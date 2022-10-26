Read full article on original website
Zoë Kravitz Just Wore These Carrie Bradshaw-Approved Shoes To A Party
No one does minimalist red carpet style quite like Zoë Kravitz. Her fashion portfolio is filled with slinky gowns and perfectly tailored separates that make up her sleek, impactful looks. The actor’s unfussy footwear collection is worth taking note of, too, and it looks like Kravitz’s slingback heels are one of her favorite styles to wear. For proof, check out her Manolo Blahnik Carolyne pumps, which she wore to a launch party for Tiffany & Co.’s Lock Collection earlier this week. (It’s worth mentioning that the luxe footwear brand is an all-time favorite for Carrie Bradshaw, so in a way the two likely would be BFFs in the Sex and the City world.)
Rihanna’s Dress Was Styled So Differently From Its Original Runway Look
PSA: Rihanna is officially back in action on the red carpet. On Oct. 26, she made her first official events appearance in months at the premiere of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Rihanna wore a dress that featured a futuristic, halo-like draping around the hips with opera gloves. Although the look felt like a departure from her sultry maternity style, it was no less attention-grabbing and immediately became a hot topic of discussion on the Internet. Rihanna borrowed the aforementioned look from Rick Owens’ Fall/Winter 2022 catwalk. Her pick was a strapless maxi gown that was made entirely from grayish-blue denim and was covered in gleaming olive-toned sequins.
Rihanna’s ‘Fairycore’ Hair Is Such An Ethereal Look For Her Big Comeback
This is not a drill: Rihanna is back! The star is not only set to perform the Super Bowl Halftime Show in early 2023, but she’s also releasing her first single in six years — “Lift Me Up”, out on October 28, which will be a part of the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack. At last night’s Los Angeles premiere of the Marvel film, the singer and Fenty Beauty founder took the red carpet by storm in a sequin, strapless Rick Owens dress and dramatic opera gloves. Rihanna’s tousled waves and sultry makeup took the already-striking ensemble to the next level, reminding the world of her unyielding ability to serve breathtaking looks — as if anyone had forgotten.
Danai Gurira’s Catsuit Look Shows That ‘Sexy’ Doesn’t Have To Be ‘Skintight’
Danai Gurira is embracing the sheer trend — not through the typical dress or top, but with a catsuit. Gurira wore the Gabriela Hearst hand-crochet jumpsuit in black from the Spring/Summer 2023 collection, to Jimmy Kimmel Live! in Los Angeles on Oct. 26. The Marvel movies actor looked so glam in the number which featured long sleeves, a flared leg, and a large, swirl motif that stood out against her bare skin. (She only wore black high-waisted underwear and a coordinated bra underneath.) She accessorized with black sunglasses, pointed-toe pumps, and a headscarf. She also carried a striped bag in gold, white, and black by the designer.
The Downsides To Documenting Every Outfit On Vacation
I took a trip recently and packed a sweater, thinking it’d be good to have for chilly days. But then every day turned out chilly, and almost every photo I took — and posted online — featured the same look. I felt oddly defensive about this — it’s normal to wear the same style over and over, I’d justify to a phantom style critic inside my head. But I couldn’t shake the feeling that my vacation style wasn’t measuring up on social media.
The Best Party Outfits That I'm Prepping For The Holiday Season
Anyone who knows me knows that October 1 through December 31 is my most favorite time of year. Yes, while some thrive in blooming spring or throughout the carefree summer days, I shine brightest in the fall and early winter months. Perhaps it’s because this season is a steady procession of the holidays nearest and dearest to my heart: Halloween, my birthday, Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year’s Eve. So, at this point in the game, you know I have my best party outfits locked and loaded for the months ahead.
