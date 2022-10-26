ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, NC

NC store sharing ghost with world in Netflix paranormal show

By Chad Tucker
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BhXtd_0infQzJa00

MADISON, N.C. (WGHP) — Madison Dry Goods is sharing its ghosts with the world in a new Netflix paranormal show.

“I guess we are one of the most haunted places in America now,” owner Richard Miller said. “I think the exposure is…great for Madison, and I think it’s great for us as well.”

What does 2022’s Woolly Worm Festival champ, Porta Potty, say about winter in high country this year?

Over the years, the store has become a destination for folks looking to take a step back in time. But it’s also become a place for those exploring the supernatural.

“Some people come in, and they won’t go upstairs,” he said. “We’ll hear all kinds of comments when they come back down.”

The building’s history includes being used as a hotel and funeral home. As a funeral home, workers prepared the victims of the Lawson family murders on Christmas day, 1929.

For years, ghost hunters have been drawn to the store, including the producers behind Netflix’s “28 Days Haunted,” which is a series set to premiere on Oct. 21.

Check out this 2-headed snake in Randolph County

“People have reported seeing a little girl in the windows or sitting in a chair, dangling her feet, in the old funeral family visitation room,” Miller said. “Some report feeling the presence of some thing, or cold chills quickly come or go.”

When producers of the show heard about the experiences, they took over the building for a month last summer.

For 28 days, ghost hunters lived and slept in the building with no access to the outside world. Cameras installed throughout the building captured what they discovered.

Miller doesn’t know what they found and will learn with everyone else when it starts streaming.

“We’ve already been contacted by people from around the country who want to visit, and it’s not even out yet,” Miller said. “It’s still mind-boggling if you think about it.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFMY NEWS2

A Triad ghost legend is featured on Netflix

MADISON, N.C. — The owner of Madison Dry Goods has seen it all. Richard McNeill has owned the building since 1995 and is only the 2nd owner of the 114-year-old building. 114 years of spirits that refuse to leave. "We've seen pictures move on the wall, pictures fall off...
MADISON, NC
wfmynews2.com

2 The Rescue: Meet Cristina

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Meet Cristina! She's is a fun-loving pup who does very well with everyone including other dogs!. She has been with SPCA of the triad since she was 6-weeks old, and now Cristina is ready to find her forever home. If you're looking for a family dog...
GREENSBORO, NC
WBTV

‘I love you with all of my heart’: Friends, family flood social media with tributes for Kaneycha Turner

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Since the tragic news of Kaneycha Turner’s death late Tuesday night, thousands have taken to Facebook and Instagram to share their condolences. Jasmyn Misher, one of her friends from Statesville High School, said in a Facebook post, “You were one of a kind, the kind of person you meet once in a lifetime ... I love you with all of my heart and will forever miss you Kaneycha.”
STATESVILLE, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Several streets closed ahead of NC A&T's homecoming parade

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Several streets will be closed in Greensboro due to North Carolina A&T State University's homecoming events on Saturday. The following streets will be closed starting at 5:00 a.m. :. Murrow Boulevard between Friendly Avenue and N. Elm Street. Sullivan Street between Benbow and Lindsay Streets. Lindsay...
GREENSBORO, NC
WBTM

Bubba’s Ice Cream Changing Locations

A Danville institution is changing locations after 64 years in the same spot. Bubba’s Ice Cream announced yesterday in a Facebook post that Sunday will be their last day at 2626 North Main Street. Bubba’s will be opening a new location at 2455 Franklin Turnpike, beside of Rubens Too....
DANVILLE, VA
WYFF4.com

Cheer scandal that started in Upstate now expands to North Carolina, attorneys say

GREENVILLE, S.C. — A new lawsuit has been filed in a cheerleading scandal that began in Greenville, South Carolina. The newest lawsuit was filed in Raleigh, North Carolina. Attorneys say the lawsuit was filed against a young athlete who says he was sexually abused by coaches at Cheer Extreme gyms in Raleigh and Kernersville as well as a Varsity and USASF-approved choreographer.
GREENVILLE, SC
caswellmessenger.com

Animal shelter holds Halloween photo shoot

A recent photo shoot for Halloween pictures for animals at the Animal Protection Society of Caswell County gave many beautiful pets a chance to shine in colorful costumes. Santa Claus will be visiting later this year. Volunteer Diana Berdine and her friend look rather devilish in their outfits on this...
CASWELL COUNTY, NC
abc45.com

Winston-Salem Main Street Shooter Arrested

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem Police's Criminal Intelligence Bureau/Violent Firearms Investigation Team (VFIT) has continued to investigate the incident that happened last Friday. From the prolonged investigation, VFIT obtained an arrest warrant for Discharging a Weapon into a Occupied Property on 22-year-old Stephon Malik Holland. On Thursday, Holland was arrested...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
triad-city-beat.com

We have big news to share!

Triad City Beat is proud to announce the creation of the City Beat at TCB, what we hope will evolve into an endowed position in our newsroom with an eye towards city business and accessibility to local government. The City Beat reporter will attend every Greensboro and Winston-Salem city council...
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Viral school threats put 2 Greensboro high schools on edge

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — On Wednesday and Thursday, parents and students of Dudley and Grimsley High Schools were on high alert after several school threat warnings went viral on social media. Students at GHS tell FOX8 they saw the posts of a school shooting on social media and got plenty of screenshots sent to their […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WSPA 7News

WSPA 7News

38K+
Followers
15K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C. For the latest local news and weather, visit wspa.com.

 https://www.wspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy