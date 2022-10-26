Read full article on original website
Ravens 27, Bucs 22: Postgame reaction from Tom Brady, Todd Bowles and more
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers fell short yet again Thursday night, losing 27-22 to the Baltimore Ravens in front of a prime-time audience. Here’s what Bucs quarterback Tom Brady, head coach Todd Bowles, and other members of the team had to say after their third straight defeat:
Kadarius Toney thanks God, sends out curious tweets following Giants trade
Former first-round pick Kadarius Toney was producing nothing for the New York Giants. The best case scenario for all parties was for Toney be shipped elsewhere. That happened on Thursday when the Giants found a taker in the Kansas City Chiefs, who sent them pair of 2023 draft picks for the oft-injured wideout.
Antonio Brown’s Special Rules Kept Steelers From Hiring Super Bowl 40 MVP Hines Ward As Team’s WR Coach In 2013
Former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receivers, Hines Ward and Antonio Brown are indeed viewed differently by fans of the organization. They both may be the top two wideouts in the franchise’s history, but the on and off-the-field antics of one have had millions of people thinking negatively of him the last few years. The current XFL head coach in Ward, on the other hand, is a Super Bowl hero in Pittsburgh and remains a fan favorite to this day.
Giants vs. Seahawks: NFL experts make Week 8 picks
The New York Giants (6-1) will visit the Seattle Seahawks (4-3) at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington on Sunday afternoon. Opening the week, the Giants were listed as 2.5-point road underdogs but are now 3.5-point underdogs as of this writing. Let’s take a look at who some of the experts...
Hall of Famer Frank Thomas called a “douchebag” by ex-teammate in new book
Though considered a legend by the White Sox fanbase, new details have surfaced on how teammates viewed Frank Thomas during the early portion of his career. In Jeff Pearlman’s latest book, “The Last Folk Hero: The Life and Myth of Bo Jackson,” the author included several comments from former White Sox players and coaches on how Thomas was perceived in the clubhouse.
Our expert NFL picks for Week 8 of 2022
We finally had a small return to normalcy in Week 7 when it came to our picks, which I’m mostly saying because I happened to tie for the win this week. When you’re the one tasked with putting up the picks post each week you get to flex.
Report: NBA scouts have concerning theory about Ben Simmons
Ben Simmons’ tenure with the Brooklyn Nets has gotten off to a rocky start, and some scouts apparently see some very concerning signs in his play so far. Simmons’ first four games of the season have been noted for a remarkable lack of aggression on the offensive end. The forward has attempted just five field goals per game so far, which is less than his career average of 11.5 attempts per game. Even if he is deferring to Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, it is a remarkably low total for someone who is ostensibly a core player who is playing 30 minutes per night.
Broncos Announce Starting Quarterback For Game vs. Jaguars
Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett has confirmed that Russell Wilson will start in this weekend's London game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Wilson said he expected to play in Sunday's game earlier this week, and this message from Hackett confirms it. The Denver quarterback sat out this past weekend as he...
After Throwing 7 Interceptions, Steelers’ Kenny Pickett Admits He Can’t Afford To Get Greedy
For the Pittsburgh Steelers and rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett, the 2022 NFL season has been anything but prolific. While fans expected some offensive headaches as the search for the next franchise quarterback wore on, the current lack of accountability and urgency within the locker room is bothersome. Pickett was and continues to be, the favorite hometown kid, but after another mundane offensive performance on Sunday night, there is a lot to sort out in a short amount of time.
Matthew Berry's Love/Hate for Week 8 of the Fantasy Football Season
Editor's Note: The action never stops at Bet MGM! Sign up now using bonus code BERRY and your first wager is risk free, up to $1,000. Get started here. While it has been slowly happening the last few months, it happened officially this past Tuesday. My twin daughters turned 11.
3 key matchups could decide Patriots' Week 8 game vs. Jets
The New England Patriots (3-4) take on the New York Jets (5-2) in an extremely important Week 8 matchup on Sunday. Yes, you heard that right. The Patriots have a worse record than the Jets. New England should expect a healthy Mac Jones in the divisional matchup that features a...
NFL Fantasy Forecast Week 8: Busts, Breakouts, Sleepers, and More
Can Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady bounce back from their Week 7 disasters? We think one of them will. The post NFL Fantasy Forecast Week 8: Busts, Breakouts, Sleepers, and More appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NFL Week 8 Predictions and Picks Against the Spread: Assessing Injury Impacts for Ja’Marr Chase, Allen Lazard, Russell Wilson, and Others
After going 8-5 on both point spreads and moneylines in Week 7, here’s a look at our NFL Week 8 predictions and picks for all 15 games, with the Chiefs and Chargers on byes. The following betting odds are for picks against the spread, as well as moneylines based on DraftKings Sportsbook.
Five Indianapolis Colts that should be moved before Nov. 1 trade deadline
The Indianapolis Colts season is not going the way anyone had hoped. They are currently 3-3-1 overall, but only 1-3-1 in the AFC South and will finish with a losing record in the division. With all of this poor play, it is bringing into question the credibility of the jobs being done by head coach Frank Reich and general manager Chris Ballard.
Lakers Fans Apologize To Russell Westbrook After Explosive Performance Off The Bench: "The Brodie Can Still Play!"
Entering tonight's matchup against the Timberwolves, Lakers coach Darvin Ham was hoping a new strategy would help his team grab their first win of the season. And while the Lakers ended up with another loss (putting them at 0-5 overall), there was some light at the end of the tunnel. Notably, it was Russell Westbrook who stood out.
Bruce Brown Fires Back At LeBron James After The King Started Trash-Talking Him: “Your Game Plan Ain’t Working, Sir.”
The Los Angeles Lakers suffered their fourth defeat of the young 2022-23 NBA season, marking the second time in LeBron James' career that he starts a season with an 0-4 record. The Purple and Gold once again crumbled in the second half of a game, opening the door for the Nuggets, who didn't miss their chance and got the 110-99 win.
Coach Eli Manning? Not for long, as Giants legend describes short-lived stint
Eli Manning is living his best life. The former New York Giants quarterback is best-known these days as co-host of the “ManningCast,” ESPN’s alternate broadcast of Monday Night Football. Manning also hosts” Eli’s Place,” an offbeat look at college football, with episodes airing on ESPN+.
Broncos vs. Jaguars: 5 things Denver fans should know about Jacksonville
Ahead of the Denver Broncos’ Week 8 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, we asked Adam Stites of Jags Wire five questions about Jacksonville and their overseas showdown with the Broncos. Check out our questions and Adam’s answers below!. 1) Trevor Lawrence has faced a lot of adversity since...
Agnew questionable for Jags against Broncos in London
WATFORD, England (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars are hopeful return specialist Jamal Agnew can play Sunday against the Denver Broncos at Wembley Stadium. Agnew, who missed last week’s 23-17 loss to the New York Giants because of a knee injury, was limited in practice Friday and his game status is questionable. “We are going to try to push him one more day, tomorrow, see where he’s at,” coach Doug Pederson said after practice. The Jags used wide receiver Christian Kirk for punt return duties and running back JaMycal Hasty on kickoff returns last week, and Pederson said he’ll deploy them again if Agnew can’t play.
NFL Week 8 picks: Expert predictions for Patriots vs. Jets game
It's been a long time since the New England Patriots played such a pivotal game against the New York Jets this late in an NFL season. But the stakes are high for the Patriots, who enter this Week 8 matchup in New York with a 3-4 record at the bottom of the AFC East division.
