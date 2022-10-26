Read full article on original website
Maryland DOE Announces Child Care Provider Program
ANNAPOLIS, Md. - The Maryland State Department of Education announced Friday the Child Care Provider and Employee Bonus Program. This program requires MSDE to distribute $16 million to child care providers to provide bonuses to those eligible child care providers and members of their respective staff on a first-come, first – serve basis as required by the law. Designed to help uplift and sustain the child care community, the bonuses recognize the contributions of existing child care workers and new hires into the child care field, and also support child care recruitment and hiring.
Eastern Shore Districts Top the List of Slowest School Internet Speeds in Maryland
CAMBRIDGE, Md. - It is no secret that many rural areas on Delmarva struggle with broadband internet access. A new study puts the spotlight on average internet speeds inside of Maryland school districts. Several Eastern Shore counties are on the list, with Somerset County Public Schools topping the list for...
Maryland State Record Dogfish Caught off Ocean City Coast
OCEAN CITY, Md.- A Pennsylvania angler is the new Maryland state record holder for an 18 -pound smooth dogfish, which she caught off the coast of Ocean City on Oct. 22. Fay Ganster, of Reading Pa., a frequent vacationer to Ocean City, booked a shark charter trip with her husband months in advance. However, the trip was canceled due to bad weather. At the last minute, Captain John Forman of the Bottom Bouncer fishing charter boat called to give them the green light.
Governor Hogan Announces Statewide Preparedness Efforts to Address Increase in RSV Surge
ANNAPOLIS, MD—Hospitals in the region and across the country are experiencing an increase in Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) admissions, Governor Larry Hogan announced today a series of new mitigation actions, along with preparedness efforts for potential fall and winter COVID-19 and flu surges in Maryland. Hogan said, “After meeting...
Md. Lottery and Gaming Commission Finds 11 Entities Qualified for Sports Wagering
BALTIMORE - The Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Commission on Thursday approved the qualifications of 10 businesses seeking mobile sports wagering licenses and one business seeking a Class B facility license. The next step for these 11 entities is expected to come in November when the Sports Wagering Application Review Commission meets to consider their applications for license awards.
Eastbound Bay Bridge Deck Replacement Contract Approved
ANNAPOLIS, Md. - The Maryland Transportation Authority (MDTA) Board on Thursday approved a $140 million construction services contract for the Eastbound Bay Bridge Deck Replacement project. Major construction is expected to begin in fall 2023 with anticipated completion in winter 2025/2026. Transportation officials said MDTA has designed the project, often referred to as a re-decking, to ensure minimal traffic impacts for residents and motorists.
3 Maryland State Police Troopers File Discrimination Lawsuit
GREENBELT, Md. (AP/WBOC) - Three Maryland State Police troopers have filed a proposed federal class-action lawsuit against the department, alleging widespread racial discrimination in the agency. The lawsuit, filed Monday in U.S. District Court in Greenbelt, alleges that the state police disciplines troopers of color more harshly than white troopers....
Delaware Wins Federal Grant to Support Cleaner School Buses
DOVER, Del. - The Delaware Department of Education has been awarded an $809,000 federal grant to purchase one propane and three electric school buses for the Colonial School District through the federal Clean School Bus Rebate Program. Nationally, these awards are part of the first $1 billion of a five-year,...
Delaware to Hold High-capacity Magazine Buyback Events
DOVER, Del. - Gov. John Carney in June signed into law the Delaware Large Capacity Magazine Prohibition Act of 2022, which makes the possession of high-capacity magazines illegal in the state. In addition, the law authorizes the Department of Safety and Homeland Security to conduct a limited buyback program of high-capacity magazines, which gunmen have used in many recent massacres across the U.S.
Filing Extension Deadline for Virginia Taxpayers is Nov. 1
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - An automatic, six-month extension deadline for Virginia taxpayers to file their individual income taxes for 2021 is coming up. Taxpayers must file by a Nov. 1 deadline. In order to be eligible for the state’s one-time income tax rebates of up to $250 for single filers and $500 for married couples filing jointly, taxpayers must file by the deadline.
Early Voting Gets Underway in Maryland
ANNAPOLIS, Md. - Polling places across Maryland on Thursday began welcoming eligible voters for in-person early voting. In a tweet, Gov. Larry Hogan state "regardless of who you are voting for or your party affiliation... exercising your right to vote is important." State officials say there was a strong turnout...
Coyotes Cause Chaos in Delaware
DELAWARE- Coyotes have been causing some chaos in Delaware, and local farmers say the wild canines are showing up more than ever before. In 2014, Delaware's Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control established a statewide hunting and trapping season for coyotes. A year-round depredation order allows landowners to hunt...
Parents Concerned, but Not Too Worried about RSV on Delmarva
SALISBURY, Md. - On Friday morning, parents and their children were playing at Ben's Red Swings in Salisbury. But concerns have been mounting across the country about the spread of the annual flu, and respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV. Cases have been rising across the country, and on Delmarva. RSV...
Chilly Night Ahead; Clouds Return Friay
Forecast updated on Thursday, October 27, 2022, at 4:05 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM). Tonight: Mostly clear and cooler. Low 45-48°. Wind: N 4-10 mph. Friday: Sunny early then clouds increasing toward evening. Cool and breezy. High 62-63°. Beaches 60° PM. Wind: NE 12-24 mph.
