Army Times
US Army will ditch old radios amid larger modernization juggle
WASHINGTON — When it comes to tactical radios, the U.S. Army is walking a tightrope. The service, currently juggling a half-dozen major modernization goals, is trying to find a balance between the communication upgrades it needs to make in preparation for conflicts of the future, potentially against a technologically savvy enemy, and the related high costs and looming deadlines.
Army Times
Austin ‘confident’ about meeting recruiting challenges
Although headlines abounded this summer that the military faces a recruiting crisis, spurred by the Army’s announcement that it expected to miss its accessions goal by thousands, the Defense Department’s most senior leader says he is confident the services will be able to man themselves appropriately to achieve DoD’s stated goals of competing with and deterring China and Russia.
Army Times
Fearing Russian false flag in Ukraine, US launches plan to track arms
WASHINGTON ― The U.S. State Department released plans Thursday to better track weapons supplied to Ukraine, voicing fears Russian forces could capture and use them to fabricate an attack by Ukrainian forces. “Pro-Russian forces’ capture of Ukrainian weapons ― including donated materiel ― has been the main vector of...
'There were bodies everywhere': US soldiers survive S. Korea crush
For hours, they pulled body after body out of the crushed tangles of limbs that filled the narrow Itaewon alleyway at the epicentre of South Korea's worst ever stampede. The soldiers stayed on the edge of the crush all night, desperately trying to pull people out of the piles of bodies, but said that by the time they got to them, it was often too late.
Army Times
Major Hawaii-based Army exercise tests brigade in island-hopping fight
Correction: This article was updated at 1:40 p.m. Oct. 28, 2022, to note that this is not the first brigade rotation at JPMRC in Hawaii. More than 6,000 soldiers are headed into the “box” this weekend as part of a combat training center rotation across the Hawaiian islands designed to replicate a fight with China.
World leaders express sadness after Seoul stampede kills 151
HONG KONG (AP) — World leaders expressed sadness and condolences after at least 151 people were killed in a crowd surge Saturday night in Seoul, South Korea. The tragedy occurred in Seoul’s Itaewon district during Halloween festivities when a huge crowd surged into a narrow downhill alley. At least 82 others were injured in the South Korea’s deadliest accident in years. U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden sent their “deepest condolences” to the families of the deceased. “We grieve with the people of the Republic of Korea and wish for a quick recovery to all those who were injured,” said President Biden in a tweet. “The United States stands with the Republic of Korea during this tragic time.”
Army Times
Extremism among vets needs study and prevention, lawmakers warn
Federal officials need to find new ways to study and prevent extremism among veterans before the problem becomes widespread, according to a new report released by Democratic lawmakers on the House Veterans’ Affairs Committee on Thursday. “Acknowledging the unfortunate reality that violent extremism is a small but growing threat...
Army Times
What I’m learning as I transition out of the Army
Gee, thanks, Captain Obvious. No, really, change is hard, and military transition comes with its own set of unique challenges. For me, add in the fact that I’ve been military since birth. It’s true that the military isn’t just a job; it’s a lifestyle, and it’s the only lifestyle I have ever known. I’ve been comfortably cradled in a community of camaraderie and stability.
Army Times
Troops, families: It’s not too late to vote by absentee ballot
If you’re a service member or family member voting by absentee ballot, or an overseas U.S. citizen voting by absentee ballot, it’s not too late to get your vote in and counted for the Nov. 8 elections. In some cases, voters can still register to vote in their...
Mikhail Khodorkovsky
Britain has been among Ukraine’s staunchest supporters since Vladimir Putin’s invasion. Whatever polling says about recent British prime ministers, their rating in Ukraine would be far higher. It now falls on Rishi Sunak to maintain and strengthen Britain’s leadership role supporting Ukraine’s existential fight on the frontline between freedom and tyranny.
