Read full article on original website
Related
nbc25news.com
Chain of events leaves Davison woman dead after hit & run, police looking for driver
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. - The Oakland County Sheriff's Office is looking for the driver of a what is believed to be an Audi Q7 vehicle that fatally injured a Davison woman and then sped off from the scene early Saturday. The crash happened in Rochester Hills shortly before 2:30 a.m.
WNEM
Man charged in Bay City standoff
BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - A Bay City man was arrested on Thursday after an hours-long standoff. Harold Nielsen, 77, of Bay City, was arraigned Friday, Oct. 28. He has been charged with assault with a dangerous weapon, and resisting/obstructing police. His attorney entered a not guilty plea on both...
WNEM
Suspect in Uptown Bay City crash hospitalized in critical condition, police say
BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - The suspect who was taken into custody following a crash in Uptown Bay City Tuesday night remains hospitalized in critical condition, according to Michigan State Police. The 40-year-old man is accused of stabbing someone Tuesday and then leading police on a high-speed chase through Saginaw...
wsgw.com
Teen Charged As Adult in Bay City Shooting
A 15-year-old Bay City girl remains hospitalized in critical condition after being shot on October 22. The shooting occurred around 10:20 A.M. at a home in the 200 block of South Sherman Street. Police say a 15-year-old Saginaw teen, Ernest Olivo, had confessed to stealing a gun from a vehicle and had pointed it at the girl, with whom he had previously been in a relationship. Olivo claimed the gun went off accidentally. The girl was rushed to a local hospital.
Stabbing suspect who crashed into Uptown Bay City townhome faces assault with intent to murder charge
BAY CITY, MI — Still hospitalized after crashing into an Uptown Bay City townhome, a local man is now facing charges related to him allegedly repeatedly stabbing his ex-wife in public. Authorities on Wednesday, Oct. 26, issued a warrant for the 40-year-old man, charging him with single counts of...
Flint PD searching for suspect in fatal stabbing
FLINT, MI — Flint police are asking the public for help locating a man accused of stabbing another man to death last week. The suspect, a 39-year-old who authorities said should be considered armed and dangerous, is charged with first-degree premeditated murder and domestic violence, according to police. MLive-The...
abc12.com
Suspect in Bay City standoff taken into custody
Police arrested a Bay City man who engaged in a standoff with police for several hours near the intersection of 14th and Garfield streets. Owner of home where Bay City standoff occurred explains how event unfolded. Police who were trying to evict the tenant and serve an arrest warrant got...
East Lansing Police track down stolen pumpkins
East Lansing Police say they got a call about people that were stealing Halloween decorations from different homes.
wsgw.com
Stabbing Victim, Suspect Both In Critical Condition in Bay County Assault, Police Chase
A woman is fighting for her life and her assailant is in critical condition after a domestic assault on Tuesday that landed both in the hospital. The woman is clinging to life after being stabbed multiple times in the parking lot of the Marathon gas station on West Midland Road in Auburn at about 6:15 on Tuesday. The suspect then fled the scene leading police on a chase leading into Saginaw County and back into Bay County, ending when the suspect crashed his pick-up truck into a townhome in Bay City’s Uptown. The suspect was arrested shortly after midnight and taken to an area hospital where he is reportedly in critical condition.
wsgw.com
Flint Man Wanted for Murder, Reward Offered
Police are looking for a suspect in a murder investigation. 39-year-old Charles Crutcher is wanted on charges of first degree pre-meditated murder and domestic violence. The killing took place October 19 in the 1200 block of Lillian Drive in Flint, where police say Crutcher stabbed a man to death. Crutcher is 6’1″ and about 175 pounds. He is considered armed and dangerous.
abc12.com
23-year-old accused of killing Grand Blanc teen sent to trial
A Wayne County judge ruled Thursday that there is enough evidence against Avion Sanders to order a trial for the death of Jacob Hills. 23-year-old accused of killing Grand Blanc teen sent to trial. A Wayne County judge ruled Thursday that there is enough evidence against Avion Sanders to order...
abc12.com
15-year-old charged as adult for allegedly shooting friend in Bay City
Prosecutors charged a 15-year-old Bay City boy as an adult for the alleged shooting of a 15-year-old girl last weekend. 15-year-old charged as adult for allegedly shooting friend in Bay City. Ernest Olivo faces six gun charges, including discharge of a firearm inside a building causing injury. He could face...
wsgw.com
Standoff in Bay City After Notice of Eviction
6:00 p.m. UPDATE: The Bay City Department of Public Safety has announced that the suspect was taken into custody around 5:00 p.m. Police say no officers were injured in the arrest, but the suspect received minor injuries from continued resistance. Police are in a standoff at a Bay City apartment...
WNEM
TV5 News Update: Thursday Morning, Oct. 27th
A car caught fire Wednesday evening in the drive-thru of the QDOBA restaurant on Bay Road in Saginaw County’s Kochville Township as the passengers were pulling up to order food. |. Chief Meteorologist Chris Easlick has your evening forecast. TV5 News update 10/26/2022. Updated: 17 hours ago. |. Here's...
wsgw.com
Shooting Suspect Charged with Assault, Firearms Charges
A 60-year-old man is charged with assault and several other felonies after allegedly shooting another man in Saginaw on Monday. The shooting took place around 3:50 A.M. in a residential driveway in the 2600 block of Narloch St. Police say Steven Adams of Saginaw was a passenger in a parked vehicle where he shot and wounded a 47-year-old man in the leg. The man was treated for his injury at a local hospital. Adams was arrested and was charged Thursday in Saginaw County with Assault with Intent to Cause Great Bodily Harm, Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Felon in Possession of Ammunition, and Carrying a Concealed Weapon, as well as four counts of Possessing a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony.
Man in LPD custody after fleeing crash, breaking into home
In the evening hours on Friday, Lansing Police and Lansing Fire Department first responders were dispatched to calls of a car crash on East Oakland Ave and North Larch Street in Lansing.
WNEM
Car catches fire in QDOBA parking lot
SAGINAW CO., Mich. (WNEM) - A car caught fire Wednesday evening in the drive-thru of the QDOBA restaurant on Bay Road in Saginaw County’s Kochville Township as the passengers were pulling up to order food. “We moved fast. We got everybody out as fast as we could and let...
WNEM
Flint teen missing, police requesting information
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A 16-year-old Flint boy is missing and police need your help. Marvin Darnell Walker III was last seen on Oct. 18 in the 1000 block of Edith Avenue about 2 p.m. Marvin is described as 6′ tall, 150 pounds, with brown eyes, and black hair. He...
Georgia family seeking justice after visiting mother of 2 killed in Saginaw
SAGINAW, MI — A Georgia family is looking for answers after one of their relatives, a young mother of two, was killed while visiting Saginaw. LaDunna A. Griggs, a 22-year-old from Douglasville, Georgia, suffered fatal gunshot wounds about 11:30 p.m. on Oct. 19 at a residence in the 900 block of North Porter Street. Griggs was taken to a local hospital, where staff pronounced her deceased.
Body found at Michigan bank drive-thru, police say
Employees with Consumers Energy were working around 2:40 p.m. and called 911 after they saw a body on the ground that was not moving.
The Saginaw News
Saginaw, MI
23K+
Followers
22K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT
The Saginaw News & MLive https://www.mlive.com/saginaw.https://www.mlive.com/saginaw-bay-city/
Comments / 1