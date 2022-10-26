ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saginaw, MI

Comments / 1

Related
WNEM

Man charged in Bay City standoff

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - A Bay City man was arrested on Thursday after an hours-long standoff. Harold Nielsen, 77, of Bay City, was arraigned Friday, Oct. 28. He has been charged with assault with a dangerous weapon, and resisting/obstructing police. His attorney entered a not guilty plea on both...
BAY CITY, MI
wsgw.com

Teen Charged As Adult in Bay City Shooting

A 15-year-old Bay City girl remains hospitalized in critical condition after being shot on October 22. The shooting occurred around 10:20 A.M. at a home in the 200 block of South Sherman Street. Police say a 15-year-old Saginaw teen, Ernest Olivo, had confessed to stealing a gun from a vehicle and had pointed it at the girl, with whom he had previously been in a relationship. Olivo claimed the gun went off accidentally. The girl was rushed to a local hospital.
BAY CITY, MI
MLive

Flint PD searching for suspect in fatal stabbing

FLINT, MI — Flint police are asking the public for help locating a man accused of stabbing another man to death last week. The suspect, a 39-year-old who authorities said should be considered armed and dangerous, is charged with first-degree premeditated murder and domestic violence, according to police. MLive-The...
FLINT, MI
abc12.com

Suspect in Bay City standoff taken into custody

Police arrested a Bay City man who engaged in a standoff with police for several hours near the intersection of 14th and Garfield streets. Owner of home where Bay City standoff occurred explains how event unfolded. Police who were trying to evict the tenant and serve an arrest warrant got...
BAY CITY, MI
wsgw.com

Stabbing Victim, Suspect Both In Critical Condition in Bay County Assault, Police Chase

A woman is fighting for her life and her assailant is in critical condition after a domestic assault on Tuesday that landed both in the hospital. The woman is clinging to life after being stabbed multiple times in the parking lot of the Marathon gas station on West Midland Road in Auburn at about 6:15 on Tuesday. The suspect then fled the scene leading police on a chase leading into Saginaw County and back into Bay County, ending when the suspect crashed his pick-up truck into a townhome in Bay City’s Uptown. The suspect was arrested shortly after midnight and taken to an area hospital where he is reportedly in critical condition.
BAY COUNTY, MI
wsgw.com

Flint Man Wanted for Murder, Reward Offered

Police are looking for a suspect in a murder investigation. 39-year-old Charles Crutcher is wanted on charges of first degree pre-meditated murder and domestic violence. The killing took place October 19 in the 1200 block of Lillian Drive in Flint, where police say Crutcher stabbed a man to death. Crutcher is 6’1″ and about 175 pounds. He is considered armed and dangerous.
FLINT, MI
abc12.com

23-year-old accused of killing Grand Blanc teen sent to trial

A Wayne County judge ruled Thursday that there is enough evidence against Avion Sanders to order a trial for the death of Jacob Hills. 23-year-old accused of killing Grand Blanc teen sent to trial. A Wayne County judge ruled Thursday that there is enough evidence against Avion Sanders to order...
GRAND BLANC, MI
abc12.com

15-year-old charged as adult for allegedly shooting friend in Bay City

Prosecutors charged a 15-year-old Bay City boy as an adult for the alleged shooting of a 15-year-old girl last weekend. 15-year-old charged as adult for allegedly shooting friend in Bay City. Ernest Olivo faces six gun charges, including discharge of a firearm inside a building causing injury. He could face...
BAY CITY, MI
wsgw.com

Standoff in Bay City After Notice of Eviction

6:00 p.m. UPDATE: The Bay City Department of Public Safety has announced that the suspect was taken into custody around 5:00 p.m. Police say no officers were injured in the arrest, but the suspect received minor injuries from continued resistance. Police are in a standoff at a Bay City apartment...
BAY CITY, MI
WNEM

TV5 News Update: Thursday Morning, Oct. 27th

A car caught fire Wednesday evening in the drive-thru of the QDOBA restaurant on Bay Road in Saginaw County’s Kochville Township as the passengers were pulling up to order food. |. Chief Meteorologist Chris Easlick has your evening forecast. TV5 News update 10/26/2022. Updated: 17 hours ago. |. Here's...
wsgw.com

Shooting Suspect Charged with Assault, Firearms Charges

A 60-year-old man is charged with assault and several other felonies after allegedly shooting another man in Saginaw on Monday. The shooting took place around 3:50 A.M. in a residential driveway in the 2600 block of Narloch St. Police say Steven Adams of Saginaw was a passenger in a parked vehicle where he shot and wounded a 47-year-old man in the leg. The man was treated for his injury at a local hospital. Adams was arrested and was charged Thursday in Saginaw County with Assault with Intent to Cause Great Bodily Harm, Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Felon in Possession of Ammunition, and Carrying a Concealed Weapon, as well as four counts of Possessing a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony.
SAGINAW, MI
WNEM

Car catches fire in QDOBA parking lot

SAGINAW CO., Mich. (WNEM) - A car caught fire Wednesday evening in the drive-thru of the QDOBA restaurant on Bay Road in Saginaw County’s Kochville Township as the passengers were pulling up to order food. “We moved fast. We got everybody out as fast as we could and let...
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
WNEM

Flint teen missing, police requesting information

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A 16-year-old Flint boy is missing and police need your help. Marvin Darnell Walker III was last seen on Oct. 18 in the 1000 block of Edith Avenue about 2 p.m. Marvin is described as 6′ tall, 150 pounds, with brown eyes, and black hair. He...
FLINT, MI
The Saginaw News

Georgia family seeking justice after visiting mother of 2 killed in Saginaw

SAGINAW, MI — A Georgia family is looking for answers after one of their relatives, a young mother of two, was killed while visiting Saginaw. LaDunna A. Griggs, a 22-year-old from Douglasville, Georgia, suffered fatal gunshot wounds about 11:30 p.m. on Oct. 19 at a residence in the 900 block of North Porter Street. Griggs was taken to a local hospital, where staff pronounced her deceased.
SAGINAW, MI
The Saginaw News

The Saginaw News

Saginaw, MI
23K+
Followers
22K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

The Saginaw News & MLive https://www.mlive.com/saginaw.

 https://www.mlive.com/saginaw-bay-city/

Comments / 0

Community Policy