Missouri e-hailing driver found dead, suspected to have been mauled by two dogsVictorExcelsior Springs, MO
Your pet dog would like to stroll in a park too--here are some dog park options in the Kansas City metropolitan areaCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
3 Great Seafood Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Amazon Driver Found Dead In A YardMarissa NewbyExcelsior Springs, MO
Related
ksl.com
What will happen to the popular State Street taco cart during Sears building redevelopment?
SALT LAKE CITY — Tacos Don Rafa has been a steady fixture on the corner of State Street and 800 South for a quarter of a century. The downtown staple outlasted its former neighbor, Sears, as well as some competing taco carts. It survived the 2008 recession, a pandemic and even an attempt from a neighboring restaurant chain to remove it — but will it make it through redevelopment of the former Sears building? Owner Jesus Rosas Alcanta says there's no doubt.
Halloween Can Be Celebrated at the Utah State Fairpark in Salt Lake City, Utah
People in Utah can attend the festivities and craft fair. Utah State Fairpark Sign(Image is author's) The Utah State Fairpark is a place where various events are held throughout the year. Many people enjoy the area where they meet with friends and neighbors.
Why Salt Lake City's chances to host Winter Olympics just improved
The odds of Salt Lake City being awarded the 2030 Winter Olympics have suddenly improved dramatically.
Unique, fun dessert franchise expanding to Utah with grand opening and give away
A dessert franchise offering a creative, fun and “fantastical” donut and ice cream experience has announced its expansion to Utah.
4 Great Burger Places in Utah
If you live in Utah and you also happen to love eating burgers then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing burger places in Utah that are highly praised for their burgers by both local people and travellers alike.
WholesomeCo offers free cannabis delivery service to Utah County
Since the Utah Medical Cannabis Act was enacted in 2018, cannabis has become extremely accessible for Utahns with qualifying conditions. WholesomeCo, a medical cannabis pharmacy located in West Bountiful, now offers same-day delivery to 99 percent of Utah’s population across the state, for free. After following the steps to obtain a medical cannabis card, patients can conveniently receive orders right to their doors. As the first and only licensed pharmacy in Utah to offer free statewide delivery, WholesomeCo strives to make medical cannabis accessible for anyone who needs it.
ksl.com
Idaho woman charged with exploiting dying champion speedskater in Utah
COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS — Prosecutors have refiled charges against an Idaho woman accused of getting a champion speed skater in Utah to sign his will over to her while he was dying and unable to comprehend what was going on. Marina Billings, 50, of Pocatello, was charged Thursday in 3rd...
Awful Announcing
Utah under fire for not telling FS1 broadcast QB Cam Rising wouldn’t play
There’s often a cat-and-mouse game between coaches and “the media” when it comes to revealing information on injuries and starters. But that’s supposed to be lessened when it comes to game broadcasts. The general setup is that those broadcasts are supposed to be given as much information as possible, including in production meetings during the week and then on gameday itself. But that didn’t happen with FS1’s Utah-Washington State broadcast Thursday night.
kslnewsradio.com
Halloween activities Utah has to offer this weekend
SALT LAKE CITY — Halloween is on a Monday this year but there will be several festive activities Utah locals can choose from this weekend too. Many activities across the state offer options for scares, family fun, and everything in between. In for a scare. Haunted houses across the...
KSLTV
Three Salt Lake places that should be haunted based on their spooky history
SALT LAKE CITY — Forgotten graveyards, a reverend serial killer, and a Halloween mask in a lake — here are three places in Salt Lake that have particularly spooky histories. Two apartments and a local park have chilling pasts that may continue to haunt the premises. You decide.
Opinion: Can Utah become a hydrogen power hub?
Sen. Romney’s Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act can help Utah improve air quality and become a hydrogen power hub. Read more about it.
Utah Division of Wildlife Resources gives tips for wildlife safety after video of moose getting caught in backyard swing
A moose sighting in a Park City woman's backyard sparked warnings from wildlife experts who said no matter how cute it might look, those animals are dangerous.
‘I didn’t know how bad it was’: What students learned from Utah’s shriveling Great Salt Lake
Students from Horizonte Instruction and Training Center in Salt Lake City took a trip to the Great Salt Lake to experience first hand the lake’s troubles and learn how much of an impact the lake has had on their lives.
kslnewsradio.com
What to do with your fall leaves
SALT LAKE CITY — Autumn is here and with it come fall leaves. Though your instinct might be to collect and toss them, one gardening expert has some alternatives that could help boost your garden. Community Education Program Director at Wasatch Community Gardens Marybeth Janerich shared tips with KSL...
Utah football’s mysterious Cameron Rising decision explained by Kyle Whittingham
Utah football fans were looking forward to seeing star quarterback Cameron Rising take the field for their game against Washington State on Thursday night. Unfortunately, they never got to see Rising on the field, besides the pregame warmups. Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham shockingly held the star signal-caller out of the game in favor of walk-on Bryson Barnes, who led the team to a victory.
Breakthrough treatment option for thyroid cancer offered in Salt Lake City
A breakthrough treatment option for thyroid nodules that's less invasive, less expensive and less risky is now being offered at the Huntsman Cancer Institute in Salt Lake City.
Good News Network
Tiny Home Village for Salt Lake City‘s Homeless Gets Green Light for 430 Units
Taking the lead to fight the homelessness epidemic in America, the Salt Lake City council has moved forward with a plan to lease 8 acres of city land to build a village of tiny homes. Described as “recovery housing,” the 430 units would provide an additional transition between total homelessness...
kslnewsradio.com
Sheriff shares her insights into men as victims of domestic violence
SALT LAKE CITY — Do we believe men if they say they’re being stalked, verbally or physically abused or in fear of their partner? More than a quarter of U.S. men are victims of domestic violence. Police say a professional bull rider was killed in September in a...
kslnewsradio.com
Drivers in Salt Lake Valley, Tooele could face winter driving conditions
SALT LAKE CITY — Drivers in parts of Salt Lake and Tooele counties could be facing some winter driving conditions during their Thursday morning commutes. Jon Wilson, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, says lake-effect snow from the Great Salt Lake could last nearly all night. “We do...
kjzz.com
3 Utahns charged with armed robbery of Salt Lake USPS carrier
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Three suspects have now been federally charged for an armed robbery involving a US mail carrier in Salt Lake City. A federal grand jury in the District of Utah charged, Nathan Suaste, 19, of West Valley City, Exodus Matua, 18, and Lorenzo Saavedra, 18, both of Saratoga Springs, for robbing a letter carrier for the United States Postal Service.
Comments / 0