Army Times

US Army will ditch old radios amid larger modernization juggle

WASHINGTON — When it comes to tactical radios, the U.S. Army is walking a tightrope. The service, currently juggling a half-dozen major modernization goals, is trying to find a balance between the communication upgrades it needs to make in preparation for conflicts of the future, potentially against a technologically savvy enemy, and the related high costs and looming deadlines.
WASHINGTON STATE
Army Times

Austin ‘confident’ about meeting recruiting challenges

Although headlines abounded this summer that the military faces a recruiting crisis, spurred by the Army’s announcement that it expected to miss its accessions goal by thousands, the Defense Department’s most senior leader says he is confident the services will be able to man themselves appropriately to achieve DoD’s stated goals of competing with and deterring China and Russia.
GEORGIA STATE
Army Times

Fearing Russian false flag in Ukraine, US launches plan to track arms

WASHINGTON ― The U.S. State Department released plans Thursday to better track weapons supplied to Ukraine, voicing fears Russian forces could capture and use them to fabricate an attack by Ukrainian forces. “Pro-Russian forces’ capture of Ukrainian weapons ― including donated materiel ― has been the main vector of...
WASHINGTON STATE
AFP

'There were bodies everywhere': US soldiers survive S. Korea crush

For hours, they pulled body after body out of the crushed tangles of limbs that filled the narrow Itaewon alleyway at the epicentre of South Korea's worst ever stampede. The soldiers stayed on the edge of the crush all night, desperately trying to pull people out of the piles of bodies, but said that by the time they got to them, it was often too late.
WASHINGTON STATE
Army Times

Major Hawaii-based Army exercise tests brigade in island-hopping fight

Correction: This article was updated at 1:40 p.m. Oct. 28, 2022, to note that this is not the first brigade rotation at JPMRC in Hawaii. More than 6,000 soldiers are headed into the “box” this weekend as part of a combat training center rotation across the Hawaiian islands designed to replicate a fight with China.
HAWAII STATE
The Associated Press

World leaders express sadness after Seoul stampede kills 151

HONG KONG (AP) — World leaders expressed sadness and condolences after at least 151 people were killed in a crowd surge Saturday night in Seoul, South Korea. The tragedy occurred in Seoul’s Itaewon district during Halloween festivities when a huge crowd surged into a narrow downhill alley. At least 82 others were injured in the South Korea’s deadliest accident in years. U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden sent their “deepest condolences” to the families of the deceased. “We grieve with the people of the Republic of Korea and wish for a quick recovery to all those who were injured,” said President Biden in a tweet. “The United States stands with the Republic of Korea during this tragic time.”
Army Times

Extremism among vets needs study and prevention, lawmakers warn

Federal officials need to find new ways to study and prevent extremism among veterans before the problem becomes widespread, according to a new report released by Democratic lawmakers on the House Veterans’ Affairs Committee on Thursday. “Acknowledging the unfortunate reality that violent extremism is a small but growing threat...
WISCONSIN STATE
Army Times

What I’m learning as I transition out of the Army

Gee, thanks, Captain Obvious. No, really, change is hard, and military transition comes with its own set of unique challenges. For me, add in the fact that I’ve been military since birth. It’s true that the military isn’t just a job; it’s a lifestyle, and it’s the only lifestyle I have ever known. I’ve been comfortably cradled in a community of camaraderie and stability.
The Guardian

Mikhail Khodorkovsky

Britain has been among Ukraine’s staunchest supporters since Vladimir Putin’s invasion. Whatever polling says about recent British prime ministers, their rating in Ukraine would be far higher. It now falls on Rishi Sunak to maintain and strengthen Britain’s leadership role supporting Ukraine’s existential fight on the frontline between freedom and tyranny.

