CABO SAN LUCAS, Mexico – The No. 14 Arkansas women’s golf team is now in a tie for eighth place after two rounds at the Battle at the Beach hosted by TCU. Arkansas shot 3-over par as a team today to slip down one spot on the team leaderboard and is at 10-over 578 (291-287) through the first two rounds. The Razorbacks are tied with Clemson with both teams being two strokes behind seventh-place Mississippi State. Tournament host TCU leads the way with a 9-under 559.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 13 HOURS AGO