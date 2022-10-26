ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Yardbarker

Antonio Brown’s Special Rules Kept Steelers From Hiring Super Bowl 40 MVP Hines Ward As Team’s WR Coach In 2013

Former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receivers, Hines Ward and Antonio Brown are indeed viewed differently by fans of the organization. They both may be the top two wideouts in the franchise’s history, but the on and off-the-field antics of one have had millions of people thinking negatively of him the last few years. The current XFL head coach in Ward, on the other hand, is a Super Bowl hero in Pittsburgh and remains a fan favorite to this day.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Hall of Famer Frank Thomas called a “douchebag” by ex-teammate in new book

Though considered a legend by the White Sox fanbase, new details have surfaced on how teammates viewed Frank Thomas during the early portion of his career. In Jeff Pearlman’s latest book, “The Last Folk Hero: The Life and Myth of Bo Jackson,” the author included several comments from former White Sox players and coaches on how Thomas was perceived in the clubhouse.
SB Nation

Our expert NFL picks for Week 8 of 2022

We finally had a small return to normalcy in Week 7 when it came to our picks, which I’m mostly saying because I happened to tie for the win this week. When you’re the one tasked with putting up the picks post each week you get to flex.
Larry Brown Sports

Report: NBA scouts have concerning theory about Ben Simmons

Ben Simmons’ tenure with the Brooklyn Nets has gotten off to a rocky start, and some scouts apparently see some very concerning signs in his play so far. Simmons’ first four games of the season have been noted for a remarkable lack of aggression on the offensive end. The forward has attempted just five field goals per game so far, which is less than his career average of 11.5 attempts per game. Even if he is deferring to Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, it is a remarkably low total for someone who is ostensibly a core player who is playing 30 minutes per night.
BROOKLYN, NY
The Spun

Broncos Announce Starting Quarterback For Game vs. Jaguars

Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett has confirmed that Russell Wilson will start in this weekend's London game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Wilson said he expected to play in Sunday's game earlier this week, and this message from Hackett confirms it. The Denver quarterback sat out this past weekend as he...
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

After Throwing 7 Interceptions, Steelers’ Kenny Pickett Admits He Can’t Afford To Get Greedy

For the Pittsburgh Steelers and rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett, the 2022 NFL season has been anything but prolific. While fans expected some offensive headaches as the search for the next franchise quarterback wore on, the current lack of accountability and urgency within the locker room is bothersome. Pickett was and continues to be, the favorite hometown kid, but after another mundane offensive performance on Sunday night, there is a lot to sort out in a short amount of time.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Five Indianapolis Colts that should be moved before Nov. 1 trade deadline

The Indianapolis Colts season is not going the way anyone had hoped. They are currently 3-3-1 overall, but only 1-3-1 in the AFC South and will finish with a losing record in the division. With all of this poor play, it is bringing into question the credibility of the jobs being done by head coach Frank Reich and general manager Chris Ballard.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Yardbarker

Bruce Brown Fires Back At LeBron James After The King Started Trash-Talking Him: “Your Game Plan Ain’t Working, Sir.”

The Los Angeles Lakers suffered their fourth defeat of the young 2022-23 NBA season, marking the second time in LeBron James' career that he starts a season with an 0-4 record. The Purple and Gold once again crumbled in the second half of a game, opening the door for the Nuggets, who didn't miss their chance and got the 110-99 win.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Associated Press

Agnew questionable for Jags against Broncos in London

WATFORD, England (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars are hopeful return specialist Jamal Agnew can play Sunday against the Denver Broncos at Wembley Stadium. Agnew, who missed last week’s 23-17 loss to the New York Giants because of a knee injury, was limited in practice Friday and his game status is questionable. “We are going to try to push him one more day, tomorrow, see where he’s at,” coach Doug Pederson said after practice. The Jags used wide receiver Christian Kirk for punt return duties and running back JaMycal Hasty on kickoff returns last week, and Pederson said he’ll deploy them again if Agnew can’t play.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
NBC Sports

NFL Week 8 picks: Expert predictions for Patriots vs. Jets game

It's been a long time since the New England Patriots played such a pivotal game against the New York Jets this late in an NFL season. But the stakes are high for the Patriots, who enter this Week 8 matchup in New York with a 3-4 record at the bottom of the AFC East division.

