islandernews.com
Avoid future density problems by voting ‘No’ on Charter Amendment 4
I was motivated to write after reading back-to-back articles published in the October 6 edition of the Islander News by members of the Charter Revision Commission and by the members of Strategic Vision board. I must confess that it rubbed me the wrong way. As a resident of Key Biscayne,...
islandernews.com
Gomez understands and defends residents’ desire to curtail density increases
I most definitely endorse Mr. Gomez for mayor. He is clearly the one advocating for the real vision for Key Biscayne, as per the current Charter and by further enforcement of such by voters in 2007 through a hard-fought-for referendum. It was a clear and sound no for higher density. Mr. Rasco states that he opposes increase in density, but endorses the adoption of Amendments that would take the Village to exactly that.
islandernews.com
Vote ‘Yes’ on Charter Amendments to protect property investments
There is a group on Key Biscayne that seems focused on lowering our taxes. They opposed voting in favor of the General Obligation Bond funding mechanism in 2020, and are now opposing all seven Charter Amendments on our ballots, including the ones designed to allow our community to invest in our infrastructure to fight increased flooding, stronger storms and rising seas.
islandernews.com
Tolerance is a virtue in short supply this election season
In a diverse community such as ours, tolerance is a virtue. The exercise of political tolerance, though, is proving to be more difficult than ever. The sustained downturn of the political rhetoric we all have seen since the beginning of this electoral season leaves much to be desired. The most...
islandernews.com
Are Key Biscayne voters waiting for Election Day to vote? 1.249 island register voters have already voted
It’s only been four days since early voting started on Monday and Key Biscayne voters seem ready and eager to participate in the November 8 elections. Vote-by-mail ballot returns are typical for a General Election. Key Biscayne had a record-setting turnout for the Primary Election in August And the...
islandernews.com
The importance of respect is the topic of poems by our #kbminijournalists
Ending a lull in their writing for Islander News, the #kbminijournalists from the Key Biscayne K-8 Center are back, this time writing some beautiful acrostic poems. “I think some of these are extraordinarily poignant,” said fourth grade teacher Clio Walshe Crawford. "These young writers address the topic of respect,...
islandernews.com
Blood Drive and health check to be held at Key Biscayne Community Center
This coming week, Key Biscayne residents will have an opportunity to make a difference and help those in need by participating in a community blood drive and health check. The red bloodmobile will be parked outside of the Community Center on Wednesday, November 2 from 11:00 AM to 5:00 PM.
islandernews.com
Weekend dining on Key Biscayne
Halloween weekend is here…. celebrate the weekend by enjoying a delicious meal at any of our participating #tasteofkeybiscayne restaurants who are serving up in some of the most delicious dining options in Miami. Key Biscayne’s meal-deals for Saturday, October 29, 2022. D'Lite Bistro & Bakery. Who says eating...
islandernews.com
Thursday dining on Key Biscayne
Friday is right around the corner; take time to enjoy the island and a delicious meal at any of our participating #tasteofkeybiscayne restaurants on this Islander News Thursday, October 27. Costa Med Bistro. Everything tastes better with Truffle fries, including our unique Petit Filet Mignon. Try it today!. Join us...
islandernews.com
US Army Corps of Engineers agrees to County request to extend, deepen ‘monumental’ study of Back Bay
To enhance the county's natural environment and develop more options to rid Biscayne Bay of contamination and pollution, last month, the US Army Corps of Engineers agreed to extend the Miami-Dade Back Bay Coastal Storm Risk Management feasibility study. Miami-Dade Mayor Danielle Levin Cava said Secretary of Army for Civil...
islandernews.com
Council considers burying power lines, and other items making news in 2006
A condor soars through the crisp mountain air while flying over the ruins of an Inca ceremonial site nestled in the saddle of a high Andean ridge that is ringed by snow-capped summits and flanked by plunging, densely forested slopes. That is the type of mental imagery absorbed by four...
islandernews.com
Median sales prices reflect year-over-year increases in Key Biscayne and Brickell
The median listed home price in Key Biscayne is $2 million. The median sales price of $1.75 million reflects a 42.9% year-over-year increase. Residential properties on the Key spend an average of 101 days on the market. The median sales price in Brickell is $590,000, which is up 24.2% since...
islandernews.com
Best Friday options on Key Biscayne
Dine in style at any of ur participating #tasteofkeybiscayne restaurants offering some of the most delicious burgers-and-more dining options this #BurgerFriday, October 28. Sometimes all you need is a loaded burger and a lot of fries! A Costa Burger is the solution for this “Burger--Friday” … and the island’s place to see and be seen has the best burger in Key Biscayne.
islandernews.com
Condo residents ordered to evacuate over building’s structural damage
On Thursday evening, after engineers found that a structural beam in the parking garage was damaged, officials ordered residents of a condo tower to immediately evacuate their homes. Residents of the building, built in 1971 with 171 units, were forced to vacate by 7 p.m. Thursday, being given just a...
islandernews.com
Seraphic Fire to open 20th season in November
A true fan-favorite group for Key Biscayners and attendees all over the nation, LOVE | WAR, Seraphic Fire is back to deliver spectacular vocals as they get set for opening their 20th anniversary season. The collective will hold their opening concert this November. The 13-voice choir and their founder/conductor, Patrick...
