World's first bikeable building set to open in Bentonville, ArkansasEvan CrosbyBentonville, AR
Opinion: The Ghost of Christmas Past continues to haunt Coach Bryan HarsinEdy ZooAuburn, AL
Arkansas witness reports giant 'X' UFO silently crossing morning skyRoger MarshCave Springs, AR
4 Great Steakhouses in ArkansasAlina AndrasArkansas State
The Walmart Museum will be renovatedKirsty KendallBentonville, AR
arkansasrazorbacks.com
#10 Arkansas Falls in 2nd Exhibition at #12 Texas
AUSTIN, Texas – The 12th-ranked Texas Longhorns out-scored Arkansas 25-5 to open the second half and cruised to a 90-60 victory over #10 Arkansas in a charity exhibition game Saturday at the new Moody Center. Texas scored on the opening possession of the game on a 3-pointer and never...
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Channel Finder: Hogs at Auburn
AUBURN, Ala.– The Arkansas Razorbacks will kick off against Auburn from Jordan-Hare Stadium at 11:00am on SEC Network. How to watch: Fans can watch today’s game on SEC Network or through the ESPNapp on your phone, tablet or TV streaming device (Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire). How to...
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Hogs Defeat Auburn on the Road 41-27
1Q, 3:10 – Touchdown Arkansas. Jefferson on the keeper forces his way into the end zone to put Arkansas on the board. Jefferson finds Haselwood for a 20 yard gain on third down to keep the drive alive. 2Q, 10:27 – Touchdown Arkansas. Jefferson with his second rushing...
arkansasrazorbacks.com
HOW TO FOLLOW: Arkansas Basketball at Texas
AUSTIN, Texas – The #10 Arkansas Razorbacks visit #12 Texas for a charity exhibition game on Saturday. Tipoff from the Moody Center – the Longhorns’ new home for basketball – is at 3:00 pm CT. How to Follow:. – Live Stats: Texas Live Stats. – Radio...
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Golf Concludes Round Two of Battle at the Beach
CABO SAN LUCAS, Mexico – The No. 14 Arkansas women’s golf team is now in a tie for eighth place after two rounds at the Battle at the Beach hosted by TCU. Arkansas shot 3-over par as a team today to slip down one spot on the team leaderboard and is at 10-over 578 (291-287) through the first two rounds. The Razorbacks are tied with Clemson with both teams being two strokes behind seventh-place Mississippi State. Tournament host TCU leads the way with a 9-under 559.
arkansasrazorbacks.com
MBB Exhibition Preview: #10 Arkansas at #12 Texas
Who: #10 Arkansas Razorbacks (0-0, 0-0 SEC) at #12 Texas Longhorns (0-0, 0-0 Big 12) What: Arkansas’ final exhibition and the first basketball game in the Longhorns’ new Moody Center. When: Saturday – Nov. 29 – 3:00 pm (CT) Where: Austin, Texas – Moody Center.
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Clay Henry: Toast Of The Town
I love the access to halftime speeches provided by episodes of “The Follow” on Hogs+. Listening to Sam Pittman sprinkle in about 15 “damns” into his message to his gathered team is priceless. OK, maybe some things are better off left in the locker room, but...
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Arkansas Powers to 41-27 Road Win at Auburn
AUBURN, Ala. – The Arkansas Razorbacks (5-3) claimed their first win over Auburn since 2015 after defeating the Tigers 41-27 Saturday afternoon at Jordan-Hare Stadium. R-Fr. LB Chris Paul Jr.’s sack in the first quarter forced an Auburn FG attempt that was missed, keeping the score knotted up at 0-0.
arkansasrazorbacks.com
No. 14 Women’s Golf Wraps Up Fall Season in Cabo
Arkansas women’s golf will finish the fall slate on a high note at the Battle at the Beach in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico this weekend. The tournament, hosted by TCU, will take place at the Club Campestre San Jose and features 16 other teams. The Battle at the Beach...
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Razorbacks Finish Day One of Battle at the Beach
CABO SAN LUCAS, Mexico – The No. 14 Arkansas women’s golf team has completed the first of three rounds of the Battle of the Beach in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. Arkansas is 7-over par to stand in seventh place in the 17-team field with a 291. The Razorbacks are two shots behind sixth-place North Texas, as well as nine shots behind leader Ole Miss.
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Arkansas finishes as runner-up in SEC Championships
OXFORD, Ms. – No. 21 Arkansas finished second in the SEC Cross Country Championships with 74 points to place behind No. 7 Alabama’s winning tally of 36 points at the Ole Miss Golf Course on Friday morning. It marked the first time since 2012 for another team to...
arkansasrazorbacks.com
10 Things to Know - Auburn
1. – Last time out, Arkansas went on the road to take down FBS Independent BYU, 52-35, with an explosive offensive effort. It was the first time the Razorbacks had scored 50+ points on the road against a non-conference opponent since 1910 vs. Washington University in St. Louis. 2....
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Podojil Ties All-Time Goals Record in 6-0 Win over Kentucky
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The ninth-ranked Razorbacks (11-3-3, 6-2-2 SEC) defeated Kentucky 6-0 on senior night in the program’s largest SEC victory since 1999. Senior forward Anna Podojil’s 44th career score was one of the six, which tied Arkansas’ all-time goals record. Goalkeeper Grace Barbara tallied her...
