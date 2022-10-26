Read full article on original website
Reflecting: Terrifying Week for Atherton and Davison Schools
The week of October 24th has proven to be a stressful, even terrifying week for many students, parents, teachers, bus drivers, faculty and emergency responders around Genesee County. Granted we didn't have a school shooting like Oxford did one year ago... or even St. Louis, MO last week. No, our community hell presented itself in a bevy of ways.
Here’s what happened at the Oct. 24 Flint City Council Meeting
Flint, MI – After much deliberation, Flint City Council approved a plan for the city’s American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds at its Oct. 24, 2022 meeting. The council also voted on several grants, budget amendments, and resolutions to extend a contract with a consulting firm and recognize November as homeless awareness month.
Ballot issues in Ogemaw County
Hannah and Kyle carve pumpkins using a mix of new internet hacks and traditional methods. These are the top stories we're following today. Kyle Gillett has your evening forecast. TV5 News update: Friday evening, Oct. 28, 2022. Updated: Oct. 28, 2022 at 6:58 PM EDT. |. Here's a look at...
Standoff in Bay City After Notice of Eviction
6:00 p.m. UPDATE: The Bay City Department of Public Safety has announced that the suspect was taken into custody around 5:00 p.m. Police say no officers were injured in the arrest, but the suspect received minor injuries from continued resistance. Police are in a standoff at a Bay City apartment...
Man charged in Bay City standoff
BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - A Bay City man was arrested on Thursday after an hours-long standoff. Harold Nielsen, 77, of Bay City, was arraigned Friday, Oct. 28. He has been charged with assault with a dangerous weapon, and resisting/obstructing police. His attorney entered a not guilty plea on both...
Gilly’s Bistro opens in Bay City’s Johnson Street Business District
BAY CITY, MI — Gilly’s Bistro is now open and serving customers in Bay City’s Johnson Street Business District. Guillermo and Diana Gonzalez of Saginaw Township are the owners of Gilly’s Bistro, 1023 N. Johnson St., formerly 3rd and Johnson Market & Eatery. Their restaurant and market, which opened in September, offers a lunch and dinner menu, groceries and take-and-bake entrees like mushroom ravioli and beef pot pie.
Procession honors life, legacy of Judy Zehnder Keller in Frankenmuth
FRANKENMUTH, MI — It was a farewell tribute fit for Frankenmuth royalty. As the procession rolled down Main Street led by the flashing lights of Frankenmuth police vehicles, Judy Zehnder Keller took one last stroll through the familiar, loving town she grew up in. Business signs all along downtown...
Flint area school district adding armed security, metal detectors after ‘airdrop’ threats
FLINT, MI -- Atherton Community Schools is adding armed security at its two school buildings and a metal detector at the junior/senior high school in the aftermath of “airdrop” message threats. Atherton Schools Superintendent John Ploof announced the new measures in a letter to parents on Friday, Oct....
TV5 News Update: Thursday Morning, Oct. 27th
A car caught fire Wednesday evening in the drive-thru of the QDOBA restaurant on Bay Road in Saginaw County’s Kochville Township as the passengers were pulling up to order food. |. Chief Meteorologist Chris Easlick has your evening forecast. TV5 News update 10/26/2022. Updated: 17 hours ago. |. Here's...
Motorcyclist crashes to avoid deer in Sanilac County
SPEAKER TWP, MI—A motorcyclist in Speaker Township was hospitalized Thursday evening after trying to avoid a deer in the roadway. Around 7 p.m., Oct. 27, Sanilac County Central Dispatch received a report of a motorcycle that had crashed into a ditch on W. Galbraith Line Road near Jordan Road in Speaker Township.
Suspect in Uptown Bay City crash hospitalized in critical condition, police say
BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - The suspect who was taken into custody following a crash in Uptown Bay City Tuesday night remains hospitalized in critical condition, according to Michigan State Police. The 40-year-old man is accused of stabbing someone Tuesday and then leading police on a high-speed chase through Saginaw...
New State-of-the-Art JX Truck Center-Clare Opening Oct. 31
JX Enterprises announced JX Truck Center-Clare, its newest dealership, opens for business Oct. 31 to serve customers’ parts, service, and truck rental and leasing needs. JX Truck Center-Clare, located at 9989 Rebak Way (Clare, MI, 48617) near the heavily trafficked merge of highways 10 and 127, is a purpose-built, 29,000 square-foot facility with modern amenities and styling. It is located on a six-acre lot to provide ample parking and easy access for trucks and trailers.
Two Michigan Cities Named to Prettiest Towns to Visit in Winter List
You have to admit, winter in Michigan definitely has its beautiful moments. Whether it's just the picturesque look of a fresh snowfall or the many events that capitalize on the season, Michigan does winter upright. According to Country Living, Michigan has not one, but two cities landing on the list...
Davison Girl Kicks Student’s Head Through School Bus Window
A Davison High School student was suspended last week after a violent interaction with another student. A jaw-dropping video that was taken on a Davison school bus back on October 19 has been making its rounds on social media. The video shows a girl leaning over and talking to a...
Georgia family seeking justice after visiting mother of 2 killed in Saginaw
SAGINAW, MI — A Georgia family is looking for answers after one of their relatives, a young mother of two, was killed while visiting Saginaw. LaDunna A. Griggs, a 22-year-old from Douglasville, Georgia, suffered fatal gunshot wounds about 11:30 p.m. on Oct. 19 at a residence in the 900 block of North Porter Street. Griggs was taken to a local hospital, where staff pronounced her deceased.
Stabbing suspect who crashed into Uptown Bay City townhome faces assault with intent to murder charge
BAY CITY, MI — Still hospitalized after crashing into an Uptown Bay City townhome, a local man is now facing charges related to him allegedly repeatedly stabbing his ex-wife in public. Authorities on Wednesday, Oct. 26, issued a warrant for the 40-year-old man, charging him with single counts of...
Bay City area high school football results, recaps, reactions for Week 10
BAY CITY, MI – A look at high school football highlights from MLive Bay City’s 23-school coverage area for Oct. 28, 2022. Bay City area coaches are asked to submit results, highlights and comments the night of each game by emailing lthomps2@mlive.com. GLADWIN 35, OGEMAW HEIGHTS 20.
Railroad crossing on busy Bay City road to close until early November
BAY CITY, MI - A railroad crossing on one of the main business thoroughfares in Bay City and Bangor Township could be the source of some headaches for drivers through the beginning of November. The Wilder Road railroad crossing near Shrestha Drive between Euclid Road and Henry Street will be...
Saginaw sports legend Bob Coffey, 82, dies
Bob Coffey achieved Saginaw sports legendary status in high school. And he never stopped building on the legend. Coffey, who owns the Saginaw-area basketball record for points in a game with 62, died Tuesday. He was 82. “I was probably five or six years behind him at (Saginaw) Sacred Heart,...
Traffic alert: Major road closure in Bay Co.
BAY COUNTY, Mich. (WNEM) - Starting Thursday, Oct. 27, the Wilder Road railroad crossing near Shrestha Drive will be closed in Bay County. This is about a quarter mile from Euclid and Wilder Road. The Bay County Road Commission advises motorists to plan accordingly. The closure will add time to commutes as motorists will have to follow the detours posted.
