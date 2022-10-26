ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What will happen to the popular State Street taco cart during Sears building redevelopment?

SALT LAKE CITY — Tacos Don Rafa has been a steady fixture on the corner of State Street and 800 South for a quarter of a century. The downtown staple outlasted its former neighbor, Sears, as well as some competing taco carts. It survived the 2008 recession, a pandemic and even an attempt from a neighboring restaurant chain to remove it — but will it make it through redevelopment of the former Sears building? Owner Jesus Rosas Alcanta says there's no doubt.
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Utah

If you live in Utah and you also happen to love eating burgers then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing burger places in Utah that are highly praised for their burgers by both local people and travellers alike.
Pyramid

WholesomeCo offers free cannabis delivery service to Utah County

Since the Utah Medical Cannabis Act was enacted in 2018, cannabis has become extremely accessible for Utahns with qualifying conditions. WholesomeCo, a medical cannabis pharmacy located in West Bountiful, now offers same-day delivery to 99 percent of Utah’s population across the state, for free. After following the steps to obtain a medical cannabis card, patients can conveniently receive orders right to their doors. As the first and only licensed pharmacy in Utah to offer free statewide delivery, WholesomeCo strives to make medical cannabis accessible for anyone who needs it.
Awful Announcing

Utah under fire for not telling FS1 broadcast QB Cam Rising wouldn’t play

There’s often a cat-and-mouse game between coaches and “the media” when it comes to revealing information on injuries and starters. But that’s supposed to be lessened when it comes to game broadcasts. The general setup is that those broadcasts are supposed to be given as much information as possible, including in production meetings during the week and then on gameday itself. But that didn’t happen with FS1’s Utah-Washington State broadcast Thursday night.
Halloween activities Utah has to offer this weekend

SALT LAKE CITY — Halloween is on a Monday this year but there will be several festive activities Utah locals can choose from this weekend too. Many activities across the state offer options for scares, family fun, and everything in between. In for a scare. Haunted houses across the...
What to do with your fall leaves

SALT LAKE CITY — Autumn is here and with it come fall leaves. Though your instinct might be to collect and toss them, one gardening expert has some alternatives that could help boost your garden. Community Education Program Director at Wasatch Community Gardens Marybeth Janerich shared tips with KSL...
Utah football’s mysterious Cameron Rising decision explained by Kyle Whittingham

Utah football fans were looking forward to seeing star quarterback Cameron Rising take the field for their game against Washington State on Thursday night. Unfortunately, they never got to see Rising on the field, besides the pregame warmups. Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham shockingly held the star signal-caller out of the game in favor of walk-on Bryson Barnes, who led the team to a victory.
3 Utahns charged with armed robbery of Salt Lake USPS carrier

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Three suspects have now been federally charged for an armed robbery involving a US mail carrier in Salt Lake City. A federal grand jury in the District of Utah charged, Nathan Suaste, 19, of West Valley City, Exodus Matua, 18, and Lorenzo Saavedra, 18, both of Saratoga Springs, for robbing a letter carrier for the United States Postal Service.