This Shimmery New Nail Trend Is The Manicure Equivalent Of A Disco Ball
Do you feel that eerie sense of stillness? That’s the calm before the storm of the festive season. Halloweekend is officially here, and once the costumes and candy are over, it’s full-speed ahead to holiday parties and gift-giving gatherings — and you’re going to want plenty of manicure inspiration on deck. This week, Team TZR is rounding up the best in holiday-inspired nail looks, from traditionally sparkly fare — think glitter ombré nails — to more unexpected shades. Of course, there are a few Halloween nail designs to get the last-minute inspiration flowing.
Cut Your Makeup Stash In Half With These All-Over Multitaskers
I have but two modes: hyper-focused speed demon, and world’s laziest slug — the duality of man, right? By the end of the workday, when all my turbo is tapped, there’s nothing I love more than crawling into a pair of elastic-waisted anything and flopping back on the bed. That attitude definitely extends to my makeup bag, too — if it’s not a glitter-liner-and-falsies day, it’s all about multitasking makeup sticks and all-over products that can get me out the door as fast as possible without sacrificing presentability. Over the years, I’ve tried too many two-in-one, three-in-one, and even all-in-one beauty products that I consider myself an expert on lazy-day looks. And as the days go shorter and colder (directly correlated to my own will to stand upright at any given time), those relaxed tips and tricks are more necessary than ever.
Faith's Favorites: 6 Must-Have Fall Beauty Products
Welcome to the third installment of Faith’s Favorites, where Bustle’s executive beauty director waxes poetic about the products bringing her joy. The other day, during my daily mid-afternoon Instagram scroll, I came upon a meme that resonated deep within my soul. It proclaimed, “Legally, girls shouldn’t have to get out of bed if they’re cozy.” I agree with this wholeheartedly. Now that we’re officially in the swing of fall, I only want to be swathed in fuzzy fabrics, nestled into a soft, warm surface (ideally, my bed), with fluffy socks hugging my feet. The Danish have a word for this concept: hygge, which describes the feeling of ultimate contentment one feels when one is cozy. As the temperatures drop outside, I want everything in my life to be hygge — including my beauty products. This month, I’ve been slathering my skin with ceramide-rich serums and hydrating skin tints, fully embodying the cozycore aesthetic. Ahead, find the six products I have on rotation this month.
Taylor Swift's 'Anti-Hero' Decor Is A Modern 1970s Dream
If there’s one thing Taylor Swift fans are going to do, it’s look for clues. So when the ever-evolving musical artist announced at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards that she would soon be dropping a new album, Midnights, her faithful listeners were quick to come up with theories about the creative direction and content. The cover art, which featured her in moody lighting with glittery cat eye makeup, had many anticipating a Tumblr-era/mid-aughts aesthetic, but that’s not the only nostalgic element you can expect from her latest effort: Swift’s “Anti-Hero” music video proves she’s also having a moment with ‘70s style decor — and it just might inspire you, too.
TikTok’s ‘I’m Cold’ Makeup Trend Is The Winter Version Of Sunburn Blush — And It’s Stunning
Like it or not, winter is quietly creeping closer and throwing out every existing trend on its way in. Juicy, glossed lips are giving way to regal mattes, moody nail shades are taking over, and sun-kissed bronzers are moving towards the back of the drawer. Fortunately, what comes after the summer makeup might be even better. Even amid the endless parade of TikTok’s infinite scroll, you’ve certainly seen the wildly popular “sunburn blush” craze. Now, get ready for the “I’m Cold” makeup trend, TikTok’s winterized version of the glowy, blush-heavy look. If you’ve been dreading winter’s arrival, this cozy trend could be just the thing to finally get you on board with the imminent icy weather.
The 6 Best Winter Haircuts Taking Over This Season
As the chilly temperatures slowly settle in, you might find yourself excited for cozy nights in, snuggled up watching your favorite holiday movie, or celebrating outside with friends. While both options make for optimal winter activities, another great way to usher in the new season is with a fresh new winter haircut. But with so many hair trends (curtain bangs, soft bobs, disconnected pixies, and curly shags) popping up daily, how do you know what’s really on trend?
