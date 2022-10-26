ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

WRGB

State judge rules parts of NY's new absentee ballot law unconstitutional

CAPITAL REGION, NY (WRGB) — Election Day is just a couple weeks away, but a State Supreme Court Judge ruling on Friday upended New York’s process for inspecting absentee ballots, finding some aspects of the state’s new law unconstitutional. The ruling sided with Republicans who brought on...
Action News Jax

Federal judge sides with Florida in elections law canvassing boards dispute

TALLAHASEE, Fla. — A federal judge has rejected a request by the Florida Democratic Party to block part of a new state elections law involving county canvassing boards. U.S. District Judge Kathleen Williams on Tuesday refused to issue a preliminary injunction, saying the Democratic Party and two individual plaintiffs “had not met their burden to establish a substantial threat of actual and imminent irreparable injury.”
FLORIDA STATE
Lake Oswego Review

Judge revokes entire $77,000 Gonzalez elections fine

City council candidate is pleased with ruling while opponent Hardesty is aghast.An Oregon administrative law judge has invalidated the entire $77,000 city elections fine against City Council candidate Rene Gonzalez for accepting deeply discounting downtown office space for his campaign headquarters. Judge Joe Allen released an 18-page opinion on Thursday, Oct. 27, that said city lawyers failed to prove the discount constituted an in-kind contribution that violated the rules of the Portland Small Donor Election Program that Gonzalez is participating in. The ruling means the program must now release $71,000 in city funds it has been withholding from the Gonzalez...
PORTLAND, OR

