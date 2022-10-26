ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Key Biscayne, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
islandernews.com

Gomez understands and defends residents’ desire to curtail density increases

I most definitely endorse Mr. Gomez for mayor. He is clearly the one advocating for the real vision for Key Biscayne, as per the current Charter and by further enforcement of such by voters in 2007 through a hard-fought-for referendum. It was a clear and sound no for higher density. Mr. Rasco states that he opposes increase in density, but endorses the adoption of Amendments that would take the Village to exactly that.
KEY BISCAYNE, FL
islandernews.com

Vote ‘Yes’ on Charter Amendments to protect property investments

There is a group on Key Biscayne that seems focused on lowering our taxes. They opposed voting in favor of the General Obligation Bond funding mechanism in 2020, and are now opposing all seven Charter Amendments on our ballots, including the ones designed to allow our community to invest in our infrastructure to fight increased flooding, stronger storms and rising seas.
KEY BISCAYNE, FL
islandernews.com

Tolerance is a virtue in short supply this election season

In a diverse community such as ours, tolerance is a virtue. The exercise of political tolerance, though, is proving to be more difficult than ever. The sustained downturn of the political rhetoric we all have seen since the beginning of this electoral season leaves much to be desired. The most...
KEY BISCAYNE, FL
islandernews.com

The importance of respect is the topic of poems by our #kbminijournalists

Ending a lull in their writing for Islander News, the #kbminijournalists from the Key Biscayne K-8 Center are back, this time writing some beautiful acrostic poems. “I think some of these are extraordinarily poignant,” said fourth grade teacher Clio Walshe Crawford. "These young writers address the topic of respect,...
KEY BISCAYNE, FL
islandernews.com

Weekend dining on Key Biscayne

Halloween weekend is here…. celebrate the weekend by enjoying a delicious meal at any of our participating #tasteofkeybiscayne restaurants who are serving up in some of the most delicious dining options in Miami. Key Biscayne’s meal-deals for Saturday, October 29, 2022. D'Lite Bistro & Bakery. Who says eating...
KEY BISCAYNE, FL
islandernews.com

Thursday dining on Key Biscayne

Friday is right around the corner; take time to enjoy the island and a delicious meal at any of our participating #tasteofkeybiscayne restaurants on this Islander News Thursday, October 27. Costa Med Bistro. Everything tastes better with Truffle fries, including our unique Petit Filet Mignon. Try it today!. Join us...
KEY BISCAYNE, FL
islandernews.com

Best Friday options on Key Biscayne

Dine in style at any of ur participating #tasteofkeybiscayne restaurants offering some of the most delicious burgers-and-more dining options this #BurgerFriday, October 28. Sometimes all you need is a loaded burger and a lot of fries! A Costa Burger is the solution for this “Burger--Friday” … and the island’s place to see and be seen has the best burger in Key Biscayne.
KEY BISCAYNE, FL
islandernews.com

Condo residents ordered to evacuate over building’s structural damage

On Thursday evening, after engineers found that a structural beam in the parking garage was damaged, officials ordered residents of a condo tower to immediately evacuate their homes. Residents of the building, built in 1971 with 171 units, were forced to vacate by 7 p.m. Thursday, being given just a...
MIAMI BEACH, FL
islandernews.com

Seraphic Fire to open 20th season in November

A true fan-favorite group for Key Biscayners and attendees all over the nation, LOVE | WAR, Seraphic Fire is back to deliver spectacular vocals as they get set for opening their 20th anniversary season. The collective will hold their opening concert this November. The 13-voice choir and their founder/conductor, Patrick...
MIAMI, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy