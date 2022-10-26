Florida State football: Quarterback Jordan Travis used bye week to refresh physically and mentally

Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis looked to make the most of the team's bye week.

The redshirt junior signal caller said he went to Orlando with a couple of his teammates last week after a grueling five-game stretch for the Seminoles, including a three-game losing streak.

"Just reset and refresh. I feel like that's important," Travis said. "Just to get away. Just to get out of Tallahassee for a couple of days.

"I felt it was really effective. I needed it pretty badly. I came back this week and feel refreshed and ready to go. ...

"I feel amazing right now."

Opponent preview:Florida State football opponent preview: Georgia Tech defense playing well after coaching changes

Toafili improvement:'He is an all-around back': Florida State football's Lawrance Toafili earning trust from coaches

Analysis:Five concerns Florida State football needs to address to ensure a strong finish

FSU (4-3, 2-3 ACC) will look to bounce back as it hosts Georgia Tech at noon Saturday at Doak Campbell Stadium (TV: ACC Network).

Seminole head coach Mike Norvell said he has noticed a rejuvenated Travis in the first two days of practice this week.

"He's been very good,' Norvell said. "I've liked his attitude, I've liked his approach. There's some things we're almost forcing to some challenging looks, some challenging situations for him.

"That's what I like about him. There are some things that are very clean for him. There are some things we need more repetition. He wants to get as many reps as he can in the challenging looks to build and bridge that confidence.

"He's been great this week. Have to continue that throughout these next few days."

So what did Travis do in his time away?

"Nothing much at all," Travis said. "I shopped a little. I was only there for two days. I shopped a little and relaxed."

Travis has completed 61.7% of his passes on the season, throwing for a career-high 1,661 yards, 11 touchdowns and three interceptions.

During the three-game losing streak to Wake Forest, NC State and Clemson, he has dipped down to 58% completion, eight touchdowns and all three of his picks.

"Those were some high-ranked teams we played pretty well against," Travis said. "But losing, that's what we see. We are a great football team, we know we can beat all those teams."

In the last two games, he has picked up his production on the ground with 171 yards on 21 rushes. He had 51 rushes on 21 attempts in the first five games.

So a refocused Travis is working on making sure his team turns around the losing streak.

"I'm tired of losing," Travis said. "I want to do whatever I can do to help this team win, so I have to bring the energy every single day.

"I am committed to coming every single day, giving 100% and pushing the guys."

Leading receiver Johnny Wilson also had a strong practice Tuesday, catching several deep balls and contested passes from Travis.

Wilson has become Travis' go-to receiver with 27 catches for 493 yards and three touchdowns.

With five games left on the schedule for the Seminoles, Travis said his goal for the rest of the season is pretty simple.

"To come out every single Saturday and win every single game," Travis said.

"It's going to be some guys' last five games at Florida State. So we just have to come here every single day and give everything we have for them."

Recruiting loss:Four-star OL recruit Roderick Kearney flips verbal commitment from Florida State to Florida

FSU injury updates

Norvell provided an injury update on a couple of key players on both sides of the ball.

Defensive tackle Fabien Lovett has missed the last five games with a lower right leg injury. Special teams coordinator/defensive ends coach John Papuchis said Lovett required surgery on the injury in his press conference Monday.

"Fabien's looking very good," Norvell said. "He got out and got even more work today. It will be a game-time call. I'm not going to put him in a position if he's not ready to go out and play.

"He's been getting more work. We'll see how he responds after a higher workload today."

Lovett's return would be a welcome addition to an FSU team that has struggled against the run, ranking No. 84 nationally (157 rushing yards allowed per game).

Ward exited early in the NC State game following a 39-yard run. He also missed the Clemson game. He is the team's leading rusher with 488 rush yards on 72 attempts, to go along with three scores.

Norvell indicated Ward is further behind Lovett.

"Treshaun is getting a little more participation in what he is able to do," Norvell said. "We'll see where that is when we get to game time."

Grades:Florida State football: Position-by-position grades for Seminoles coming out of bye week

Jeff Sims update

Georgia Tech quarterbacks coach and former FSU Heisman Trophy winner Chris Weinke said Sims (sprained foot) was in full pads for practice Wednesday. He said Sims is day-to-day in a videoconference with the media.

He mentioned that both Zach Gibson and Zach Pyron are possibilities to play against the Seminoles.

“I think the good thing there is we’ve got three guys that may see the football field on Saturday, so that leaves a little bit up in the air for them to try to defend,” Weinke said.

Sims completed 4 of 11 passes for 47 yards and an interception in a 16-9 loss to Virginia Tech last Thursday. He left in the second quarter with his injury.

Gibson came in and completed 10-for-25 passing for 99 yards, leading the Yellow Jackets to three points in 10 possessions. An appearance by Pyron would be the first of his career.

Norvell said his team will be prepared no matter who is under center.

"You prepare for it all," Norvell said. "Obviously with the quarterback not finishing last week, you have to be aware of it and there's a heightened sense of that. ... Whichever quarterback comes out there, we have to be ready and have to perform when you get your opportunity."

No moral victories:Kassim: Florida State, Mike Norvell not interested in moral victories, need to take next step in rebuild

GAME INFORMATION

Who: FSU (4-3, 2-3 ACC) vs. Georgia Tech (3-4, 2-2)

When/where: Saturday, noon; Doak Campbell Stadium

TV/Radio: ACC Network/94.9 FM

Live game updates: www.Tallahassee.com; @CarterKarels on Twitter; @Ehsan_Kassim on Twitter; @jackgwilliams on Twitter; @JimHenryTALLY

Reach Ehsan Kassim at ekassim@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter at @Ehsan_Kassim. You can also follow our coverage on Facebook (NoleSports) and Instagram (tlhnolesports).

No one covers the ‘Noles like the Tallahassee Democrat. Subscribe using the link at the top of the page and never miss a moment.