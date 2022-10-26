Read full article on original website
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Seminole by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-29 20:51:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-30 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Seminole The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida St Johns River Near Sanford affecting Seminole County. .The Saint Johns River at Sanford is forecast to remain in Moderate Flood Stage through next week while continuing a slow decline. Interests along the river will continue to see moderate flood impacts. For the St. Johns River...including Sanford...Moderate flooding is forecast. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Sunday morning at 1100 AM EDT. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...St Johns River Near Sanford. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 7.4 feet, Many secondary roads are flooded and may become impassable around Lake Monroe and in Enterprise. Rising water begins to impact more areas of Stone Island and water approaches homes in River Oaks Estates. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:30 PM EDT Saturday the stage was 7.3 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 PM EDT Saturday was 7.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 7.3 feet just after midnight tonight. - Flood stage is 5.5 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (8 pm) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu St Johns River Sanford 5.5 7.3 Sat 8 pm 7.2 7.2 7.2 7.2 7.1
weather.gov
Tornado Warning issued for Baldwin by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-29 21:20:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-29 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Tornadoes are extremely difficult to see and confirm at night. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Target Area: Baldwin The National Weather Service in Mobile has issued a * Tornado Warning for West central Baldwin County in southwestern Alabama * Until 1000 PM CDT. * At 920 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Daphne, moving north at 25 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Spanish Fort around 930 PM CDT. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Mobile by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-29 22:59:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-30 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Mobile FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 245 AM CDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southwest Alabama, including the following county, Mobile. * WHEN...Until 245 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1134 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Midtown Mobile, Downtown Mobile, Prichard, Tillmans Corner, Theodore, Chickasaw, I10 And I65, I65 And I165, Navco, Neshota, Mertz, Tacon, Mann, West Hill, Forest Hill, Wheelerville, Plateau, Whistler, Eight Mile and North Mobile.
weather.gov
Tornado Watch issued for Jackson by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-29 20:37:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-29 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Jackson TORNADO WATCH 558 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN MISSISSIPPI THIS WATCH INCLUDES 1 COUNTY IN SOUTHERN MISSISSIPPI JACKSON THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF GAUTIER, MOSS POINT, OCEAN SPRINGS, PASCAGOULA, AND ST. MARTIN.
weather.gov
Severe Weather Statement issued for Baldwin by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-29 21:46:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-29 21:56:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Baldwin THE TORNADO WARNING FOR WEST CENTRAL BALDWIN COUNTY IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until midnight CDT for southwestern Alabama.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Central Lea County, Eddy County Plains, Northern Lea County by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-28 02:31:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-28 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Central Lea County; Eddy County Plains; Northern Lea County; Southern Lea County WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...Southeast New Mexico Plains. * WHEN...Until 1 PM CDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Washington by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-29 20:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-29 21:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for southeastern Mississippi. A Tornado Watch also remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for southwestern Alabama...and southeastern Mississippi. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for southeastern Mississippi. A Tornado Watch also remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for southwestern Alabama...and southeastern Mississippi. Target Area: Washington The National Weather Service in Mobile has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Washington County in southwestern Alabama Southeastern Wayne County in southeastern Mississippi * Until 945 PM CDT. * At 816 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near State Line, or 14 miles west of Chatom, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Millry and Buckatunna. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Mobile Coastal by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-29 11:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-29 21:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for southwestern Alabama. Target Area: Mobile Coastal A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of south central Mobile County through 945 PM CDT At 856 PM CDT, National Weather Service doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm capable of producing funnel clouds over Dauphin Island, moving north at 25 mph. HAZARD...This storm has the potential to produce funnel clouds as it moves across Dauphin Island and northward towards Alabama Port. The environment is favorable for tornadoes and they may form with little to no advanced warning. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...This storm is capable of waterspouts over the far southwest portions of Mobile Bay and funnel clouds over far southeast Mobile county. Locations impacted include Dauphin Island. WATERSPOUT...POSSIBLE MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
