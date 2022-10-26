ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reflecting: Terrifying Week for Atherton and Davison Schools

The week of October 24th has proven to be a stressful, even terrifying week for many students, parents, teachers, bus drivers, faculty and emergency responders around Genesee County. Granted we didn't have a school shooting like Oxford did one year ago... or even St. Louis, MO last week. No, our community hell presented itself in a bevy of ways.
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
Flint Beat

Here’s what happened at the Oct. 24 Flint City Council Meeting

Flint, MI – After much deliberation, Flint City Council approved a plan for the city’s American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds at its Oct. 24, 2022 meeting. The council also voted on several grants, budget amendments, and resolutions to extend a contract with a consulting firm and recognize November as homeless awareness month.
FLINT, MI
WNEM

Ballot issues in Ogemaw County

Hannah and Kyle carve pumpkins using a mix of new internet hacks and traditional methods. These are the top stories we're following today. Kyle Gillett has your evening forecast. TV5 News update: Friday evening, Oct. 28, 2022. Updated: Oct. 28, 2022 at 6:58 PM EDT. |. Here's a look at...
wsgw.com

Standoff in Bay City After Notice of Eviction

6:00 p.m. UPDATE: The Bay City Department of Public Safety has announced that the suspect was taken into custody around 5:00 p.m. Police say no officers were injured in the arrest, but the suspect received minor injuries from continued resistance. Police are in a standoff at a Bay City apartment...
BAY CITY, MI
WNEM

Man charged in Bay City standoff

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - A Bay City man was arrested on Thursday after an hours-long standoff. Harold Nielsen, 77, of Bay City, was arraigned Friday, Oct. 28. He has been charged with assault with a dangerous weapon, and resisting/obstructing police. His attorney entered a not guilty plea on both...
BAY CITY, MI
The Saginaw News

Gilly’s Bistro opens in Bay City’s Johnson Street Business District

BAY CITY, MI — Gilly’s Bistro is now open and serving customers in Bay City’s Johnson Street Business District. Guillermo and Diana Gonzalez of Saginaw Township are the owners of Gilly’s Bistro, 1023 N. Johnson St., formerly 3rd and Johnson Market & Eatery. Their restaurant and market, which opened in September, offers a lunch and dinner menu, groceries and take-and-bake entrees like mushroom ravioli and beef pot pie.
BAY CITY, MI
WNEM

TV5 News Update: Thursday Morning, Oct. 27th

A car caught fire Wednesday evening in the drive-thru of the QDOBA restaurant on Bay Road in Saginaw County’s Kochville Township as the passengers were pulling up to order food. |. Chief Meteorologist Chris Easlick has your evening forecast. TV5 News update 10/26/2022. Updated: 17 hours ago. |. Here's...
MLive

Motorcyclist crashes to avoid deer in Sanilac County

SPEAKER TWP, MI—A motorcyclist in Speaker Township was hospitalized Thursday evening after trying to avoid a deer in the roadway. Around 7 p.m., Oct. 27, Sanilac County Central Dispatch received a report of a motorcycle that had crashed into a ditch on W. Galbraith Line Road near Jordan Road in Speaker Township.
SANILAC COUNTY, MI
wasteadvantagemag.com

New State-of-the-Art JX Truck Center-Clare Opening Oct. 31

JX Enterprises announced JX Truck Center-Clare, its newest dealership, opens for business Oct. 31 to serve customers’ parts, service, and truck rental and leasing needs. JX Truck Center-Clare, located at 9989 Rebak Way (Clare, MI, 48617) near the heavily trafficked merge of highways 10 and 127, is a purpose-built, 29,000 square-foot facility with modern amenities and styling. It is located on a six-acre lot to provide ample parking and easy access for trucks and trailers.
CLARE, MI
The Saginaw News

Georgia family seeking justice after visiting mother of 2 killed in Saginaw

SAGINAW, MI — A Georgia family is looking for answers after one of their relatives, a young mother of two, was killed while visiting Saginaw. LaDunna A. Griggs, a 22-year-old from Douglasville, Georgia, suffered fatal gunshot wounds about 11:30 p.m. on Oct. 19 at a residence in the 900 block of North Porter Street. Griggs was taken to a local hospital, where staff pronounced her deceased.
SAGINAW, MI
The Saginaw News

Saginaw sports legend Bob Coffey, 82, dies

Bob Coffey achieved Saginaw sports legendary status in high school. And he never stopped building on the legend. Coffey, who owns the Saginaw-area basketball record for points in a game with 62, died Tuesday. He was 82. “I was probably five or six years behind him at (Saginaw) Sacred Heart,...
SAGINAW, MI
WNEM

Traffic alert: Major road closure in Bay Co.

BAY COUNTY, Mich. (WNEM) - Starting Thursday, Oct. 27, the Wilder Road railroad crossing near Shrestha Drive will be closed in Bay County. This is about a quarter mile from Euclid and Wilder Road. The Bay County Road Commission advises motorists to plan accordingly. The closure will add time to commutes as motorists will have to follow the detours posted.
BAY COUNTY, MI
