Amazon lets you pay with Venmo, just in time for holiday shopping

By Derrek Lee
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ec2Qu_0infQInh00

What you need to know

  • Amazon now allows users to pay for items using Venmo as a payment method.
  • Venmo users will be able to apply for Venmo Payment Protection on eligible products.
  • The feature has begun rolling out and is expected to come to all U.S. consumers in time for Black Friday.

Amazon may have recently finished with its random Prime Day part two, but the company is already gearing up for the next major sales event. Black Friday is just one month away, and Amazon is preparing shoppers by adding Venmo as a new payment method.

"We want to offer customers payment options that are convenient, easy to use, and secure—and there’s no better time for that than the busy holiday season," says Max Bardon, vice president of Amazon Worldwide Payments. "Whether it’s paying with cash, buying now and paying later, or now paying via Venmo, our goal is to meet the needs and preferences of every Amazon customer."

The option rolls out to consumers this week and will be available on the Amazon website and the mobile app. Users can link their Venmo accounts with their Amazon accounts, and it appears this can be done during the checkout flow with a new option appearing to add Venmo.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30QeDI_0infQInh00

(Image credit: Amazon)

Once added, users will be able to make Venmo their default payment method. Purchases will be protected by Amazon's A-to-z Guarantee, and eligible purchases will also be able to take advantage of Venmo's Purchase Protection, which may reimburse buyers if something should happen to their order.

With many people using Venmo to transfer funds to one another, this gives Amazon shoppers access to a widely-used payment method as we approach Black Friday. For now, Venmo will be available only to U.S. consumers and will roll out to shoppers in time for Black Friday, in case it doesn't appear for you automatically.

