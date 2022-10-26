ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sierra Vista, AZ

Sierra Vista police need public's help identifying woman killed in car crash

By Caleb J. Fernández
KGUN 9 Tucson News
 3 days ago
The Sierra Vista Police Department is asking the public to help it identify a woman killed in a recent car crash.

Public Information Officer Tim Wachtel confirms a collision on Sunday near the intersection of Highway 92 and East Snyder Boulevard left a person dead.

He says police learned the victim was "walking southbound on the multi-use path along Highway 92" toward Snyder Boulevard when two cars hit her.

However, investigators are struggling to identify the woman. They describe her as:

  • 5'7" tall
  • Blue eyes
  • Gray and light brown hair
  • Wearing green pocket t-shirt
  • Levi Strauss blue jeans
  • No shoes or jewelry
  • No teeth or dentures

These Elle brand glasses are the only other clue they have to identify her.

Sierra Vista Police Apartment

Anyone with information about the woman's identity should contact Detective John Andela at (520) 452-7500.

——-
Caleb Fernández is a digital content producer for KGUN 9 . After earning his bachelor's degree from Penn State in Advertising/Public Relations, Caleb went to New York where he learned production assistance, photography and art direction. Share your story ideas and important issues with Caleb by emailing caleb.fernandez@kgun9.com or by connecting on LinkedIn , Instagram , and Twitter .

KGUN 9 Tucson News

KGUN 9 Tucson News