weather.gov
High Wind Warning issued for East Glacier Park Region by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-30 02:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-31 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. Target Area: East Glacier Park Region; Eastern Glacier, Western Toole, and Central Pondera; Northern High Plains; Southern High Plains; Southern Rocky Mountain Front HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM SUNDAY TO 6 AM MDT MONDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 35 to 45 mph, with gusts up to 75 mph expected. * WHERE...The Rocky Mountain Front and adjacent foothills and plains, and Eastern Glacier, Western Toole, and Central Pondera. * WHEN...From 2 AM Sunday to 6 AM MDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Lake, Volusia by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-29 20:54:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-30 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Lake; Volusia The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida St Johns River Near Astor affecting Lake and Volusia Counties. .The Saint Johns River at Astor will continue on a slow decline, remaining within Moderate Flood Stage well into next week. For the St. Johns River...including Astor...Moderate flooding is forecast. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Sunday morning at 1100 AM EDT. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...St Johns River Near Astor. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 3.5 feet, Many yards and streets along the river, and with canals flooded, water enters the first floor of low lying homes. Flooding to docks and yards at condominiums on Juno Trail and docks at Astor Bridge Marina. Roads flooded in South Moon Fish Camp and starting to move over the sea wall at Blair`s Jungle Den. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:30 PM EDT Saturday the stage was 3.8 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 PM EDT Saturday was 3.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 3.5 feet Thursday evening. - Flood stage is 2.3 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (8 pm) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu St Johns River Astor 2.3 3.8 Sat 8 pm 3.7 3.6 3.6 3.6 3.5
weather.gov
Frost Advisory issued for Kent by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-30 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-30 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Kent FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM EDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 35 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Kent MD. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 8 AM EDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
weather.gov
Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Duval, Coastal Flagler, Coastal Nassau by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-30 02:16:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-30 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Duval; Coastal Flagler; Coastal Nassau; Coastal St. Johns COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, minor coastal flooding. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents and rough surf. * WHERE...Southeast Georgia and Northeast Florida Beaches. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, until 5 PM EDT this afternoon. For the High Rip Current Risk, through this evening. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
weather.gov
Rip Current Statement issued for Escambia Coastal, Okaloosa Coastal, Santa Rosa Coastal by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-30 02:19:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-30 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Escambia Coastal; Okaloosa Coastal; Santa Rosa Coastal HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...In Alabama, Mobile Coastal and Baldwin Coastal Counties. In Florida, Escambia Coastal, Santa Rosa Coastal and Okaloosa Coastal Counties. * WHEN...Through this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
weather.gov
Frost Advisory issued for Mercer, Middlesex, Northwestern Burlington, Western Monmouth by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-30 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-30 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Mercer; Middlesex; Northwestern Burlington; Western Monmouth FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM EDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 32 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...In New Jersey, Middlesex, Western Monmouth, Mercer and Northwestern Burlington. In Pennsylvania, Eastern Montgomery and Lower Bucks. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 8 AM EDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
weather.gov
Beach Hazards Statement issued for East Carteret, Hatteras Island, Ocracoke Island by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-30 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-30 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Life-threatening rip currents. If caught in a rip current, remain calm. Swim in a direction following the shoreline. If tired, float or tread water until out of the rip current. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: East Carteret; Hatteras Island; Ocracoke Island BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...The beaches from Cape Hatteras to Cape Lookout. * WHEN...From Sunday morning through Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The most likely time for strong rip currents to occur is a couple hours either side of low tide, which will occur around 6:30 PM Sunday.
weather.gov
Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Broward County, Coastal Miami Dade County by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-29 19:30:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-30 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Broward County; Coastal Miami Dade County; Coastal Palm Beach County HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Coastal Palm Beach, Coastal Broward, and Coastal Miami- Dade Counties. * WHEN...Through Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
