Savannah, GA

Savannah Police fire officer who shot and killed Saudi Lee in Carver Village in June

By Drew Favakeh, Savannah Morning News
 3 days ago
This is a developing story.

On Oct. 20, the Savannah Police Department fired Ernest Ferguson, the officer who shot and killed Saudi Arai Lee in the Carver Village neighborhood on June 24.

According to SPD spokesperson Bianca Johnson, Ferguson's employment was terminated for an “incident un-related to the officer-involved shooting investigation.” No further details were provided.

Ferguson, a Northwest Precinct patrol officer, was on paid administrative leave from the department at the time of his termination. He was placed on leave while the department continued its investigation into the fatal shooting of Lee, 31, near the intersection of West Gwinnett and Magazine streets on Savannah's west side. That investigation remains ongoing.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation completed its inquiry into the shooting and provided a copy of its findings to the Chatham County District Attorney's office on Aug. 16. The DA has not respond yet to a status request on the results of its investigation. Typically, the DA has 90 days to release its findings and make a determination whether to bring charges against an officer who has been involved in a fatal shooting.

Initial Report:Man shot, killed in fifth police shooting in Savannah this year

Lax Reporting:Documents show Savannah Police didn't fully vet officer who later shot, killed Carver Village man

Reprimands:'Officer Ferguson must understand to avoid conflicts': Documents detail SPD officer's previous work

Ferguson has been the subject of other investigations since joining the force on March 15, 2021. Ferguson had been reprimanded for failing to activate his body-worn camera in at least three incidents — sparking two internal disciplinary reviews and one internal counseling form — and misusing his department-issued taser while off-duty at home.

Prior to working at SPD, Ferguson was employed with the Coastal State Prison. Working as a correctional officer at the prison from Feb. 2020 to March 2021, Ferguson had been involved in eight use-of-force incidents. SPD failed to note those incidents in a pre-employment background check of Ferguson and hired him 12 days after he left the prison.

Drew Favakeh is the public safety reporter for Savannah Morning News. You can reach him at AFavakeh@savannahnow.com.

