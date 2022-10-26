I most definitely endorse Mr. Gomez for mayor. He is clearly the one advocating for the real vision for Key Biscayne, as per the current Charter and by further enforcement of such by voters in 2007 through a hard-fought-for referendum. It was a clear and sound no for higher density. Mr. Rasco states that he opposes increase in density, but endorses the adoption of Amendments that would take the Village to exactly that.

KEY BISCAYNE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO