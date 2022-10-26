City council candidate is pleased with ruling while opponent Hardesty is aghast.An Oregon administrative law judge has invalidated the entire $77,000 city elections fine against City Council candidate Rene Gonzalez for accepting deeply discounting downtown office space for his campaign headquarters. Judge Joe Allen released an 18-page opinion on Thursday, Oct. 27, that said city lawyers failed to prove the discount constituted an in-kind contribution that violated the rules of the Portland Small Donor Election Program that Gonzalez is participating in. The ruling means the program must now release $71,000 in city funds it has been withholding from the Gonzalez...

